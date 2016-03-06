Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe 12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190

1,321 Reviews

$$

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190

Houston, TX 77044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gumbo
Pasta
Fish & Shrimp Basket

Appetizers

Boudin Balls (6)

$10.00

House made boudin mix, rolled, dusted and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. ** (contains pork)

Boudin Balls (12)

$16.00

House made boudin mix, rolled, dusted and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. ** (contains pork)

Spicy Crawfish Mac & Cheese

Spicy Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Spicy Louisiana crawfish tails tossed into our scratch made creamy mac and cheese.

Spicy Boudin Link

$6.00

Mild Boudin Link

$6.00
Smothered Boudin Link

Smothered Boudin Link

$12.00

Our amazing boudin link, burst open and smothered with house-made etouffe.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Crawfish "Ca-So"

$14.00

Cheese Ca-so served with housemade chips.

Bayou Fries

Bayou Fries

$12.00

spinach, chicken, cheese in a creole cream sauce

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce/spinach mix, tomatoes & cucumbers

Rian

Rian

$15.00

Bam Bam Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Gumbo/Etouffe

Gumbo

Gumbo

$8.00+

Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Crabmeat ** (sausage contains pork)

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00+

w/Andouille sausage. (sausage contains pork)

Shrimp Etouffe

$7.00+

Crawfish Etouffe

$8.00+
Comfort Trio

Comfort Trio

$18.00

A cup of our famous loaded gumbo, a cup of red beans & rice w/andouille sausage and a cup of Shrimp Etouffe. (sausage contains pork)

Baskets

Fish & Shrimp Basket

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Deep Fried Fish w/Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Deep Fried Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.

Fish Basket

$14.00

Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.

Wing Basket (6)

Wing Basket (6)

$15.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Wing Basket (12)

$28.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Wing Basket (18)

$40.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

(8) Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Fried Crawfish Tails Only

$8.00

Fried Oyster Basket

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Kid's Fish Bites

$7.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with Seasoned Fries.

Originals

Red Fish Pontchartrain

$28.00

Grilled, Blackened or Broiled Red Fish or Red Snapper on a bed of cheesy grits or dirty rice topped w/crawfish tails and shrimp in our Louisiana Pontchartrain sauce. (dirty rice contains pork)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Cheesy grits, shrimp and andouille sausage, ladled with our creole cream sauce. (sausage contains pork)

Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

$24.00

Fried fish on a bed of cheese grits, ladled with our creole cream sauce topped w/andouille sausage bites. (sausage contains pork)

Smothered Okra

Smothered Okra

$16.00

Smothered Okra with shrimp and andouille sausage**. Served with a mound of fluffy white rice and French bread or cornbread.

Orleans Pork Chop

$22.00

Deep fried pork chop on a bed of cheesy grits topped w/crawfish tails and shrimp in our Louisiana Pontchartrain sauce.

Mardi Gras Potato

Mardi Gras Potato

$21.00

Shrimp, crawfish, spinach, cheese, creole cream sauce

Big Easy

Big Easy

$24.00

Fried fish, smothered with Crawfish Etouffe or Shrimp Etouffe and served on top of rice dressing and corn maq choux. (rice dressing contains pork)

Red Fish or Red Snapper (Chef's Selection)

$32.00

Red Fish or Red Snapper, blackened topped with a creole cream sauce, served with two sides.

Blackened Salmon (Chef's Selection)

$32.00

Salmon blackened topped with a creole cream sauce, served with two sides.

Pasta

Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta simmered in our Creole cream sauce.

Every Dang Pasta

$24.00

Penne Pasta in our Creole cream sauce with Every Dang Thing in it. (Shrimp, crawfish, chicken, sausage & spinach)

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$15.00

Chef’s featured sauteed vegetables

Pasta (NOODLES ONLY)

$12.00

French Bread (2)

$2.00

Grilled Trout Special

$28.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Beignets (5)

$6.00

Sides

Dirty Rice

$5.00+

(contains pork)

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Cooked with ham hocks!!! (pork)

Corn Maq Choux

$5.00+

Whole kernel corn, sauteed in onion, garlic & bell peppers then smothered in our secret cream sauce.

White Rice

$2.00+

Grits

$4.00+

Cheesy grits.

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Hushpuppies (10)

$5.50

Extra Dips

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Infuse Dip

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Bold N Spicy Dip

$0.50

Henny Honey Crunch Dip

$0.50

Today's Special

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$18.00

1 Fried Pork Chop, collard greens, candied yams and cornbread.

COCKTAILS

Apple Kiss

$12.00

Crown Apple, Cranberry, Simple Syrup, Sweet & Sour

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

French Connection

$16.00

Hennessy Lemon Drop

$15.00

Hennessy, Simple Syrup & Freshly Squeezed Lemon

Tito's Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Mardi Gras Punch

$12.00

Malibu & House Rum, OJ & Pineapple juice, Grenadine

Old Fashion

$16.00

Pink Panties

$12.00

Rian Rita

$10.00

Tequila, Sweet & Sour, Blue Curacao

Sex on the Beach

$16.00

Side Car

$15.00

Strawberry Lemonade Sparkler

$14.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Purple Rain Shots (10.22.2022 Special)

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$16.00

FROZEN

Hurricane (small)

$7.00

Hurricane (large)

$13.00

Margarita (small)

$7.00

Margarita (large)

$13.00

Menage A Trois (small)

$7.00

Menage A Trois (large)

$13.00

Hypnotical (small)

$7.00

Hypnotical (large)

$13.00

Frozen Gallon

$40.00

Ragin Cajun

$20.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$1.75+

T-Shirts

Women's (V-Neck)

$20.00

Sizes run small

Men's (Crew Neck)

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you and come again!

Website

Location

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston, TX 77044

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baan Thai Cuisine - 5350 FM 1960 East
orange star5.0 • 12
5350 FM 1960 East Humble, TX 77346
View restaurantnext
Gilbert & Co.
orange star4.6 • 262
4750 Fm 1960 East Atascocita, TX 77346
View restaurantnext
The Acadian Coast
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Navigation #200 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - Understory
orange star3.6 • 16
800 Capitol St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park - 1105 Center St
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Center St Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston