Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

195 Market Street

Lynn, MA 01901

Hours

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

Special Café News

We are Open 24/7!

We are Open 24/7!

When Online Ordering Closes, we are Open for Self-Checkout all day! Come on up and see what we have for you!

Catering Guidelines

Catering Guidelines

With the restarting of the employees coming back into OEP, we need your help in placing orders for Catering. We need AT LEAST 24 hours notice for catering, with Special Request Caterings needing 48 hours notice. Please email us at EasternBank@CafeServices.com for catering requests and Questions about catering. We will still be using the old style Catering Request forms for internal ordering.

New Menu Coming!

New Menu Coming!

We will be starting a new Menu on 11/14! Keep an eye out for the new specials!

Breakfast Special

Toasted or Grilled Bagel!!

Toasted or Grilled Bagel!!

$1.79

Choice of bagel, either toasted or grilled on the flat top grill. Butter comes with it, but you can add on cream cheese if you'd like on the side!

Hearty Breakfast!

Autumn Breakfast Special Sandwich

Autumn Breakfast Special Sandwich

$3.25

Pepper Bacon, Tomato and Scrambled Egg & Cheddar on Grilled Biscuit

"Das Boot" Hearty Breakfast Sandwich

"Das Boot" Hearty Breakfast Sandwich

$4.59

On Toasted Bulky Roll, get a Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon, Sausage AND Hash Brown! It's a Hearty Winter Favorite!

Combo Meal

Combo Meal

$4.99

The Breakfast Combo Special has 2 Eggs Over, 3 Bacon Strips, a Hash Brown and Choice of Toast

Breakfast A La Carte

Customize your Breakfast Cravings Here!
Eggs

Eggs

Choose your style of egg and then how many!

Breakfast Meats

Breakfast Meats

Choice of breakfast meats

Toast

Toast

$1.00

White, Wheat or English

Breakfast Meals

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$3.39

Build your own omelet with your choice of meat, cheese and fresh vegetables

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks

$2.99

Five french toast sticks with syrup

Breakfast Handhelds

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$2.74

Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, fresh vegetables and protein with your choice of flour tortilla.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$1.99

Cage free egg and cheese on choice of english muffin or bagel with with optional choice of meat.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$1.79+

A fan favorite deep fried to perfection

Hash Brown Patty

Hash Brown Patty

$1.59

A traditional oval potato hash brown patty fried to order.

Packaged Snacks

GF Pretzels and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

GF Pretzels and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$2.99

Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product

GF Pretzels and Traditional Hummus

GF Pretzels and Traditional Hummus

$2.99

Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product

GF Boar's Head Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella Snack

GF Boar's Head Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella Snack

$5.99

Gluten Free! Boar's Head Brand Product

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.29
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

The Old Style David's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.49

The Old Style David's Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.49

The Old Style Peanut Butter Cookie

Fruit and Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

Fruit and Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$3.39 Out of stock

Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Vanilla Yoplait Yogurt and Honey Granola

Chocolate Brownie with Walnuts

Chocolate Brownie with Walnuts

$2.29

Coffee Drinks

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$1.99

A 20oz fresh brewed hot coffee that you add Creamer and Sweetener yourself.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$1.99

A Large Iced Coffee that you add Sweetener and Creamer yourself!

Beverages

Smart Water Tranquility with Ashwagandha & Tangerine

Smart Water Tranquility with Ashwagandha & Tangerine

$1.95
Powerade Regular Lemon-Lime

Powerade Regular Lemon-Lime

$1.89
Powerade Zero Sugar Fruit Punch

Powerade Zero Sugar Fruit Punch

$1.89
Powerade Grape Zero Sugar

Powerade Grape Zero Sugar

$1.89
Powerade Zero Mixed Berry

Powerade Zero Mixed Berry

$1.89
Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet Iced Tea

Gold Peak Zero Sugar Sweet Iced Tea

$1.85
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.85 Out of stock
Fairlife Yup! Classic 2% White Milk

Fairlife Yup! Classic 2% White Milk

$2.29
Fairlife Yup! Very Strawberry

Fairlife Yup! Very Strawberry

$2.29
Poland Sparkling Lemon

Poland Sparkling Lemon

$1.69
Poland Sparkling Lime

Poland Sparkling Lime

$1.69
Poland Sparkling Black Cherry

Poland Sparkling Black Cherry

$1.69
Poland Sparkling Orange

Poland Sparkling Orange

$1.69
Poland Sparkling Rasp Lime

Poland Sparkling Rasp Lime

$1.69
Minute Maid Apple Juice 12oz

Minute Maid Apple Juice 12oz

$2.59
Minute Maid Orange Juice 12oz

Minute Maid Orange Juice 12oz

$2.59
Minute Maid Cran-Apple-Raspberry

Minute Maid Cran-Apple-Raspberry

$2.59
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.50
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Zero Sugar

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Zero Sugar

$1.50
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.50
Poland Spring Water Sport Bottle

Poland Spring Water Sport Bottle

$1.75

23.7oz Squeeze Bottle

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.29
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.89
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$0.79
All hours
Sunday 12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday 12:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 12:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 12:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday 12:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 11:59 pm
Friday 12:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday 12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Visit Chef Rich and Alex in the Atlantic View Café for Breakfast and Lunch!

195 Market Street, Lynn, MA 01901

Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

