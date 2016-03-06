Seafood
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe 12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190
1,321 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you and come again!
Location
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston, TX 77044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park - 1105 Center St
No Reviews
1105 Center St Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant