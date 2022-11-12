Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Sarina

review star

No reviews yet

269 A Central Street

Georgetown, MA 01833

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bowls

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Website

Location

269 A Central Street, Georgetown, MA 01833

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Sarina image
Cafe Sarina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bradford Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
87 Haverhill St Rowley, MA 01969
View restaurantnext
Bagel Bin Deli
orange star4.4 • 262
30 Main St Topsfield, MA 01983
View restaurantnext
Zumi's Espresso - 40 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
40 Main Street Topsfield, MA 01983
View restaurantnext
Grove - Briar Barn Inn
orange starNo Reviews
101 Main Street Rowley, MA 01969
View restaurantnext
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA - 77 Washington St
orange star4.3 • 987
77 WASHINGTON ST Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Haverhill
orange star4.6 • 1,338
2 Merrimack St Haverhill, MA 01830
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Georgetown
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston