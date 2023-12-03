Café Pierrot - Sparta 19 Sparta Avenue
19 Sparta Avenue
Sparta Township, NJ 07871
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Flavored Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$4.95Out of stock
- Caramel Latte$4.95
- Mocha Latte$4.95
- Coconut Caramel Latte$4.95
- Crème Brulee Latte$4.95
- Irish Cream Latte$4.95
- Nutella Latte$4.95
- Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.95
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.95
- White Pumpkin Mocha$4.95
- Love-a-Latte$4.95
- Spring Berry Latte$4.95
- Lavendar Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Iced Toasted Almond Latte w/ White Chocolate Cold Foam$5.95
- Hazelnut Latte$4.95
Chai
Shaken Espresso
Milk & Juice
Soda & Water
Hot Chocolate
Bakery
Breads & Rolls
- Country French Loaf$3.95
Our sourdough Country French bread loaf.
- Multigrain Loaf$4.95
Multi-grain bread loaf topped with multi-grain seeds.
- Baguette Loaf$3.95
Our French baguette loaf.
- Semolina Loaf$3.95
Semolina bread loaf topped with sesame seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf topped with rye seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (No Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf with no seed topping.
- Challah Loaf$5.95
Traditional challah bread loaf.
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$3.75
- Apple Danish$3.75
- Apple Turnover$3.75
- Apricot Danish$3.75
- Cheese Danish$3.75
- Cherry Danish$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun (Single)$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun (Box of 6)$19.75
- Croissant (Plain)$3.75
- Croissant (Chocolate)$3.75
- Croissant (Raspberry Cheese)$3.75
- Crumb Cake$3.25
- Scone (raisin)$3.75
- Scone (Cranberry White Chocolate)$3.75
Cookies: Fondant
- Holiday Dog Ornament Cookie$4.95
- Holiday Cat Ornament Cookie$4.95
- Ugly Sweater Holiday Cookie$4.95
- Let it Snow Mug Holiday Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- (Green) Christmas Tree Holiday Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own - Santa Snow Globe Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Snowman Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Reindeer Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Nativity Scene Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - The Grinch Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
Cookies: Large
- Gingerbread People$3.95
- Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal White Choc Craisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Peanut Butter Cookie$2.97
- Large Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$1.97
- Large Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$3.97
Buttery almond shortbread cookie with a thin layer of raspberry preserves.
- Large Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cookie$2.97Out of stock
Gluten free.
Cookies: Mini Bags
Cookies: Trays
Macarons
- Birthday Cake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Chocolate Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Lemon Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Mocha Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Nutella Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Red Velvet Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Strawberry Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Vanilla Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Caramel Apple Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Pumpkin Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Maple Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Eggnog Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Peppermint Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Vanilla Printed Macaron (GF)$2.50
- Gingerbread Printed Macaron (GF)$2.50
- Pistachio Grinch Printed Macaron (GF)$2.50
Pound Cakes & Loaves
Doughnuts
Dessert
6" In-Store Cakes
- Funfetti Cake (6")$45.00
Layers of funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream filling, iced with vanilla buttercream and holiday sprinkles. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Le Jardin Cake (6")$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream and decorated with buttercream flowers.
- Strawberries & Cream Cake (6")$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with strawberry mousse filling, iced with vanilla buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Triple Chocolate Cake (6")$45.00
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse filling, iced with chocolate buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (Plain) (6")$32.00
Our dense New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Carrot Cake (6")$50.00
Layers of our carrot cake with cream cheese icing. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Very Merry Raspberry Cake (6")$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with raspberry mousse filling iced with vanilla buttercream holiday design.
Cake Bars & Slices
- Carrot Cake Bar$4.97
Layers of carrot cake and cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Brownie Bar$4.97
A layer of our NY-style cheesecake and a layer of our chocolate fudge brownie, covered entirely in dipped chocolate
- Italian Rainbow Cookie Bar$4.97
Layers of moist almond cake and a thin layer of raspberry preserves, covered in dipped dark chocolate ganache.
- Lemon Raspberry Bar$4.97
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry preserves with lemon mousse.
- Tiramisu Bar$4.97
Layers of coffee-soaked vanilla cake with vanilla mousse filling.
- Cheesecake (Plain) Slice$6.95
Our signature NY-style cheesecake, by the slice!
- Chocolate Lava Cake$3.97
Chocolate sponge lava cake filled with hardened chocolate ganache. Meant to be served warm once ganache filling is melted - even better when served with ice cream!
- Slice of the Day$3.97
Call to confirm the flavor of the day!
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice$4.95
Our signature NY-style cheesecake, by the slice!
Cupcakes
- Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Chocolate Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Jardin Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream. Colors will vary.
- Lemon Drop Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with lemon curd, iced with lemon buttercream.
- Strawberries & Cream Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with strawberry mousse, iced with swirled strawberry and vanilla buttercream.
- Triple Chocolate Cupcake$3.57
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and iced with chocolate buttercream
- Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Peppermint Cupcake$3.57
- Gingerbread Cupcake$3.57
- Eggnog Cupcake$3.57
- Hot Chocolate Cupcake$3.57
- Elf Cupcakes (6-pack)$21.42
- Grinch Cupcakes (6-pack)$21.42
Tarts
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tart$25.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Lemon Meringue Tart$20.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tartlette$6.50
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Lemon Meringue Tartlette$6.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
Eclairs, Cannoli, Brownies
- Cannoli (Plain Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a plain cannoli shell.
- Cannoli (Chocolate Dipped Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a cannoli shell dipped in chocolate.
- Éclair - Vanilla Mousse$2.97
Classic French pastry filled with vanilla mousse.
- Éclair - Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with cinnamon roll flavored mousse.
- Éclair - Caramel Apple Mousse$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with caramel apple mousse.
- Brownie - Chocolate Fudge$3.67
Chocolate fudge brownie
- Brownie - German Chocolate$3.67
German chocolate fudge brownie.
- Gluten Free Fudge Brownie$5.97
Gluten free chocolate fudge brownie.
- Éclair: Pistachio$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with pistachio mousse.
- Éclair: Espresso$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with espresso mousse.
Candles
Quiche/Pot Pies (cold)
Whole Quiche/Pot Pies
Quiche Slices (no sides)
Prepared Salads
- Lemon Dill Chicken Salad (GF)$9.30+
House recipe lemon dill chicken salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Tuna Salad (GF)$7.32+
White albacore tuna salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$2.41+
Tri-color rotini with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and black olives. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Potato Salad (GF)$2.87+
Red bliss potato salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
Holiday
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A charming café serving delicious meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a touch of French elegance.
19 Sparta Avenue, Sparta Township, NJ 07871