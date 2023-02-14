Main picView gallery

Cafe Prive 5000 Island Estates Dr

5000 island estates dr

Aventura, FL 33160

Food

Open Items

Tuna Special

$20.00

Tuna with two sides

Salmon Special

$23.00

Salmon with two sides

Filet Mignon Special

$28.00

Filet Mignon with two sides

Corvina Special

$19.00

Corvina with two sides

Churrasco Special

$24.00

Churrasco with two sides

Chicken Special

$15.00

Chicken with two sides

Grilled Shrimp Special

$18.00

Starters

Tequenos

$9.00

Fried Cheeseticks

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.00

Whole Wheat Bread Toast, Avocado Puree, Fried Egg, Smoked Salmon, and Tomato Cherry.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Salmon Tartare

$17.00

Salmon tartare with avocado, spring mix and toast.

Neptuno Salad

$19.00

Scottish Salmon, Ahi Tuna, Krab Salad, Avocado, Seaweed and Asian Dressing. **KF**

Mediterranean Platter

$14.00

Hummus, Tabbouleh, Grape Leaves, Kibbeh, and Pita Bread.

Kobe Sliders

$15.00

Kobe Beef, Provolone Cheese, Truffle Caramelized Onions, and Arugula with Sweet Potato Fries.

Guacamole and Chips

$11.00

Guacamole and chips

Fish Ceviche

$18.00

Corvina marinated with peruvian peppers and lime

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, and Lemon Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Kalamata Olives, Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Cucumber, and Cherry Tomato.

Fresh Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Avocado, and Balsamic.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Freshly cut Romain, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Anchovies and Homemade Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Arugula, Mozzarella di Bufala, Organic Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, Basil, Pesto and Balsamic glaze.

Burgers/Sandwiches/Tacos

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Beyond Meat, Romaine Lettuce. Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles with French Fries.

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Tuna salad, Romaine lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots with French fries.

Prime Burger

$17.00

Angus Blend of Short Rib, Chuck and Brisket, provolone cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Tortilla chips, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli with French fries. *Turkey Bacon Available*

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Corvina grilled or fried, Red cabbage, Roasted corn, Radish, Avocado and Cilantro. Served with Chips, Sour cream, Pico de gallo and Chipotle aioli

Fish Burger

$16.00

Grilled Corvina, Arugula, Avocado, Red onions, Tomato and Chipotle aioli.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche Loaf, Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, and Cilantro Aioli with French Fries. *Turkey Bacon Available*

Bowls/Pasta

Tuna Poke Bowl

$21.00

Choose your Base Quinoa, Spring Mix or Jasmine Rice. With Ahi Tuna, Seaweed, Avocado, Edamame, Mango, and Plantain Chips

Salmon Bowl

$21.00

Grilled Salmon served with Quinoa, Cucumber, Seaweed, Red Cabbage, Roasted Corn and Carrots.

Rigatoni al Pomodoro

$16.00

Fresh Pomodoro sauce, Organic Tomatoes and Mozzarella di Bufala.

Mexican Bowl

Jazmin Rice, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Avocado, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Flatbreads

Truffle Burrata

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella Di Bufala, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic, and Truffle Oil.

Prive Flatbread

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Corn, Mozzarella cheese and Parsley. *Turkey Bacon Available*

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three Chicken tenders with French fries

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Potato bun, angus patty, cheddar cheese with French fries

Chicken with Rice

$10.00

Grilled chicken with Rice

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Cheese flatbread

Kosher Hotdog

$9.00

Kosher Hotdog

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

French Fries Side

$4.00

French Fries Side

Steam Veggies Side

$5.00

Steam Veggies Side

Quinoa Side

$6.00

Quinoa Side

Jazmin Rice Side

$4.00

Jazmin Rice Side

House Salad Side

$5.00

House Salad Side

Grilled Veggies Side

$5.00

Grilled Veggies Side

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sauce

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tiramisu

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla icecream and Caramel.

Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberries or Dulce de Leche

Groceries

Oreo Popsicle

$6.50

Oreo Popsicle

Chocolate Popsicle

$6.50

Chocolate Popsicle

Coconut Popsicle

$6.50

Coconut Popsicle

Bubblegum Popsicle

$6.50

Bubblegum Popsicle

Ferrero Popsicle

$6.50

Ferrero Popsicle

Pirucream

$2.00

Pirucream

Nutella togo

$3.00

Nutella togo

Kinder Joy

$3.00

Kinder Joy

Kinder Bueno

$3.00

Kinder Bueno

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Choco Biscuit

$1.50

Choco Biscuit

Specials

Grilled Corn

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Kobe Sliders

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Greek Flatbread

$15.00

Drinks

Beer

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Funky Budha

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Kirin

Wine

Al Pasion Grand Malbec 750 ml

$39.00

Al Pasion Grand Cabernet Franc 750 ml

$44.00

Al Pasion Private Selection 750 ml

$60.00

Catena Alta Malbec 750 ml

$65.00

Vina Mayor Reserva 2003 750 ml

$28.00

JOSH CELLARS PINOT NOIR 750 ML

$23.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY 750 M

$21.00

OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC 750 M

$23.00

SANTA MARGHERITA PINOT GRIGIO

$33.00

MARTIN CODAX ALBARINO 750 ML

$26.00

WHITEHAVEN-SAUVIGNON BLANC

$23.00

Whispering Angel Rose Wine

$31.00

Vostra Prosecco Rose Small 187 ml

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco Small 187 ml

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco 750 ml

$26.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT ROSE 750 ml

$150.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT 750 ml

$100.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT RICH ROSE 750ml

$175.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT RICH 750ml

$160.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

San Pellegrino Flavored

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Celsius Sparkling

$3.50

Bai Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Double

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5000 island estates dr, Aventura, FL 33160

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

