Pizza

Cafe Pizzaria

655 Reviews

$

405 E Kirkwood Ave

Bloomington, IN 47408

Popular Items

Salad W/ Mozzarella Cheese
16" Cheese Pizza
7" Cheese Pizza

Pizza

7" Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Our personal size pizza, perfect for one person, a great snack for two. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings. ding toppings.

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.50

8 slices, perfect for two people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.20

12 slices, serves ±3–4 people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.70

16 slices, serves ±4–5 people. Build your own, select "cheese" and start adding toppings.

Pizzaria Supreme

$10.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper.

Vegetable Supreme

$10.95+

Onion, banana pepper, black olive, mushroom, and green pepper.

BBQ Chicken

$10.95+

A blend of our famous pizza sauce & tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

Meat Lover's

$10.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and extra cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.95+

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, and spicy buffalo sauce.

Italian Sandwiches

Try our delicious Strombilis and Hot Submarines!

BBQ Stromboli

$12.50+

A delicious ranch-style bar-b-q sauce covering a layer of sausage with onion and mozzarella cheese. Baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.

Ham & Cheese

$12.50+

Thick layer of sliced ham, topped with our special pizza sauce and onion. Baked with mozzarella cheese on a 10” loaf of italian bread and served with our home-style pickles on request.

Hot Submarine

$12.50+

Sliced ham, salami, spiced ham, topped with onion and our delicious pizza sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles on request.

Stromboli

$12.50+

Our own unique pizza sauce over a layer of delicious seasoned sausage, with mozzarella cheese and onion, baked on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.

Super Sub

$13.50+

Our seasoned sausage on top of sliced ham, salami and spiced ham. Baked with onion , pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles on request.

Vegetable Stromboli

$12.50+

Try this for a change! Mushrooms, onions and green peppers, topped with our special pizza sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on a 10” loaf of italian bread, and served with our home-style pickles.

Sweet Pickle Small

$0.50

Sweet Pickle 12 Oz

$1.00

Appetizers

1/2 Bread Sticks

$3.95

Bread Sticks

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.75

French Fries (1/2 Pound)

$3.95

Seasoned Fries (1/2 Pound)

$3.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.95

Breaded Zucchini

$4.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Onion Rings

$4.95

Chips

$1.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.95

A side salad with your choice of dressing.

Salad W/ Mozzarella Cheese

$4.95

Customer favorite. Our salad smothered with mozzarella cheese.

Beverages

Regular (24 Oz)

$2.50

Liter (32 Oz)

$2.75

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Bloomington Tradition Since 1953. Join us for pizza, sandwiches, and beer!

405 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington, IN 47408

Cafe Pizzaria image
Cafe Pizzaria image
Cafe Pizzaria image

