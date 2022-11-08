Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafe Services Cell 2 - Tozer Rd

review star

No reviews yet

32 Tozer Road

ext. 2118

Beverly, MA 01915

Online Drinks

Coke 20oz Bottle

Coke 20oz Bottle

$1.50
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$1.50
Polar Cranberry Clementine

Polar Cranberry Clementine

$1.50
Polar Ruby Red

Polar Ruby Red

$1.50
Polar Sparkling Lime

Polar Sparkling Lime

$1.50
Poland Sparkling Pomegranate

Poland Sparkling Pomegranate

$1.50
Snapple Diet Iced Tea

Snapple Diet Iced Tea

$1.75
Snapple Green Tea

Snapple Green Tea

$1.75
Snapple Lemonade

Snapple Lemonade

$1.75
Snapple Mango Iced Tea

Snapple Mango Iced Tea

$1.75
Snapple Peach Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.75
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Breakfast Grill Online

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.25

A hot and fresh hash brown patty

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$2.00

On a toasted english muffin, get your egg, american cheese and choice of breakfast meat

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.75

Hot breakfast burrito on wrap with choice of eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese and salsa

Fresh From the Field

Fruit and Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

Fruit and Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$2.25

Fresh fruit and vanilla yogurt parfait

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Two fresh hardboiled eggs

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Fresh cut fruit cup

Muffins Galore!

Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$2.00

Moist corn muffin, ask for it to be grilled!

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Fresh blueberry muffin. Ask for it to be grilled!

Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.00

Double chocolate chip muffin

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32 Tozer Road, ext. 2118, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

