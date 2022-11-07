The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters

Catering Guidelines

With the restarting of the employees coming back into OEP, we need your help in placing orders for Catering. We need AT LEAST 24 hours notice for catering, with Special Request Caterings needing 48 hours notice. Please email us at EasternBank@CafeServices.com for catering requests and Questions about catering. We will still be using the old style Catering Request forms for internal ordering.