Café Services @ Bedford Business Park

4 Crosby Drive

Bedford, MA 01730

Popular Items

Make a Better Breakfast Sandwich

☕ Coffee is back! ☕

Coffee is back!

Coffee is back!

Coffee is back in the Cafe and get a fresh cup of Coffee

Breakfast Handhelds

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.25

Breakfast burrito served with 2 eggs, shredded cheese, and your choice of veggies and or meat!!

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.49

A fan favorite deep fried to perfection.

Make a Better Breakfast Sandwich

Make a Better Breakfast Sandwich

Choose your bread, eggs, cheese and meats to make the best sandwich possible!

Omelets , Eggs, and Things

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$3.25

Two egg omelet served with a choice of cheese, veggies, and or meat. Seasoned with a dash of salt and pepper.

2 Egg Any Style

2 Egg Any Style

$2.00

2 cage free eggs with the choice of how the eggs are cooked!!!

Breakfast Sausage - Pork

Breakfast Sausage - Pork

$1.50

One grilled pork sausage patty

Bacon - Crafted with top-quality pork is smoked with hardwood chips and cooked to perfection

Bacon - Crafted with top-quality pork is smoked with hardwood chips and cooked to perfection

$1.50

Two pieces of sizzling crispy bacon!!

Cinnamon and Sugar French Toast

$4.75

Enjoy Two Slices of our Texas Toast dipped and grilled with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar with Syrup on the side!!

Breakfast Starters

Fruit Cup - A nutritious fruit mix.

Fruit Cup - A nutritious fruit mix.

$3.49Out of stock

Assorted diced melon and other seasonal fruits.

Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait

Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait

$3.49

Creamy yogurt, layers of fresh berries and a crunchy granola topping

Breakfast Toast

Breakfast Toast

$1.29

Grilled to order.

Fresh Hand Fruit

Fresh Hand Fruit

$1.69

Choose your favorite fruit!

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Muffin

Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Muffin

$1.99
Freshly Baked Blueberry Muffin

Freshly Baked Blueberry Muffin

$1.99
Freshly Baked Cranberry Muffins

Freshly Baked Cranberry Muffins

$1.99

Drinks - Online

12 Oz Chocolate Milk

12 Oz Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.99
Canada Dry Ginger Zero

Canada Dry Ginger Zero

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99
7up Cherry

7up Cherry

$1.99
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$1.99
Sunkist Grape Soda

Sunkist Grape Soda

$1.99
Snapple Half & Half

Snapple Half & Half

$2.49
Diet Snapple Lemon Tea

Diet Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.49
Snapple Fruit Punch

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.49
Diet Snapple Peach Tea

Diet Snapple Peach Tea

$2.49
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.29
Poland Springs Water

Poland Springs Water

$1.29
Fresca Grapefruit Citrus

Fresca Grapefruit Citrus

$1.99
Polar Black Cherry Seltzer

Polar Black Cherry Seltzer

$1.99
Polar Grapefruit Seltzer

Polar Grapefruit Seltzer

$1.99
Polar Lime Seltzer

Polar Lime Seltzer

$1.99
Polar Pomegranate Seltzer

Polar Pomegranate Seltzer

$1.99
Polar Raspberry Lime

Polar Raspberry Lime

$1.99
Polar Sparkling Lemon

Polar Sparkling Lemon

$1.99
Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.49
Powerade Lemon Lime

Powerade Lemon Lime

$3.49
Powerade Mountain Berry

Powerade Mountain Berry

$3.49
Vitamin Water XXX Zero Sugar

Vitamin Water XXX Zero Sugar

$3.49
Vitamin Water Power C Dragon Fruit

Vitamin Water Power C Dragon Fruit

$3.49
Vitamin Water Focus Kiwi Strawberry

Vitamin Water Focus Kiwi Strawberry

$3.49
Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Squeezed Lemonade

$3.49
Vitamin Water XXX Acai-Blackberry

Vitamin Water XXX Acai-Blackberry

$3.49
Polar Frost Artic Twist

Polar Frost Artic Twist

$1.99
Polar Frost Nordic Berry

Polar Frost Nordic Berry

$1.99

Polar Frost Black Cherry

$1.99
Polar Frost Lemonade

Polar Frost Lemonade

$1.99
Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla

Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla

$2.59
Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

$3.59
Hint Water Infused With Watermelon

Hint Water Infused With Watermelon

$2.59
Celsius Tropical Vibes

Celsius Tropical Vibes

$2.99
Dunkin Iced Coffee

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$3.09

Snacks - Online

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99
Lays Regular Chips

Lays Regular Chips

$1.49
Lays Sour Cream N Onion

Lays Sour Cream N Onion

$1.49
Baked Lays

Baked Lays

$1.49
Deep River Mesquite BBQ

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.60
Deep River Jalapeno

Deep River Jalapeno

$1.60
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.60
Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

$1.60
Deep River Rosemary And Olive Oil

Deep River Rosemary And Olive Oil

$1.60
Deep River Sea Salt

Deep River Sea Salt

$1.60
Doritos Nacho

Doritos Nacho

$1.49
Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels

Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels

$1.60
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 Crosby Drive, Bedford, MA 01730

Directions

