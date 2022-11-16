Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Cafe Roze Nashville

819 Reviews

$$

1115 Porter Road

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Fries
Smashburger
Miso Wedge

Shares & Salads

Avocado Hummus

$13.00

Chermoula & Pepitas

Beet Toast

$15.00

Carrot Hummus, Peanut Salsa Matcha & Chermoula

Green Goddess Salad

$13.00

Baby Lettuces, Cucumber, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds & Sprouts

Miso Wedge

$15.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Miso Ranch, Turmeric Egg & Giffords Bacon

Chicken Pita

$15.00

Kebab, Roasted Carrots, Feta, Heirloom Tomato & Curry Yogurt

Kholrabi Caesar

$15.00

Kohlrabi and baby kale dressed with an anchovy yogurt dressing. Olive Oil croutons, pickled red onions and Mimolette cheese.

Mains

Dinner Bowl

$18.00

Coconut Curry Broth, Black Rice, Cauliflower, Mushrooms & Seasonal Vegetable

PEI Mussels

$21.00

Pasilla Chile Broth, Pickled Peppers & Grilled Toast

Paprika Chicken

$25.00

Crispy Potato, Kale, Marinated Italian Peppers & Pecorino

Pork Schnitzel

$23.00

Caraway, Red Cabbage, Pickled Beet & Sauce Gribiche

Steak Frites

$42.00

NY Strip, Herbs & Green Salad

Poached Halibut

$35.00

Atlantic Cod poached in extra virgin olive oil and roasted garlic. Crispy new potatoes dressed in a salsa verde. Toasted with dandelion greens and buttery dijon.

Pinewood Burger

$14.00

Local Cheddar, Tomato & Lettuce

Smashburger

$14.00

Mustard-grilled Patties, Cheddar, House Pickles, Special Sauce

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Fontina, Avocado & Smoked Paprika Aioli

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Light Keeper 8oz.

Light Keeper 8oz.

$20.00

Tasty stirred low ABV sipper. Features our house made Coldbrew Coffee, Campari, and Torino Vermouth. 8oz portion serves 2 drinks.

Manhattan 8oz.

Manhattan 8oz.

$20.00

This stirred classic is usually made with Rye, Sweet Vermouth and Angostura Bitters. Our version also includes a touch of Grand Marnier for a soft orange note. The 8oz version serves two.

Negroni 8oz.

Negroni 8oz.

$20.00

This tried and true classic is a bitter summery cocktail made with Gin, Sweet Vermouth and Campari. The 8oz version serves two.

Pimm's Cup 8oz.

Pimm's Cup 8oz.

$20.00

Pimm's shaken with Lemon, Mint, and Ginger. Served with soda. The 8oz version serves two.

Pistola 8oz.

Pistola 8oz.

$20.00

Mezcal, Overproof Rum. Shaken with Lime juice and a Carrot Habañero cordial. The 8oz version serves two.

Root of All Evil 8oz.

Root of All Evil 8oz.

$20.00

This delicious Vodka cocktail could almost fool you into thinking that it was healthy. Legally we should probably mention that this is an illusion created by the freshly juiced Lemon, Carrot and Beet. The 8oz portion makes two drinks.

Roze Fashioned

Roze Fashioned

$20.00

House riff on a timeless classic. Amaro di Angostura, Bourbon and a touch of Rose water. 8oz portion serves 2 drinks.

Inner Coastal 8oz

Inner Coastal 8oz

$20.00

Tropical, Creamy, Tiki inspired cocktail. Made with Brazilian Rum, Spanish Brandy, Coconut and house fermented pineapple juice.

WINE & BEER

Poggio Prosecco

Poggio Prosecco

$22.00

Veneto, Italy From the vineyards of the rolling hills, this classic Italian fizz is gently aromatic, crisp, and delicate with a subtle fresh apple flavor.

Cafe De Paris Sparkling Rosé

Cafe De Paris Sparkling Rosé

$18.00

Burgundy, France This soft, lightly sweet sparkling wine has ripe raspberry-candy flavors. It’s a gentle wine, attractive as an apérit

Stamnaki Assyrtiko

Stamnaki Assyrtiko

$24.00
Palooza Rose

Palooza Rose

$20.00
Field Recordings Domo Arigato

Field Recordings Domo Arigato

$34.00
Fabrizio Vella

Fabrizio Vella

$34.00

Sicilian organic Orange wine.

Angelo Negro

Angelo Negro

$24.00
Where's Linus, Petite Syrah

Where's Linus, Petite Syrah

$30.00
4 Monos Viticultores

4 Monos Viticultores

$46.00
Tiny Bomb

Tiny Bomb

$4.00
Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA

Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA

$6.00

IPA from Nashville, TN A soft, juicy IPA brewed with oats, and hopped singularly and intensely with Mosaic 6% ABV

Blackstone St. Charles Porter

Blackstone St. Charles Porter

$4.00

English Porter from Nashville, TN Presenting a rich, dark brown hue with garnet flashes and a medium brown head, St. Charles delivers plenty of engaging aromatics including woody and lightly floral hops overlaying toasted & roasted malts and light caramelization. 5.8% ABV

Barrique (Watermelon Sour)

Barrique (Watermelon Sour)

$25.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Roze Latte

$6.50

rose & cardamom

Latte

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Turmeric Steamer

$4.00

Maple Steamer

$4.00

Turmeric Cooler

$4.00

Pineapple Mint Fizzy

$4.00

Cucumber Lime Fizzy

$4.00

Beet Lemon Fizzy

$4.00

Coffee Fizz

$5.00

cold brew & orange shrub

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Mineragua 12oz.

Mineragua 12oz.

$2.50
Lurisia Sparkling Water

Lurisia Sparkling Water

$5.00

Italian carbonated spring water

High Garden Keemun Black Tea

$4.00

High Garden Earl Grey Blue Flower

$4.00

High Garden Kukicha Sencha

$4.00

High Garden Golden Bud Oolong

$5.00

High Garden Flower Garden

$4.00

Rose, Jasmine, Hibiscus, Calendula, Chrysanthemum, Lavender

Prepared Foods

Ornette Sourdough

Ornette Sourdough

$9.00Out of stock

Local Artisan Sourdough

Pugliese

Pugliese

$6.50

Italian country loaf

Roze Granola

Roze Granola

$9.00

one pint of hazelnut, almond & maple syrup granola

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

$8.00

half pint of whipped avocado and white beans, chermoula, and pepitas

Smoked Trout Salad

Smoked Trout Salad

$12.00

8oz house made smoked trout salad (contains dairy)

Miso Ranch

Miso Ranch

$10.00

16oz house made miso ranch dip

Roze Hot Sauce

Roze Hot Sauce

$12.00

mixed charred spicy pepper sauce

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Dry Goods

Osa Coffee Beans

Osa Coffee Beans

$16.00Out of stock

12oz single origin multi-varietal Brazilian beans (we can grind beans for you if needed)

Frantoia Olive Oil

Frantoia Olive Oil

$26.00

cold pressing the best quality Sicilian olives: biancolilla, nocellara, erasuola originating in the surrounding areas of Partanna, Castelvetrano, Ribera, Sciacca and Trabia (1 liter)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cafe Roze in East Nashville

Website

Location

1115 Porter Road, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Roze image
Cafe Roze image
Cafe Roze image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roze X Holiday Bathhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Porter Road Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
lou nashville
orange star4.5 • 73
1304 McGavock Pk Nashville, TN 37216
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck Lounge - 2512 Gallatin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2518 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Eastwood Deli Co
orange star4.5 • 14
1896 Eastland Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
811 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Nomzilla!
orange star4.3 • 342
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston