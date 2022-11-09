Cafe Services imageView gallery

Cafe Services 482 - Comcast Downingtown

review star

No reviews yet

1002 Cornerstone Blvd

Downington, PA 19335

Order Again

Delivery Time

For Downingtown, delivery time is 11:45am

Eagle's Win Dollar Deals

Small Peanuts

Small Peanuts

$0.50
All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$1.00
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$3.00
Funnel Fries with Raspberry Dipping Sauce

Funnel Fries with Raspberry Dipping Sauce

$3.00
Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$6.00

French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Old Bay and Lump Crab Meat

Weekly Specials

Romaine, Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions
Honey Crisp Apple

Honey Crisp Apple

$1.29
Egg Salad Croissant

Egg Salad Croissant

$6.99

Homemade Egg Salad, Tomato, Lettuce, and Onion on a Croissant

Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

$6.99

Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard on a Pretzel Roll

Pepperoni Pizza Chicken or Steak Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Pizza Chicken or Steak Cheesesteak

$6.99

Steak or Chicken sauteed with Marinara, Pepperoni and Mozzarella

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.29
Salad Trio Snack Box

Salad Trio Snack Box

$4.99

Homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna served with Club Crackers

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$2.99
Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers

$1.99
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$1.99
Tuesday to Thursday Soup: Vegetable Beef Barley

Tuesday to Thursday Soup: Vegetable Beef Barley

$3.49
Tuesday Entree: Salmon Alfredo with Broccoli and Pasta

Tuesday Entree: Salmon Alfredo with Broccoli and Pasta

$8.99
Wednesday Entree: Buffalo Wings served with Waffle Fries

Wednesday Entree: Buffalo Wings served with Waffle Fries

$6.99
Thursday Entree: Zesty Orange Chicken served over Jasmine Rice

Thursday Entree: Zesty Orange Chicken served over Jasmine Rice

$7.99

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$12.99
Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.99
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$12.99
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$12.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

1002 Cornerstone Blvd, Downington, PA 19335

Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

