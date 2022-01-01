  • Home
Cafe Sauvage 25 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

25 Massachusetts Avenue

Boston, MA 02115

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Nutella Latte
Cappuccino

Mocktails

Pomme D'API

$7.00

Apple Cider, Lime juice, Mint, Cinnamon, Ginger Ale

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00+

La Colombe Nizza Blend︱Sweet, Fruity, Nutty

Nutella Latte

Nutella Latte

$5.50

Nizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Nutella

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Mizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Thin Layer of Microfoam

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

La Colombe Nizza Blend & Water︱Served Hot or Over Ice

Cappuccino

$4.25

Nizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Distinct Layer of Foam

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cold-Pressed Brazilian Espresso︱Served Over Ice

Café au Lait

$3.50

Flat White

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Rose Pink Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Tea

Tea - Palais des Thés

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Powder︱Steamed Milk︱Microfoam

Chai Latte

$5.00

Black Chai Tea︱Milk

Iced chai latte

Thé des Lords - Earl Grey

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.50

Sodas

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$3.75

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Water Bottle

$2.50

Sparkling Evian

$6.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00Out of stock

The Yellow Edition

Milk

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Glass of milk

$2.00

Halloween

Bissap

Drip Coffee

Cappuccino

Sauvage Cocktails

Château Rouge

$13.00

Bissap Juice,Sparkling wine, Club Soda

From Paris to Boston

$14.00

Apérol, Sparkling wine, Grapefruit

Hibiscus Margarita

$14.00

Bissap Juice, Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice

Espresso Martini

$14.00

The Dude

$12.00

Risky Affair

$14.00

Mezcal, lime, honey syrup, passionfruit

Banlieue Sud

$14.00

Une Aventure

$14.00

Gin Tonic

$14.00

Sloe Gin, lime, Agave syrup Tonic water & Rosemary

Casino Royale

$13.00

Accompani Sweet Vermouth, Campari & Club Soda

Portotatis

$14.00

Dé-modé

$13.00

Dirty Chai Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$12.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

Cassis & Prosecco

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Beers

Sip Time Saison

$10.00

Henrietta Hibiscus Farmhouse Ale, 4.4% BONE UP, Everett, MA

$10.00

1664 - Kronenbourg

$8.00

French Pale Lager - Golden highlights has an aromatic hoppiness and a subtle bitterness.

Athletic - Upside Dawn

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer. Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied.

La chouffe

$9.00

I am the Island IPA

$10.00

Wine Glass

GL Valdo, Prosecco Brut, Veneto, IT

$11.00

GL Sauvage Sparkling Rosé, New Mexico

$14.00

GL Domaine Collin, Crémant de Limoux, FR

$12.00

GL Sancerre Famille Baron Foucher, Loire Valley, FR 2020

$18.00

GL Chardonnay, Domaine de la Denante, AOP Saint-Véran, FR 2020

$14.00

GL Langhe, Arneis, Piedmont IT 2021

$12.00

GL Land of Saints, San Luis Obispo County, Pinot Noir, California 2021

$15.00

GL La Démarrante, Domaine Dupré Goujon, Gamay, Beaujolais, FR 2020

$13.00

GL Les Georges, Chinon, Château du Petit Thouars, Loire Valley, FR 2020

$14.00

GL Chateau de la Tessonière, Medoc, Bordeaux , FR 2016

$15.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Sauvage Sparkling Rosé, New Mexico

$53.00

BTL Domaine Collin, Crémant de Limoux

$42.00

BTL Vins des Potes, Aligotés, Loire FR

$90.00

BTL Sauvage, Blanc de Blanc, New Mexico, US

$53.00

BTL J.Lassalle, Champagne, FR N.V

$105.00

BTL Sancerre Famille Baron Foucher, Loire Valley, FR 2020

$68.00

BTL Chardonnay, Domaine de la Denante, Saint-Véran, AOP Saint-Véran, FR 2020

$54.00

BTL Langhe, Arneis, Piedmont IT 2021

$46.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Château de Villeneuve, Loire FR 2021

$56.00

BTL Grenache Gris, Domaine Bordes Les Grezes, Languedoc FR 2019

$65.00

BTL Chablis, Domaine Oudin, Bourgogne FR 2020

$90.00

BTL Assyrtiko, Thessalia, GR 2020

$77.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Land of Saints, San Luis Obispo County, California 2021

$57.00

BTL Gamay, La Démarrante, Domaine Dupré Goujon, Beaujolais, FR 2020

$50.00

BTL Chinon, Les Georges, Château du Petit Thouars, Loire Valley, FR 2020

$53.00

BTL Bordeaux, Chateau de la Tessonière, Medoc, FR 2016

$58.00

BTL Côte Catalane, Domaines les Enfants Sauvages Ché Chauvio, Languedoc FR 2020

$65.00

BTL Gigondas, Château du Trignon, Rhône FR 2016

$50.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Twenty Rows, Napa Valley, CA 2020

$70.00

BTL Pommard , Pinot Noir, Cuveée William, Bourgogne FR 2016

$135.00

BTL Côte de Brouilly, Domaine Dupre-Goujon, Bourgogne FR

$85.00

BTL Chianti, Bindi Sergardi, Tuscany, IT 2020

$50.00

Liqueur

St George Absinthe

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Accompani Sweet Vermouth

$11.00

Lillet Blanc

$11.00

Ron Zacapa Rum

$15.00

Skyy Vodka

$11.00

Ricard - Pastis

$11.00

Suze

$12.00

Armagnac

$12.00

V-One Vodka

$11.00

Dos Maderas Rum

$12.00

Rumsons Spiced Rum

$11.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

6 O'Clock Gin

$11.00

Irishman - Irish Cream

Viennoiseries & Cakes

12 chocolate croissant

12 chocolate croissant

$50.00
6 chocolate croissant

6 chocolate croissant

$25.00
6 butter croissant

6 butter croissant

$25.00
12 butter croissant

12 butter croissant

$50.00
12 Mixed viennoiseries

12 Mixed viennoiseries

$50.00
Whole Flower Pie

Whole Flower Pie

$45.00Out of stock
Whole Carrot Cake

Whole Carrot Cake

$40.00Out of stock

A moist and delicious sweet carrots cake made with one layer of our homemade cream, carrots, and walnuts. Topped with pistachios.

Sandwiches & Quiches

6 The Parisian Jambon Beurre - Ham & Cheese

6 The Parisian Jambon Beurre - Ham & Cheese

$50.00

smoked ham - butter - french pickles

12 The Parisian Jambon Beurre - Ham & Cheese

12 The Parisian Jambon Beurre - Ham & Cheese

$100.00
6 Breakfast sandwich

6 Breakfast sandwich

$55.00

croissant‭ | ‬soft scrambled | ‬gruyère‭ | ‬chives

12 breakfast sandwich

12 breakfast sandwich

$110.00

croissant‭ | ‬soft scrambled | ‬gruyère‭ | ‬chives

6 Croque Monsieur

6 Croque Monsieur

$60.00

brioche‭ | ‬dijon‭ | ‬jambon | ‬mornay‭ ‬| grated cheese

12 Croque Monsieur

12 Croque Monsieur

$120.00

brioche‭ | ‬dijon‭ | ‬jambon | ‬mornay‭ ‬| grated gruyere cheese

Whole Quiche Lorraine

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$42.00

pork belly | gruyere | housemade crust

Whole Onions Quiche

Whole Onions Quiche

$42.00

crispy shallots | gruyere | housemade crust

Whole Quiche Spinach Feta

Whole Quiche Spinach Feta

$42.00

spinach | feta | housemade crust

Sides

Mixed greens 6 servings

$40.00

Fried plantains 6 servings

$50.00

Juices

6 bottles of Bissap 12 oz

$25.00

12 bottles of Bissap 12 oz

$50.00

6 bottles of squeeze orange juice 12 oz

$30.00

12 bottles of squeeze orange juice 12 oz

$60.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Trendy Parisian-style café offering modern French cuisine.

Website

Location

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Sauvage image
Cafe Sauvage image
Cafe Sauvage image

