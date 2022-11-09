Cafe Services imageView gallery

Cafe Services 481 - Comcast Boot Rd

1354 Boot Rd

West Chester, PA 19380

Popular Items

Build Your Perfect Sandwich
Build Your Perfect Burger, Turkey Burger, or Veggie Burger
Chicken Cheesesteak

Eagle's Win Dollar Deals

Small Peanuts
$0.50

Small Peanuts

$0.50
All Beef Hot Dog
$1.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$1.00
Cotton Candy
$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00
Funnel Fries with Raspberry Dipping Sauce
$3.00

Funnel Fries with Raspberry Dipping Sauce

$3.00
Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$6.00

French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Old Bay and Lump Crab Meat

Weekly Specials

Romaine, Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions
Honey Crisp Apple
$1.29

Honey Crisp Apple

$1.29
Egg Salad Croissant

Egg Salad Croissant

$6.99

Homemade Egg Salad, Tomato, Lettuce, and Onion on a Croissant

Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

$6.99

Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on a Pretzel Roll

Pepperoni Pizza Chicken or Steak Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Pizza Chicken or Steak Cheesesteak

$6.99

Steak or Chicken sauteed with Marinara, Pepperoni and Mozzarella

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.29
Salad Trio Snack Box

Salad Trio Snack Box

$4.99

Homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna served with Club Crackers

Seafood Salad
$2.99

Seafood Salad

$2.99
Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers
$1.99

Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

$1.99
Banana Cream Pie
$1.99

Banana Cream Pie

$1.99
Tuesday to Thursday Soup: Vegetable Beef Barley
$3.49

Tuesday to Thursday Soup: Vegetable Beef Barley

$3.49
Wednesday Entree: Buffalo Wings served with Waffle Fries
$6.99

Wednesday Entree: Buffalo Wings served with Waffle Fries

$6.99
Thursday Entree: Zesty Orange Chicken served over Jasmine Rice
$7.99

Thursday Entree: Zesty Orange Chicken served over Jasmine Rice

$7.99

Deli

Build Your Perfect Sandwich

Build Your Perfect Sandwich

$6.99

Create your own sandwich! Choose your bread, your spread, meats, cheeses and assorted toppings

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.99

Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine, and Parmesan in a White Wrap

B.L.T

B.L.T

$6.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted bread.

Grill

Build Your Perfect Burger, Turkey Burger, or Veggie Burger

Build Your Perfect Burger, Turkey Burger, or Veggie Burger

$4.99

Choose from beef, garden, or turkey burger and make this a great sandwich!

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$6.99

Shaved beef sirloin, griddled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese. Served in a fresh sub roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak
$6.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.99
Chicken Tenders
$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99
Fish and Chips served withTartar Sauce
$7.99

Fish and Chips served withTartar Sauce

$7.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Classic grilled cheese on thick cut white bread loaded with cheddar cheese.

All Beef Hot Dog
$1.89

All Beef Hot Dog

$1.89
Mozzarella Sticked served with Marinara
$3.99

Mozzarella Sticked served with Marinara

$3.99
French Fries
$2.49

French Fries

$2.49
Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$1.99
Waffle Fries
$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99

A la Carte

Tuna Salad Protein Cup
$3.99

Tuna Salad Protein Cup

$3.99

Chicken Salad Protein Cup
$3.99

$3.99
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
$2.99

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$2.99
Side Caesar Salad
$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99
Side Garden Salad
$2.99

Side Garden Salad

$2.99
Pineapple Cup
$2.89

Pineapple Cup

$2.89
Mixed Melon Cup
$2.89

Mixed Melon Cup

$2.89

Snacks

Pineapple Fruit Cup
$2.89

Pineapple Fruit Cup

$2.89
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
$2.99

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$2.99
Hard Boiled Eggs
$1.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.99
Philly Style Soft Pretzel
$1.49

Philly Style Soft Pretzel

$1.49
Housemade Chips
$1.29

Housemade Chips

$1.29
Deep River Original
$1.99

Deep River Original

$1.99
Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion
$1.99

Deep River Chips Sweet Maui Onion

$1.99
Deep River Rosemary and Olive Oil
$1.99

Deep River Rosemary and Olive Oil

$1.99
Deep River Jalapeno
$1.99

Deep River Jalapeno

$1.99
Deep River BBQ
$1.99

Deep River BBQ

$1.99
Lay's Original Chips
$1.49

Lay's Original Chips

$1.49

Smart Food Popcorn
$1.49

$1.49
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.39

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.39
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
$1.39

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.39
Peanut Butter Cookies
$1.39

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.39

Beverages

Beverages

Beverages

Choose your favorite Beverages from the following lists

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$12.99
Sweet Potato Pie
$12.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.99
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$12.99
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$12.99
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
