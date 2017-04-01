BG picView gallery

Cafe Services 472 - Avangrid Binghamton NEW

18 Link Drive

Binghamton, NY 13904

Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$1.89
Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.89
Coke Zero 20 oz

$1.89
Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.89
Diet Dr. Pepper 20 oz. Bottle

$1.89
Diet Mountain Dew

$1.89
Diet Mountain Dew

$1.89
Diet Pepsi

$1.89
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$1.89
Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.29
Ginger Ale 20 oz

$1.89
Honest Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.29
Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$2.29
Honest Tea Just Black Tea

$2.29
Monster - Energy 16 oz.

$3.49
Monster - Java 15 oz.

$3.49
Monster Java Loca Mocha

$3.49
Mountain Dew

$1.89
Mountain Dew Code Red

$1.89
Mountain Dew Zero

$1.89
Pepsi

$1.89
Pepsi Zero

$1.89
Poland Spring Sports Water Bottle

$1.89
Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.29
Sprite

$1.89
Sprite Zero Sugar

$1.89
V- Water Zero Power-C

$2.29
V- Water Zero Squeezed

$2.29
V-Water Zero XXX

$2.29
Water Poland 16.9 Plain

$1.29

Afternoon Snacks

Deep River Chip Sour Cream & Onion

$1.99

Gluten Free

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

$1.99

Gluten Free

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.99
Fresh Baked Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$1.99
Kit Kat Bar King Size

$2.49
Peanut M & M's

$1.69
Twix Candy Bar carmel cookie

$1.69
M & M's Milk Chocolate

$1.69
Skittles Original

$1.69
Snickers

$1.69
3 Musketeers

$1.69
Deep River BBQ Chips

$1.99
Deep River Rosemary and Olive Oil

$1.99
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$1.99
Deep River Zesty Jalapeño Chips

$1.99
Deep River Horseradish Cheddar Chips

$1.99
Deep River Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.99
Banana

$1.29
Hershey's

$1.69
Orange

$1.19
Twix

$1.69
Twizzlers

$1.69

catering

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Assorted Danish

$2.99

Assorted Fruit Juices

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee Service

$3.49

Premium Deli Package

$14.99

Deli Package

$13.99

la Bella Coffee Service

$1.99

Cookie

$1.99

Veggie/ Hummus Sandwich

$5.99

Vegetable Burger

$4.89

Deli Buffet

$12.99

Granola Bars

$1.99

Fruit

$1.49

Hot Breakfast

$16.99

Cookies & Brownies

$2.99

Pancakes

$1.19

Scones

$1.99

Pastries

$1.99

Juice

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 Link Drive, Binghamton, NY 13904

Directions

