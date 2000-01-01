- Home
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Popular Items
Breakfast (available until 3pm)
Pesto & Eggs
scrambled eggs topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato, served with housemade basil pesto, one amylu apple gouda chicken sausage and sauteed potatoes. *available until 3pm*
Breakfast Sandwich
scrambled eggs with bacon and cheddar on your choice of bread.
Corned Beef Hash
house made corned beef hash with sauteed potatoes and onions, topped with two poached eggs. *available until 3pm*
Cinnamon Roll Griddlecakes
*available until 3pm* two buttermilk griddlecakes with caramelized brown sugar-cinnamon swirl topped with vanilla cream cheese butter
Lunch & Dinner
French Onion Soup - Bowl
classic french onion soup with crouton and melted gruyere cheese. (made with beef stock)
Beef Bourguignon
beef braised in burgundy wine, mushrooms, carrots, pearl onions over egg noodles
Tarte Flambee Flatbread
naan flatbread topped with bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, bechamel sauce
Kale & Beet Salad
kale, arugula, farro, roasted beets, dried apricots, goat cheese, pickled red onion, honey-cider vinaigrette
Autumn Gnocchi
housemade parisian gnocchi, brussels sprouts, glazed butternut squash, roasted king trumpet and beech mushrooms, squash puree, fried sage
Avocado Toast
harvest grain baguette topped with mashed avocado, marinated yellow tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, arugula and red pepper flakes.
Chopped Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, chicken breast, red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, aged sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
breaded chicken breast, marinara and melted mozzarella on a pretzel bun. served with an arugula salad.
Chicken Pot Pie Entree
our "deconstructed" version made with chicken breast, baby peas, carrots, and pearl onions in cream sauce; topped with an all-butter puff pastry
Chicken Salad Sandwich
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato on croissant; served with kettle chips and dill pickle
Chicken Schnitzel Entree
breaded chicken breast, brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, paprikash sauce
Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. available in small or large.
Quiche+Salad - Spinach
a slice of spinach, garlic, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche, served with arugula salad
Quiche+Salad - Lorraine
a slice of our famous quiche lorraine (bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere) served with arugula salad
Salmon & Lentils
pan-seared salmon, curried lentil ragout with carrots and leeks, pickled parsnips, fried leeks, parsnip puree
Salmon Club
thin sliced, cold-smoked salmon with avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, lemon-chive aioli on multigrain toast; served with arugula salad
Smoked Salmon Grain Bowl
cold-smoked salmon, edamame, pickled cucumbers, spinach gomae, avocado, five grain quinoa blend (red & white quinoa, wild rice, barley, wheat berries), sesame seeds, scallions, radish, yuzu-soy vinaigrette and spicy mayo
Tomato Bisque-Bowl
tomato bisque with herbed croutons.
Vegetarian Chili-Bowl
vegetarian chili served with cheddar and cornbread.
Turkey & Brie
all natural smoked turkey breast, brie cheese, red onion marmalade and roasted garlic mayo on a pretzel roll; served with kettle chips and pickle
Wagyu Burger
8 oz. wagyu beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, cambozola cheese and pineapple caramelized onion on a toasted pretzel bun; served with kettle chips and dill pickle.
Kids' Cheesy Flatbread
naan flatbread topped with marinara and a mozzarella-cheddar cheese blend.
Bread For 1
warm ciabatta dinner roll
Quiche+Salad - Kale
a slice of kale, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche served with arugula salad
Thursday Prix Fixe
AVAILABLE ON THURSDAYS ONLY Entree: Wagyu Burger - 8 oz. wagyu beef burger, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, cambozola and pineapple caramelized onion on a toasted pretzel bun; served with kettle chips and dill pickle Choice of one slice of apple streusel pie, cherry streusel pie, or pecan pie Choice of one beer* *Alcohol not available for delivery
Grab & Go
Cafe Meal To Go
Meal includes: -One whole 9" quiche, choice of Lorraine-Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Gruyere or Vegetarian quiche of the day -One quart of tomato bisque or vegetarian chili -One large arugula salad with tomatoes and cucumber Available hot* or cold (*please allow 45-60 minutes for hot quiche).
Whole Quiche-Kale
kale, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche. available hot or cold.
Whole Quiche - Lorraine
bacon, caramelized onion, gruyere. available hot or cold.
Quart Chicken Salad
housemade tarragon chicken salad with dried cranberries. serves 4-5.
Quart Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. serves 2-3. **served cold with reheating instructions.
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Quart Pot Pie
chicken breast, baby peas, carrots, and pearl onions in cream sauce; served with 6 pieces all-butter puff pastry. serves 2-3. available hot or cold.
Quart Tomato Bisque
tomato bisque with herbed croutons. available hot or cold.
Quart Vegetarian Chili
available hot or cold. make it a meal by adding cheddar (3.00), 3 pcs cornbread (4.50).
Quart Potato Leek Soup
Quart Minestrone Soup
Whole Quiche - Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese
spinach, garlic, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche. available hot or cold.
Whole Quiche - Mushroom
mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese. available hot or cold.
Sides
Brussels Sprouts
Side Salad
Bacon
Chicken Sausage
one amylu apple-gouda chicken sausage
Veggie Sausage Patties
Breakfast Potatoes
sauteed potatoes with green onions
Cornbread Slice
Mashed Potatoes
Multi Grain Toast (2 slices)
English Muffin
Avocado
Family Style
Breakfast Pastries & Breads
Pumpkin Bread
Cinnamon Buns
selmarie classic! available individually or in a box of 4.
Coffee Cake - Apple Cranberry
Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Pecan
Butternut Squash & Candied Pecan Scone
Currant Scone
today's flavor: currant
Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone
Croissant - Plain
Chocolate Croissants
Spinach Ricotta Croissant
Chocolate Glazed Donut
baked donut with chocolate glaze and sprinkles
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts
baked cinnamon sugar donuts
Cookies & Truffles
Desserts - Individual/Slice
Orange Creme Brulee Tart (GF)
orange creme brulee tart topped with sugared cranberries *gluten-free*
Pear Frangipane Galette
flaky butter crust baked with pears, frangipane, pistachios, and honey
Pumpkin Cupcake
pumpkin cupcake with cream cheese icing
Pumpkin S'mores Bar
pumpkin spice cheesecake mousse, spiced graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache, marshmallow topping
Pumpkin Cheesecake slice
Pumpkin Tres Leches
Pumpkin Pie
Opera Cake
the classic french cake made with almond joconde sponge, coffee cremeux, mocha buttercream, espresso chantilly cream, and chocolate glaze.
Apple Galette Slice
flaky butter crust baked with apples and cinnamon sugar.
Apple Streusel Pie
granny smith apples in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel
Apple Strudel--slice
made with apples, walnuts and raisins in puff pastry
Banana Eclair
filled with whipped cream, pastry cream, and fresh sliced bananas.
Banana Truffle Torte
layers of banana cake brushed with rum syrup, filled with chocolate buttercream and covered with chocolate glaze and crushed pecans.
Black Forest - Slice
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
croissants, sliced apples, raisins, and walnuts baked in rich custard, topped with caramel.
Carrot Cake
layers of carrot cake made with walnuts, cinnamon and ginger filled with cream cheese icing.
Cherry Streusel Pie
tart cherries in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel
Chocolate Bavarian Raspberry Cake
Chocolate Mousse Torte
devil’s food cake filled with bittersweet chocolate mousse between the layers. Iced with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on the sides
Devil's Food - Slice
Flourless Chocolate Cake
a rich, soufflé-textured cake made with bittersweet chocolate, butter, eggs, and brandy, and glazed with bittersweet chocolate.
Orange Decadence Cake--Slice
rich flourless chocolate cake flavored with orange essence, dusted with cocoa powder
German Cheesecake-slice
sour cream cheesecake with citrus zest and sour cherries in a butter cookie crust
German Chocolate Cake
devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes
Hazelnut Apricot Torte
layers of chocolate cake with apricot preserves and hazelnut buttercream
Lemon Custard Torte
vanilla sponge cake with lemon custard, vanilla buttercream, chocolate buttercream, and chocolate glaze
Mixed Berry Cheesecake
vanilla cheesecake topped with raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.
Mixed Fruit Tart
Mocha Buttercream--Slice
Pecan Pie-slice
Pineapple Coconut Cake-slice
vanilla cake with pineapple filling and buttercream frosting, covered with coconut
Pumpkin Apple Cupcake
pumpkin-apple cupcake with cream cheese icing and caramel
Raspberry Bavarian Slice
vanilla and chocolate sponge cake layered with bavarian cream, fresh raspberries, and hazelnut buttercream; frosted with vanilla buttercream and sliced almonds
Raspberry Cheesecake
vanilla cheesecake topped with fresh raspberries.
Raspberry Marzipan Torte
vanilla cake layered with raspberry preserves and marzipan, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
Red Velvet Cake
red velvet cake layered with cream cheese frosting and covered with chocolate glaze
Rum Ball
rich, rum-soaked chocolate cake with raisins and walnuts, coated in dark chocolate and sprinkles
Rustic Almond Cake - Slice
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter cookie crust.
Sacher Torte
devil’s food cake filled with raspberry or apricot preserves, coated with a thin layer of chocolate buttercream, and glazed with fine bittersweet chocolate.
Salted Caramel Brownies
drizzled with caramel and chocolate, sprinkled with sea salt.
Spanish Almond Cake
layers of almond poundcake with chocolate chips and candied lemon peel, soaked with grand marnier and apricot preserves; coated with a layer of marzipan, vanilla buttercream, and bittersweet chocolate glaze.
Strawberry Roulade
vanilla sponge cake filled with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Tiramisu
Tres Leches--slice
vanilla sponge cake soaked in whole milk, half-and-half, sweetened condensed milk, and a little bit of rum, filled and frosted with whipped cream
Turtle Cheesecake Slice
vanilla cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans.
Vegan Cupcake - Chocolate Banana PB
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte-slice
chocolate sponge, raspberry-white chocolate swirl cheesecake, and vanilla buttercream
Gateau Grand Mere - slice
buttery pound cake studded with sliced apples. we're bringing back this selmarie classic for a short time only!
Mini Chocolate Cupcakes 6 Pack
six mini chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream icing
Desserts - Whole
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pie
Gateau Grand Mere - 7"
buttery pound cake studded with sliced apples. we're bringing back this selmarie classic for a short time only!
Pumpkin Cheesecake 7"
Pumpkin Tres Leches 7"
pumpkin spice cake soaked in whole milk, half-and-half, sweetened condensed milk, and a little bit of rum, filled and frosted with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon
Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Bavarian Raspberry Cake 7"
Strawberry Roulade
please allow up to 30 additional minutes for preparation.
Apple Galette - Whole
flaky butter crust baked with apples and cinnamon sugar. serves 6-8.
Apple Streusel Pie-whole
serves 6-8. granny smith apples in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel.
Apple Strudel - Whole
Banana Truffle Torte- 7"
serves 6-10. layers of banana cake brushed with rum syrup, filled with chocolate buttercream and covered with chocolate glaze and crushed pecans.
Black Forest Torte - 7"
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding - Whole
contains walnuts. serves 8-10.
Chocolate Mousse Torte - 7"
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake filled with bittersweet chocolate mousse between the layers. Iced with fresh whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles on the sides.
Carrot Cake - 7"
serves 6-10. layers of carrot cake made with walnuts, cinnamon and ginger filled with cream cheese icing.
Cherry Streusel Pie-whole
serves 6-8. tart cherries in an all-butter crust, topped with streusel.
Devil's Food 7"
Flourless Chocolate - Whole
serves 6-8. rich, soufflé-textured cake made with bittersweet chocolate, butter, eggs, and brandy, and glazed with bittersweet chocolate.
Orange Decadence Cake - Whole
rich flourless chocolate cake flavored with orange essence, dusted with cocoa powder
German Cheesecake Whole
sour cream cheesecake with citrus zest and sour cherries in a butter cookie crust 9" serves 10-18
German Chocolate Cake- 7"
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake and caramel-coconut-walnut frosting; finished with chocolate buttercream and coconut flakes.
Hazelnut Apricot Torte
Lemon Custard Torte
Mocha Buttercream
Pecan Pie-whole
Pineapple Coconut 7"
Raspberry Cheesecake - Whole
vanilla cheesecake topped with fresh raspberries. serves 6-8.
Raspberry Marzipan - 7"
serves 6-10. vanilla cake layered with raspberry preserves and marzipan, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
Red Velvet 7"
Rustic Almond Cake - Whole
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter crust. serves 8-10.
Sacher Torte- 7"
serves 6-10. devil’s food cake filled with raspberry or apricot preserves, coated with a thin layer of chocolate buttercream, and glazed with fine bittersweet chocolate.
Spanish Almond Torte - 7"
serves 8-10. layers of almond poundcake with chocolate chips and candied lemon peel, soaked with grand marnier and apricot preserves; coated with a layer of marzipan, vanilla buttercream, and bittersweet chocolate glaze.
Tiramisu 7"
Tres Leches 7"
vanilla sponge cake soaked in whole milk, half-and-half, sweetened condensed milk, and a little bit of rum, filled and frosted with whipped cream
Turtle Cheesecake - Whole
vanilla cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. serves 6-8.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Torte
serves 6-10. chocolate sponge, raspberry-white chocolate swirl cheesecake, and vanilla buttercream frosting.
Fondant Plaque
for whole cakes we can add a white fondant plaque with inscription in chocolate. may take up to 30 min. please write desired inscription in "special instructions" field.