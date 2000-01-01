Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Selmarie

1,606 Reviews

$$

4729 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
Turkey & Brie
Mac & Cheese

Breakfast (available until 3pm)

Pesto & Eggs

Pesto & Eggs

$16.00Out of stock

scrambled eggs topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato, served with housemade basil pesto, one amylu apple gouda chicken sausage and sauteed potatoes. *available until 3pm*

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

scrambled eggs with bacon and cheddar on your choice of bread.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00Out of stock

house made corned beef hash with sauteed potatoes and onions, topped with two poached eggs. *available until 3pm*

Cinnamon Roll Griddlecakes

Cinnamon Roll Griddlecakes

$11.00Out of stock

*available until 3pm* two buttermilk griddlecakes with caramelized brown sugar-cinnamon swirl topped with vanilla cream cheese butter

Lunch & Dinner

French Onion Soup - Bowl

French Onion Soup - Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

classic french onion soup with crouton and melted gruyere cheese. (made with beef stock)

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$24.00

beef braised in burgundy wine, mushrooms, carrots, pearl onions over egg noodles

Tarte Flambee Flatbread

$17.00

naan flatbread topped with bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, bechamel sauce

Kale & Beet Salad

Kale & Beet Salad

$14.00

kale, arugula, farro, roasted beets, dried apricots, goat cheese, pickled red onion, honey-cider vinaigrette

Autumn Gnocchi

Autumn Gnocchi

$20.00

housemade parisian gnocchi, brussels sprouts, glazed butternut squash, roasted king trumpet and beech mushrooms, squash puree, fried sage

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

harvest grain baguette topped with mashed avocado, marinated yellow tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, arugula and red pepper flakes.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, chicken breast, red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, aged sherry vinaigrette

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.50

breaded chicken breast, marinara and melted mozzarella on a pretzel bun. served with an arugula salad.

Chicken Pot Pie Entree

Chicken Pot Pie Entree

$15.00

our "deconstructed" version made with chicken breast, baby peas, carrots, and pearl onions in cream sauce; topped with an all-butter puff pastry

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle

Chicken Schnitzel Entree

Chicken Schnitzel Entree

$20.00

breaded chicken breast, brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, paprikash sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. available in small or large.

Quiche+Salad - Spinach

$13.50

a slice of spinach, garlic, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche, served with arugula salad

Quiche+Salad - Lorraine

$13.50

a slice of our famous quiche lorraine (bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere) served with arugula salad

Salmon & Lentils

Salmon & Lentils

$23.00

pan-seared salmon, curried lentil ragout with carrots and leeks, pickled parsnips, fried leeks, parsnip puree

Salmon Club

Salmon Club

$17.50

thin sliced, cold-smoked salmon with avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, lemon-chive aioli on multigrain toast; served with arugula salad

Smoked Salmon Grain Bowl

Smoked Salmon Grain Bowl

$18.00

cold-smoked salmon, edamame, pickled cucumbers, spinach gomae, avocado, five grain quinoa blend (red & white quinoa, wild rice, barley, wheat berries), sesame seeds, scallions, radish, yuzu-soy vinaigrette and spicy mayo

Tomato Bisque-Bowl

Tomato Bisque-Bowl

$6.25

tomato bisque with herbed croutons.

Vegetarian Chili-Bowl

Vegetarian Chili-Bowl

$8.00

vegetarian chili served with cheddar and cornbread.

Turkey & Brie

Turkey & Brie

$14.50

all natural smoked turkey breast, brie cheese, red onion marmalade and roasted garlic mayo on a pretzel roll; served with kettle chips and pickle

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$17.50

8 oz. wagyu beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, cambozola cheese and pineapple caramelized onion on a toasted pretzel bun; served with kettle chips and dill pickle.

Kids' Cheesy Flatbread

Kids' Cheesy Flatbread

$8.00

naan flatbread topped with marinara and a mozzarella-cheddar cheese blend.

Bread For 1

$1.00

warm ciabatta dinner roll

Quiche+Salad - Kale

$13.50Out of stock

a slice of kale, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche served with arugula salad

Thursday Prix Fixe

Thursday Prix Fixe

$23.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE ON THURSDAYS ONLY Entree: Wagyu Burger - 8 oz. wagyu beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, cambozola and pineapple caramelized onion on a toasted pretzel bun; served with kettle chips and dill pickle Choice of one slice of apple streusel pie, cherry streusel pie, or pecan pie Choice of one beer* *Alcohol not available for delivery

Grab & Go

tomato bisque with herbed croutons. dinner rolls are not available at this time.
Cafe Meal To Go

Cafe Meal To Go

$54.00

Meal includes: -One whole 9" quiche, choice of Lorraine-Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Gruyere or Vegetarian quiche of the day -One quart of tomato bisque or vegetarian chili -One large arugula salad with tomatoes and cucumber Available hot* or cold (*please allow 45-60 minutes for hot quiche).

Whole Quiche-Kale

Whole Quiche-Kale

$28.00

kale, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche. available hot or cold.

Whole Quiche - Lorraine

Whole Quiche - Lorraine

$28.00

bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere. available hot or cold.

Quart Chicken Salad

Quart Chicken Salad

$22.00

housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries. serves 4-5.

Quart Mac & Cheese

$22.00

cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. serves 2-3. **served cold with reheating instructions.

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Quart Pot Pie

$24.00

chicken breast, baby peas, carrots, and pearl onions in cream sauce; served with 6 pieces all-butter puff pastry. serves 2-3. available hot or cold.

Quart Tomato Bisque

Quart Tomato Bisque

$17.00

tomato bisque with herbed croutons. available hot or cold.

Quart Vegetarian Chili

$17.00

available hot or cold. make it a meal by adding cheddar (3.00), 3 pcs cornbread (4.50).

Quart Potato Leek Soup

$18.00Out of stock

Quart Minestrone Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Whole Quiche - Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese

$28.00Out of stock

spinach, garlic, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche. available hot or cold.

Whole Quiche - Mushroom

$28.00Out of stock

mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese. available hot or cold.

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Bacon

Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.75Out of stock

one amylu apple-gouda chicken sausage

Veggie Sausage Patties

Veggie Sausage Patties

$4.00Out of stock
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

sauteed potatoes with green onions

Cornbread Slice

Cornbread Slice

$2.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Multi Grain Toast (2 slices)

$2.00

English Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Avocado

$3.00

Family Style

Chicken Schnitzel - Family Style

Chicken Schnitzel - Family Style

$38.00+

breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes, paprikash sauce, roasted brussels sprouts, and an assortment of our cookies.

Breakfast Pastries & Breads

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Buns

Cinnamon Buns

$3.50+

selmarie classic! available individually or in a box of 4.

Coffee Cake - Apple Cranberry

$3.75+Out of stock
Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Pecan

Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Pecan

$3.75+

Butternut Squash & Candied Pecan Scone

$3.05Out of stock
Currant Scone

Currant Scone

$3.05Out of stock

today's flavor: currant

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.05Out of stock
Croissant - Plain

Croissant - Plain

$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Croissants

Chocolate Croissants

$3.10Out of stock
Spinach Ricotta Croissant

Spinach Ricotta Croissant

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Glazed Donut

Chocolate Glazed Donut

$3.00Out of stock

baked donut with chocolate glaze and sprinkles

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$3.00

baked cinnamon sugar donuts

Cookies & Truffles

Assorted Cookies

Assorted Cookies

$12.50+

half-pound or one-pound box. sorry, we are not able to take requests for specific cookies.

Desserts - Individual/Slice

Orange Creme Brulee Tart (GF)

$6.25Out of stock

orange creme brulee tart topped with sugared cranberries *gluten-free*

Pear Frangipane Galette

$6.00Out of stock

flaky butter crust baked with pears, frangipane, pistachios, and honey

Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.50

pumpkin cupcake with cream cheese icing

Pumpkin S'mores Bar

Pumpkin S'mores Bar

$6.00

pumpkin spice cheesecake mousse, spiced graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, marshmallow topping

Pumpkin Cheesecake slice

Pumpkin Cheesecake slice

$4.50

Pumpkin Tres Leches

$5.65

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00
Opera Cake

Opera Cake

$6.00Out of stock

the classic french cake made with almond joconde sponge, coffee cremeux, mocha buttercream, espresso chantilly cream, and chocolate glaze.

Apple Galette Slice

Apple Galette Slice

$5.00Out of stock

flaky butter crust baked with apples and cinnamon sugar.

Apple Streusel Pie

Apple Streusel Pie

$4.50

granny smith apples in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel

Apple Strudel--slice

Apple Strudel--slice

$6.00Out of stock

made with apples, walnuts and raisins in puff pastry

Banana Eclair

Banana Eclair

$5.50Out of stock

filled with whipped cream, pastry cream, and fresh sliced bananas.

Banana Truffle Torte

Banana Truffle Torte

$5.10Out of stock

layers of banana cake brushed with rum syrup, filled with chocolate buttercream and covered with chocolate glaze and crushed pecans.

Black Forest - Slice

$5.65Out of stock
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$4.30

croissants, sliced apples, raisins, and walnuts baked in rich custard, topped with caramel.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.75

layers of carrot cake made with walnuts, cinnamon and ginger filled with cream cheese icing.

Cherry Streusel Pie

Cherry Streusel Pie

$5.00

tart cherries in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel

Chocolate Bavarian Raspberry Cake

$5.50Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse Torte

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$5.65Out of stock

devil’s food cake filled with bittersweet chocolate mousse between the layers. Iced with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on the sides

Devil's Food - Slice

$5.10Out of stock
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$4.50

a rich, soufflé-textured cake made with bittersweet chocolate, butter, eggs, and brandy, and glazed with bittersweet chocolate.

Orange Decadence Cake--Slice

Orange Decadence Cake--Slice

$4.50

rich flourless chocolate cake flavored with orange essence, dusted with cocoa powder

German Cheesecake-slice

German Cheesecake-slice

$5.00

sour cream cheesecake with citrus zest and sour cherries in a butter cookie crust

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$5.10

devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes

Hazelnut Apricot Torte

$5.10Out of stock

layers of chocolate cake with apricot preserves and hazelnut buttercream

Lemon Custard Torte

$4.75Out of stock

vanilla sponge cake with lemon custard, vanilla buttercream, chocolate buttercream, and chocolate glaze

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

vanilla cheesecake topped with raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Mixed Fruit Tart

Mixed Fruit Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Mocha Buttercream--Slice

$4.75Out of stock
Pecan Pie-slice

Pecan Pie-slice

$5.00Out of stock
Pineapple Coconut Cake-slice

Pineapple Coconut Cake-slice

$5.10Out of stock

vanilla cake with pineapple filling and buttercream frosting, covered with coconut

Pumpkin Apple Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

pumpkin-apple cupcake with cream cheese icing and caramel

Raspberry Bavarian Slice

$5.65Out of stock

vanilla and chocolate sponge cake layered with bavarian cream, fresh raspberries, and hazelnut buttercream; frosted with vanilla buttercream and sliced almonds

Raspberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00

vanilla cheesecake topped with fresh raspberries.

Raspberry Marzipan Torte

Raspberry Marzipan Torte

$4.75

vanilla cake layered with raspberry preserves and marzipan, frosted with vanilla buttercream.

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$5.10

red velvet cake layered with cream cheese frosting and covered with chocolate glaze

Rum Ball

Rum Ball

$2.50Out of stock

rich, rum-soaked chocolate cake with raisins and walnuts, coated in dark chocolate and sprinkles

Rustic Almond Cake - Slice

Rustic Almond Cake - Slice

$4.25

rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter cookie crust.

Sacher Torte

Sacher Torte

$4.75

devil’s food cake filled with raspberry or apricot preserves, coated with a thin layer of chocolate buttercream, and glazed with fine bittersweet chocolate.

Salted Caramel Brownies

Salted Caramel Brownies

$3.50

drizzled with caramel and chocolate, sprinkled with sea salt.

Spanish Almond Cake

Spanish Almond Cake

$5.65

layers of almond poundcake with chocolate chips and candied lemon peel, soaked with grand marnier and apricot preserves; coated with a layer of marzipan, vanilla buttercream, and bittersweet chocolate glaze.

Strawberry Roulade

Strawberry Roulade

$5.50Out of stock

vanilla sponge cake filled with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.65Out of stock

Tres Leches--slice

$5.65

vanilla sponge cake soaked in whole milk, half-and-half, sweetened condensed milk, and a little bit of rum, filled and frosted with whipped cream

Turtle Cheesecake Slice

Turtle Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

vanilla cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans.

Vegan Cupcake - Chocolate Banana PB

$4.50Out of stock
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte-slice

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte-slice

$5.65

chocolate sponge, raspberry-white chocolate swirl cheesecake, and vanilla buttercream

Gateau Grand Mere - slice

Gateau Grand Mere - slice

$4.00Out of stock

buttery pound cake studded with sliced apples. we're bringing back this selmarie classic for a short time only!

Mini Chocolate Cupcakes 6 Pack

Mini Chocolate Cupcakes 6 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

six mini chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream icing

Desserts - Whole

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pie

$6.50Out of stock
Gateau Grand Mere - 7"

Gateau Grand Mere - 7"

$15.00Out of stock

buttery pound cake studded with sliced apples. we're bringing back this selmarie classic for a short time only!

Pumpkin Cheesecake 7"

Pumpkin Cheesecake 7"

$28.00
Pumpkin Tres Leches 7"

Pumpkin Tres Leches 7"

$34.00Out of stock

pumpkin spice cake soaked in whole milk, half-and-half, sweetened condensed milk, and a little bit of rum, filled and frosted with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$26.00

Chocolate Bavarian Raspberry Cake 7"

$34.00Out of stock
Strawberry Roulade

Strawberry Roulade

$21.00+

please allow up to 30 additional minutes for preparation.

Apple Galette - Whole

Apple Galette - Whole

$26.00Out of stock

flaky butter crust baked with apples and cinnamon sugar. serves 6-8.

Apple Streusel Pie-whole

Apple Streusel Pie-whole

$26.00Out of stock

serves 6-8. granny smith apples in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel.

Apple Strudel - Whole

$34.00Out of stock
Banana Truffle Torte- 7"

Banana Truffle Torte- 7"

$31.00Out of stock

serves 6-10. layers of banana cake brushed with rum syrup, filled with chocolate buttercream and covered with chocolate glaze and crushed pecans.

Black Forest Torte - 7"

Black Forest Torte - 7"

$34.00Out of stock
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding - Whole

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding - Whole

$32.00

contains walnuts. serves 8-10.

Chocolate Mousse Torte - 7"

Chocolate Mousse Torte - 7"

$34.00Out of stock

serves 6-10. devil’s food cake filled with bittersweet chocolate mousse between the layers. Iced with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on the sides.

Carrot Cake - 7"

Carrot Cake - 7"

$28.00

serves 6-10. layers of carrot cake made with walnuts, cinnamon and ginger filled with cream cheese icing.

Cherry Streusel Pie-whole

Cherry Streusel Pie-whole

$28.00

serves 6-8. tart cherries in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel.

Devil's Food 7"

Devil's Food 7"

$31.00Out of stock
Flourless Chocolate - Whole

Flourless Chocolate - Whole

$26.00

serves 6-8. rich, soufflé-textured cake made with bittersweet chocolate, butter, eggs, and brandy, and glazed with bittersweet chocolate.

Orange Decadence Cake - Whole

Orange Decadence Cake - Whole

$26.00

rich flourless chocolate cake flavored with orange essence, dusted with cocoa powder

German Cheesecake Whole

$42.00

sour cream cheesecake with citrus zest and sour cherries in a butter cookie crust 9" serves 10-18

German Chocolate Cake- 7"

German Chocolate Cake- 7"

$31.00

serves 6-10. devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes.

Hazelnut Apricot Torte

$31.00Out of stock
Lemon Custard Torte

Lemon Custard Torte

$28.00Out of stock
Mocha Buttercream

Mocha Buttercream

$28.00Out of stock
Pecan Pie-whole

Pecan Pie-whole

$28.00Out of stock
Pineapple Coconut 7"

Pineapple Coconut 7"

$31.00Out of stock
Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole

$28.00

vanilla cheesecake topped with fresh raspberries. serves 6-8.

Raspberry Marzipan - 7"

Raspberry Marzipan - 7"

$28.00Out of stock

serves 6-10. vanilla cake layered with raspberry preserves and marzipan, frosted with vanilla buttercream.

Red Velvet 7"

$31.00
Rustic Almond Cake - Whole

Rustic Almond Cake - Whole

$32.00

rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter crust. serves 8-10.

Sacher Torte- 7"

Sacher Torte- 7"

$28.00

serves 6-10. devil’s food cake filled with raspberry or apricot preserves, coated with a thin layer of chocolate buttercream, and glazed with fine bittersweet chocolate.

Spanish Almond Torte - 7"

Spanish Almond Torte - 7"

$34.00Out of stock

serves 8-10. layers of almond poundcake with chocolate chips and candied lemon peel, soaked with grand marnier and apricot preserves; coated with a layer of marzipan, vanilla buttercream, and bittersweet chocolate glaze.

Tiramisu 7"

Tiramisu 7"

$34.00Out of stock
Tres Leches 7"

Tres Leches 7"

$34.00

vanilla sponge cake soaked in whole milk, half-and-half, sweetened condensed milk, and a little bit of rum, filled and frosted with whipped cream

Turtle Cheesecake - Whole

Turtle Cheesecake - Whole

$28.00

vanilla cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. serves 6-8.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte

$34.00Out of stock

serves 6-10. chocolate sponge, raspberry-white chocolate swirl cheesecake, and vanilla buttercream frosting.

Fondant Plaque

Fondant Plaque

$1.25

for whole cakes we can add a white fondant plaque with inscription in chocolate. may take up to 30 min. please write desired inscription in "special instructions" field.

Raspberry Chocolate Whipped Cream Torte 7"

$34.00Out of stock