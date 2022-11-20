- Home
Cafe Raymond
1,693 Reviews
$$
2009 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Guy's Breakfast
Two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices, and one blueberry ricotta pancake topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices, and toast.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
French Toast
House challah french toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream. (2 slices)
Plain French Toast
House challah french toast topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with a side of local maple syrup. (2 slices)
Omelet
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
EggWhite Omelet
Build your own egg white omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
House Smoked Brisket Hash
House smoked brisket and potato hash topped with two eggs over easy, house bbq, and a side of ciabatta toast.
Smoked Salmon Platter
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, tomato, and capers with a side of house baked ciabatta toast and cream cheese.
Yuriy's Breakfast
Two eggs over fresh tomato slices and sautéed spinach topped with feta. Served with wheat toast.
Gluten Free French Toast
Gluten free French toast topped with strawberry compote, blueberries, powder sugar, and whipped cream. (3 slices)
Grain Bowl
Vegan Quinoa Bowl
quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, lentil, bell pepper, onion and tomato served with chimichurri
Breakfast Sandwiches
Ciabatta and Lox
House smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, onion, capers and cream cheese on house baked ciabatta bread. With oven roasted potatoes.
Egg and Cheddar Croissant
Two over easy eggs topped with cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Ham Egg and Cheddar Croissant
Two eggs over easy, ham, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant
Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Sausage Egg and Cheddar Croissant
Two eggs over easy, locally made sausage, and cheddar, on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Ham and Gruyere
Grilled ham and gruyere on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes and a side salad. (Even better if you add an egg!)
BLT Croissant
Bacon, lettuce, spring mix, and mayo on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes. (Even better if you add an egg!)
Grilled PB&J
Creamy peanut butter and a choice of grape or strawberry jelly warmed to perfection on house challah bread. With oven roasted potatoes.
Breakfast Sides
Side Eggs
Two eggs any style.
One Egg
One egg any style.
Side Toast
Side Bacon
Hickory smoked bacon.
Side Ham
Side Sausage
Locally made sausage.
Side Brisket Hash
House smoked brisket and potatoes.
Side Smoked Salmon
Smoked in house.
Side Tomato Slices
Side Potatoes
Oven roasted homefries.
Half French Toast
Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with house strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. (1 slice)
Half Plain French Toast
Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local maple syrup. (1 slice)
Quinoa Bowls
Grain Bowl
Quinoa, lentils, sweet potato, spinach, and orange zest. Topped with a sunny side egg. Served with a side of house chimichurri and wheat toast.
Chicken Quinoa Bowl
Bell pepper, tomato, onion, spinach, sweet potato, lentils, quinoa, topped with grilled chicken, and a side of chimmichurri.
Cold Sandwiches
Jambon and Brie
Ham and brie on a buttered house baked ciabatta roll. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Club
Smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, muenster, spring mix, tomato, avocado spread & chipotle aioli on whole wheat. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Rare Roast Beef
Roast beef, bleu cheese, spring mix, tomato, red onion & roasted garlic aioli on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Meat Muffaletta
Ham, capocollo, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, basil pesto & olive salad on house baked focaccia bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Smoked Turkey and Gouda Wrap
Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, bacon, roasted peppers, baby spinach and chipotle aioli in a wrap. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Pan Bagnat
Tuna, red onion, capers, white anchovy, hardboiled egg, roasted tomatoes & olive tapenade on house baked ciabatta bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, house basil pesto on house baked ciabatta bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Prosciutto
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil pesto and olive tapenade on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
House smoked salmon, cucumbers, spring mix, tomato, red onion, capers & honey dijon on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Hot Sandwiches
Italian Roast Beef
Roast beed, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & Italian dressing on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Italian
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & Italian dressing on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef and swiss topped with sauerkraut and house thousand island dressing on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and house made pickles.
Grilled Corned Beef
Corned beef, swiss, spring mis, tomato, onion, and grain mustard on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Pastrami
Pastrami, swiss, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and grain mustard on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Chicken Cheese Steak
Grilled chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and mayo on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Vegetarian Muffaletta
Grilled portobello, eggplant, zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, olive salad, basil pesto & provolone on house baked focaccia. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled portobello, eggplant, zucchini, squash, roasted peppers, baby spinach, basil pesto, feta & roasted garlic aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Portobello Mushroom Melt
Grilled portobello mushrooms, red wine braised onion, provolone & your choice of roasted garlic aioli or chipotle aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Grilled Cheese
A classic cheddar grilled cheese leveled up with our house challah bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Grilled PB&J
Creamy peanut butter and a choice of grape or strawberry jelly warmed to perfection on house challah bread. With oven roasted potatoes.
Tuna Melt
Italian tuna, cheddar, tomato slices, house thousand island dressing on rye. Served with oven roasted potatoes and house made pickles.
Salads
Mediterranean Salad
Spring mix, feta cheese, roasted red tomatoes, olives, capers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and house lemon vinaigrette. (No feta to make it vegan)
Nicoise Salad
Tuna, spring mix, french beans, red onion, roasted tomatoes, hardboiled egg, cucumbers, kalamata olives, capers and lemon vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese and tomatoes topped with EVOO, flakey salt and fresh cracked pepper over spring mix. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Chef Salad
Turkey, spring mix, ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, romaine hearts, cucumbers, red onion, hardboiled egg and ranch.
Side Salad
Spring mix, onion, roasted tomatoes, and olives served with lemon vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, roasted tomato, red onion, parmesan and croutons. Served with caesar on the side.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Cafe Raymond Burger
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house made pickle slices, and cafe ray sauce. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Little Ray's Fat Burger
Cheddar, bacon, a fried egg, crispy potatoes, thousand island dressing, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Blues Burger
A peppercorn encrusted patty with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Coffee House Burger
A coffee encrusted patty with bacon, provolone, roasted red peppers, baby spinach and pesto. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Bistro Burger
Bacon, gruyere, red wine caramelized onions, baby spinach and garlic aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Hawaiian Burger
A coffee encrusted patty with pineapple, bacon, swiss, baby spinach and umami sauce. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Bacon and Brie Burger
Bacon, brie, red wine braised onions, baby spinach and house apple chutney. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Farmhouse Burger
Cheddar, fried egg, brisket hash, bacon and house bbq sauce. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Cuban Burger
Swiss, Virginia baked ham, pickles and yellow mustard. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Steakhouse Burger
A peppercorn encrusted patty with house bbq, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Crimini mushrooms, red wine caramelized onions, house bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Veggie Burger
House made black bean & quinoa burger with muenster, avocado, baby spinach, tomato, and chipotle aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Brown Bag Special
Kid's Menu
Little Plain Pancakes
Two mini ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Little French Toast
Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with house strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. (1 slice)
Little Plain French Toast
Half an order of the house challah french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local maple syrup. (1 slice)
Little Guy's Breakfast
One egg any style, oven roasted potatoes, one mini blueberry ricotta pancake, and a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices.
Grilled Cheese
A classic cheddar grilled cheese leveled up with our house challah bread. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of avocado spread, sour cream, and oven roasted potatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese and grilled chicken. Served with a side of avocado spread, sour cream, and oven roasted potatoes.
Grilled Turkey and Cheese
Turkey and cheddar on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Ham and Cheddar on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Grilled PB&J
Creamy peanut butter and a choice of grape or strawberry jelly warmed to perfection on house challah bread. With oven roasted potatoes.
Lunch Sides
Side Potatoes
Oven roasted homefries.
Chips
Assorted "Dirty" brand kettle cooked chips.
Cup Soup
Rotates daily, call (412)281-4670 to ask about today's option.
Bowl Soup
Rotates daily, call (412)281-4670 to ask about today's option.
Side of Veg
Add any veggies on the side.
Side of Sauce
Add any sauces or condiments on the side.
Side Salad
Spring mix, onion, roasted tomatoes, and olives served with lemon vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, roasted tomato, red onion, parmesan and croutons. Served with caesar on the side.
$Cup Crab Soup
$Bowl Crab Soup
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222