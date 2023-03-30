Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Serafina Greenwich Village

review star

No reviews yet

402 SIXTH AVENUE

NEW YORK, NY 10011

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Margherita
Lasagna

FOOD

Pastries & Desserts

Bombolone Crema

Bombolone Crema

$6.00

Italian donut filled with vanilla cream

Bombolone Nutella

Bombolone Nutella

$6.00

Italian donut filled with Nutella (contains hazelnut)

Croissant

Croissant

$3.95

Traditional French croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Traditional pain au chocolate

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$4.95
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Classic chocolate brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate chip cookies

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$4.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.50
Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Filled with ricotta cream

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Creamy, made with seven layers of chocolate and hazelnut cream

Italian Cheesecake

$8.00

Made with Italian ricotta

Tiramisu*

Tiramisu*

$8.50

Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

Yogurt La Fermiere

$4.50
Macaroons

Macaroons

$2.50

Holiday Panettoncino

$8.00Out of stock

Torta Paradiso

$7.00
Mango Passion Eclair

Mango Passion Eclair

$6.50
Espresso Eclair

Espresso Eclair

$6.50
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$6.50
Whipped Cream Eclair

Whipped Cream Eclair

$6.50

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Oatmeal

$8.75+

Yogurt Granola Fruit Cup

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Waffles

$13.00

Croissant Roll Egg & Cheese

$7.50
Croissant Roll Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Croissant Roll Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.50

Croissant Roll Smoked Salmon

$9.00
Croissant Roll Ham, Egg & Cheese

Croissant Roll Ham, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Brioche Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Brioche Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Brioche Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$10.00
Scrambled Bacon, Egg

Scrambled Bacon, Egg

$9.50
Scrambled Egg & Avocado

Scrambled Egg & Avocado

$9.50

Appetizers & Soups

Tossed with Parmigiano Reggiano, truffle oil and truffle salt
Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Served in tomato sauce, topped with Parmigiano Reggiano and basil

Chicken Soup 16oz

$9.00Out of stock

Lentil Soup 16oz

$9.00

Italian Wedding Soup 16oz

$10.00

Minestrone Soup

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Salads

Mista Verde Salad

$9.50
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino, croutons

Serafina Chicken Salad* (gf)

Serafina Chicken Salad* (gf)

$14.00

Free Range Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mesclun, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Raisins, Pine Nuts & Pesto Dressing

Italiana

Italiana

$12.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmiagiano reggiano

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, mint, anjous pear, pecorino stagionato, croutons, lemon, pomegranate seeds, serrano vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.00
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00
Sicilian Nicoise

Sicilian Nicoise

$14.00

Sandwiches / Toasts / Quiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00
Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.50
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$12.00

Italian Cotto Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Quiche Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Italian Quiche Spinach & Feta

$8.00

Mini Capri Sandwich

$3.90

Mini Cotto Sandwich

$3.90

Mini Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Mini Salmon Lox

$5.50

Mini Truffle Sandwich

$6.00

Mini Tuna

$5.50
Parma

Parma

$14.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Pizza by the SLICE (available after 11am)

Margherita SL

Margherita SL

$5.00
Pepperoni SL

Pepperoni SL

$6.50
Funghi SL

Funghi SL

$5.00
Bianca SL

Bianca SL

$7.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Cotto SL

$7.00
Caprese SL

Caprese SL

$6.00

Primavera SL

$5.00

DOC SL

$6.00
Buffalo Mozzarella SL

Buffalo Mozzarella SL

$7.00

Cacio e Pepe SL

$6.00Out of stock

Pomodorini SL

$6.00Out of stock
Tartufo SL

Tartufo SL

$8.00

Pizza Special of The Day SL

$8.00

Pizza PIES (available after 11am)

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00+

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00+

San Marzano Tomato, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Italian Pepperoni

Funghi

Funghi

$16.00+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms

Prosciutto Cotto

$18.00+

Italian Cooked Ham, Mozzarella, Black Pepper

Buffalo Mozzarella

Buffalo Mozzarella

$18.00+

San Marzano, Tomato, Basil

Bianca

Bianca

$18.00+

Arugula & Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Mozzarella, Fontina

Tartufo Nero

Tartufo Nero

$24.00+

Our Secret Recipe, Bouquet Of Italian Cheeses And Black Truffle

Caprese

$16.00+

San Marzano tomato, fior di latte,mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, oregano

Primavera

$16.00+

Mushrooms, zucchini, mozzarella

D.O.C.

D.O.C.

$18.00+

tomato sauce, fresh italian buffalo mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil

Cacio E Pepe

$16.00+

Mozzzarella, pecorino romano, black pepper

Pomodorini

$14.00+Out of stock

Pasta

Ravioli Pomodoro Basilico

Ravioli Pomodoro Basilico

$16.00

Spinach And Ricotta, Tomato, Basil

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

Pecorino Romano cheese and toasted black pepper

Penne Pomodoro Basilico

Penne Pomodoro Basilico

$12.00

Tomato sauce and basil

Penne Arrabbiata

Penne Arrabbiata

$12.00

Spaghetti Cherry Tomato

$14.00
Trofie al Pesto

Trofie al Pesto

$15.00

Traditional trifle pasta with basil pesto

Tagliolini Funghi Porcini

Tagliolini Funghi Porcini

$16.00

Freshly made tagliolini with porcini mushrooms

Tortellini Quattro Formaggi

Tortellini Quattro Formaggi

$16.00
Manicotti/Cannelloni

Manicotti/Cannelloni

$16.00

Crepes filled with ricotta, tomato and basil

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.00

Layers of fresh pasta, seasonal vegetables, ricotta, tomato sauce

Svitati Quattro Formaggi

Svitati Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

Curly penne with Gorgonzola, Taleggio, Fontina and Parmigiano Reggiano

Risotto Parmigiano

Risotto Parmigiano

$16.00

Secondi

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00
Free Range Chicken

Free Range Chicken

$18.00
Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$19.00

Serafina Cheeseburger

$12.50

Retail

San Carlo Chips

San Carlo Chips

$3.50

Popcorn

$3.00

Organic Gummy Bears

$3.95Out of stock

Nutella Cookies

$3.95Out of stock

Olive Oil Sicilia

$16.00

Oilve Oil II Palazzo

$19.00

Truffle Oil

$20.00
Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Aged Balsamic Vinegar

$21.00
Red Wine Vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

$12.00

Truffle Carpaccio

$58.00
Truffle Sauce

Truffle Sauce

$29.00

Torres Truffle Chips

$3.50
Serafina Recipe Book

Serafina Recipe Book

$35.00

Delivery Margherita

Margherita Pizza Round

Margherita Pizza Round

$16.00

DRINK

N/A Beverage

Still Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.50+

Apple Juice

$4.50

Galvanina Pomegranate

$4.50

Galvanina Lemonade

$4.50

Galvanina Orange

$4.50

Galvanina Ginger Ale

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.50

Spindrift Lemon

$3.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$3.50

Emile Vergeois Pear

$6.50

Emile Vergeois Apricot

$6.50

Emile Vergeois Strawberry

$6.50

Emile Vergeois Mango

$6.50

Kombucha Grapefruit

$5.00

Kombucha Peach

$5.00

Cold Brew Mocha

$5.95Out of stock

Cold Brew Vanilla

$5.95Out of stock

Cold Brew Oatmilk

$5.95Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.95Out of stock

Sicililana Aranciata

$4.50

Sicililana Limonata

$4.50

CoAqua Coconut Water

$6.50

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$4.50

Fresh OJ

$7.50+

CATERING

BEVERAGES

HOT COFFEE

$28.00

HOT DECAF

$28.00

HOT TEA

$28.00

PASTRIES

CTG Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

CTG Large Cookie

$4.00

Ctg Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

CTG Croissant

$4.00

CTG Bomboloni Crema

$6.00

CTG Bomboloni Nutella

$6.00

CTG Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES + TOASTS

CTG Avocado Toast

$10.00

CTG Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

CTG Egg & Cheese

$9.00

CTG Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

CTG Avocado, Egg and Cheese

$10.00

CTG Smoked Salmon Croissant

$12.00

MINI BUNS

CTG Mini Smoked Salmon

$5.00

CTG Prosciutto

$5.00

CTG Hard Boiled Egg

$5.00

CTG Tuna

$5.00

CTG Avocado Smoked Salmon

$6.00

CTG Tomato & Mozzarella

$5.00

CTG Tartufo Nero

$7.50

PASTA

Penne Pomodoro Medium

$79.00

Penne Arrabbiata Medium

$79.00

Penne Cacio & Pepe Medium

$79.00

Penne Pomodoro Large

$130.00

Penne Arrabbiata Large

$130.00

Penne Cacio & Pepe Large

$130.00

PIZZA

CTG Margherita

$15.00+

CTG Caprese

$16.00+

CTG Pepperoni

$16.00+

CTG Funghi

$16.00+

CTG Prosciutto Cotto

$19.00+

CTG Bianca

$18.00+

CTG Buffalo Mozzarella

$18.00+

CTG Tartufo Nero

$24.00+

CTG DOC Margherita

$18.00+

CTG Pomodorini

$17.00+

SALADS

CTG Caesar Salad

$39.00

CTG Serafina Chicken Salad

$39.00

CTG Caprese Salad

$45.00

CTG Italiana Salad

$39.00

CTG Kale Salad

$39.00

CTG Mista Verde

$39.00

SECONDI

CTG Meatballs

$15.00

CTG Free Range Chicken

$18.00

CTG Faroe Island Salmon

$21.00

DESSERTS

CTG Italian Cheesecake

$65.00

CTG Torta Paradiso

$65.00

CTG Pistachio Tart

$65.00

CTG Torta al Cioccolato

$65.00

CTG French Macaroon

$2.00

CTG Cannoli

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by an authentic Italian Café. A place that makes you feel at home any time of day. We are open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy the same high-quality ingredients you know and love from Serafina, in a more relaxed, casual environment with counter service, mobile ordering and self seating.

Website

Location

402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

