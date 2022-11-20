Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

Cafe Raymond

1,693 Reviews

$$

2009 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant
Chicken Caesar Salad
Brown Bag Special

Breakfast

Guy's Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices, and one blueberry ricotta pancake topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices, and toast.

Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.

French Toast

$12.00

House challah french toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. (2 slices)

Plain French Toast

$10.99

House challah french toast topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with a side of local maple syrup. (2 slices)

Omelet

$12.50

Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.

EggWhite Omelet

$13.00

Build your own egg white omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.

House Smoked Brisket Hash

$15.00

House smoked brisket and potato hash topped with two eggs over easy, house bbq, and a side of ciabatta toast.

Smoked Salmon Platter

$15.00

House smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, tomato, and capers with a side of house baked ciabatta toast and cream cheese.

Yuriy's Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs over fresh tomato slices and sautéed spinach topped with feta. Served with wheat toast.

Gluten Free French Toast

$12.00

Gluten free French toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powder sugar, and whipped cream. (3 slices)

One Blueberry Ricotta Pancake

$6.50

One of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.

Little French Toast

$6.50

Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with house strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. (1 slice)

Little Plain French Toast

$6.00

Half an order of the plain challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and a side of local maple syrup.

Grain Bowl

$12.99

Vegan Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, lentil, bell pepper, onion and tomato served with chimichurri

Breakfast Sandwiches

All breakfast sandwiches are served with oven roasted potatoes.

Ciabatta and Lox

$15.00

House smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, onion, capers and cream cheese on house baked ciabatta bread. With oven roasted potatoes.

Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$12.00

Two over easy eggs topped with cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.

Ham Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$13.00

Two eggs over easy, ham, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.

Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$13.00

Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.

Sausage Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$13.00

Two eggs over easy, locally made sausage, and cheddar, on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.

Ham and Gruyere

$14.00

Grilled ham and gruyere on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes and a side salad. (Even better if you add an egg!)

BLT Croissant

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, spring mix, and mayo on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes. (Even better if you add an egg!)

Grilled PB&J

$9.00

Creamy peanut butter and a choice of grape or strawberry jelly warmed to perfection on house challah bread. With oven roasted potatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$4.99

Two eggs any style.

One Egg

$2.50

One egg any style.

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Hickory smoked bacon.

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Locally made sausage.

Side Brisket Hash

$8.00

House smoked brisket and potatoes.

Side Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Smoked in house.

Side Tomato Slices

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$3.50

Oven roasted homefries.

Half French Toast

$6.00

Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with house strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. (1 slice)

Half Plain French Toast

$5.50

Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local maple syrup. (1 slice)

One Blueberry Ricotta Pancake

$6.50

One of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.

Quinoa Bowls

Vegan Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, lentil, bell pepper, onion and tomato served with chimichurri

Grain Bowl

$12.99

Quinoa, lentils, sweet potato, spinach, and orange zest. Topped with a sunny side egg. Served with a side of house chimichurri and wheat toast.

Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$13.99

Bell pepper, tomato, onion, spinach, sweet potato, lentils, quinoa, topped with grilled chicken, and a side of chimmichurri.

Cold Sandwiches

Jambon and Brie

$11.00

Ham and brie on a buttered house baked ciabatta roll. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Club

$12.00

Smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, muenster, spring mix, tomato, avocado spread & chipotle aioli on whole wheat. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Rare Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beef, bleu cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion & roasted garlic aioli on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Meat Muffaletta

$11.50

Ham, capocollo, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, basil pesto & olive salad on house baked focaccia bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Smoked Turkey and Gouda Wrap

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, bacon, roasted peppers, baby spinach and chipotle aioli in a wrap. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Pan Bagnat

$13.00

Tuna, red onion, capers, white anchovy, hardboiled egg, roasted tomatoes & olive tapenade on house baked ciabatta bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house basil pesto on house baked ciabatta bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Prosciutto

$12.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil pesto and olive tapenade on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

BLT

$12.99

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked salmon, cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onion, capers & honey dijon on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Hot Sandwiches

Italian Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beed, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & Italian dressing on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Italian

$12.00

Ham, capicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & Italian dressing on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef and swiss topped with sauerkraut and house thousand island dressing on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and house made pickles.

Grilled Corned Beef

$13.00

Corned beef, swiss, spring mis, tomato, onion, and grain mustard on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Pastrami

$13.00

Pastrami, swiss, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and grain mustard on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and mayo on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Vegetarian Muffaletta

$12.00

Grilled portobello, eggplant, zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, olive salad, basil pesto & provolone on house baked focaccia. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Grilled portobello, eggplant, zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, baby spinach, basil pesto, feta & roasted garlic aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Portobello Mushroom Melt

$12.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, red wine braised onion, provolone & your choice of roasted garlic aioli or chipotle aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A classic cheddar grilled cheese leveled up with our house challah bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Grilled PB&J

$9.00

Creamy peanut butter and a choice of grape or strawberry jelly warmed to perfection on house challah bread. With oven roasted potatoes.

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Italian tuna, cheddar, tomato slices, house thousand island dressing on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and house made pickles.

Salads

Fresh salads made with locally sourced ingredients. All dressings are served on the side. Make any salad a wrap!

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Spring mix, feta cheese, roasted red tomatoes, olives, capers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and house lemon vinaigrette. (No feta to make it vegan)

Nicoise Salad

$12.99

Tuna, spring mix, french beans, red onion, roasted tomatoes, hardboiled egg, cucumbers, kalamata olives, capers and lemon vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese and tomatoes topped with EVOO, flakey salt and fresh cracked pepper over spring mix. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, spring mix, ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, cucumbers, red onion, hardboiled egg and ranch.

Side Salad

$5.50

Spring mix, onion, roasted tomatoes, and olives served with lemon vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts, roasted tomato, red onion, parmesan and croutons. Served with caesar on the side.

Burgers

All burgers are served medium well on brioche buns.

Classic Burger

$12.50

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Cafe Raymond Burger

$13.00

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house made pickle slices, and cafe ray sauce. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Little Ray's Fat Burger

$13.50

Cheddar, bacon, a fried egg, crispy potatoes, thousand island dressing, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Blues Burger

$13.00

A peppercorn encrusted patty with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Coffee House Burger

$13.00

A coffee encrusted patty with bacon, provolone, roasted red peppers, baby spinach and pesto. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Bistro Burger

$13.00

Bacon, gruyere, red wine caramelized onions, baby spinach and garlic aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

A coffee encrusted patty with pineapple, bacon, swiss, baby spinach and umami sauce. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Bacon and Brie Burger

$13.00

Bacon, brie, red wine braised onions, baby spinach and house apple chutney. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Farmhouse Burger

$13.50

Cheddar, fried egg, brisket hash, bacon and house bbq sauce. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Cuban Burger

$13.00

Swiss, Virginia baked ham, pickles and yellow mustard. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Steakhouse Burger

$13.00

A peppercorn encrusted patty with house bbq, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$13.00

Crimini mushrooms, red wine caramelized onions, house bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

House made black bean & quinoa burger with muenster, avocado, baby spinach, tomato, and chipotle aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Brown Bag Special

Choice of any sandwich, a side, a cookie, and a beverage!

Brown Bag Special

$15.95

Choice of any sandwich, a side, a cookie, and a beverage!

Kid's Menu

Little Plain Pancakes

$5.99

Two mini ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Little French Toast

$6.50

Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with house strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. (1 slice)

Little Plain French Toast

$5.50

Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local maple syrup. (1 slice)

Little Guy's Breakfast

$8.99

One egg any style, oven roasted potatoes, one mini blueberry ricotta pancake, and a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

A classic cheddar grilled cheese leveled up with our house challah bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of avocado spread, sour cream, and oven roasted potatoes.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheddar jack cheese and grilled chicken. Served with a side of avocado spread, sour cream, and oven roasted potatoes.

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$9.95

Turkey and cheddar on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.95

Ham and Cheddar on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.

Grilled PB&J

$8.00

Creamy peanut butter and a choice of grape or strawberry jelly warmed to perfection on house challah bread. With oven roasted potatoes.

Lunch Sides

Side Potatoes

$3.50

Oven roasted homefries.

Chips

$3.00

Assorted "Dirty" brand kettle cooked chips.

Cup Soup

$3.95

Rotates daily, call (412)281-4670 to ask about today's option.

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Rotates daily, call (412)281-4670 to ask about today's option.

Side of Veg

Add any veggies on the side.

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Add any sauces or condiments on the side.

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, onion, roasted tomatoes, and olives served with lemon vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts, roasted tomato, red onion, parmesan and croutons. Served with caesar on the side.

$Cup Crab Soup

$4.95Out of stock

$Bowl Crab Soup

$5.95Out of stock

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Teas

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00
