Cafe Services 452 - Grace

review star

No reviews yet

7500 Grace Drive

Columbia, MD 21044

Popular Items

Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich Served with French Fries and a Fountain Drink
Friday Nov. 11th-Baked Cod with Lemon Butter, Quinoa Pilaf with Kale and Dried Cranberries and Vegetable Medley
Thursday- Fried Chicken with Macaroni and Cheese and Grilled Zucchini and Squash

Specials

2 Blueberry Pancakes with your choice of Bacon or Sausage and Eggs your Way

2 Blueberry Pancakes with your choice of Bacon or Sausage and Eggs your Way

$5.25
Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich Served with French Fries and a Fountain Drink

Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich Served with French Fries and a Fountain Drink

$6.95
Friday Nov. 11th-Baked Cod with Lemon Butter, Quinoa Pilaf with Kale and Dried Cranberries and Vegetable Medley

Friday Nov. 11th-Baked Cod with Lemon Butter, Quinoa Pilaf with Kale and Dried Cranberries and Vegetable Medley

$10.99

Monday- Beef Meatloaf, Chive Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, and Steamed Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Tuesday- Chicken and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya with Vegetable Medley

$10.99

Wednesday- Honey Old Bay Salmon with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

$10.99

Thursday- Fried Chicken with Macaroni and Cheese and Grilled Zucchini and Squash

$10.99

Friday- Fish and Chips with Vegetable of the Day

$10.99

Pudding Cup

Pudding Cup

$1.59

Drinks

Bubly Sparkling Lime

Bubly Sparkling Lime

$1.25
Bubly Sparkling Strawberry

Bubly Sparkling Strawberry

$1.25
Coke

Coke

$1.55
Coke Diet

Coke Diet

$1.55
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.55
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.55
Dr. Pepper Diet

Dr. Pepper Diet

$1.55
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.25
Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.25
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.55
Mountain Dew Diet

Mountain Dew Diet

$1.55
Niagra 16.9 Bottle Water

Niagra 16.9 Bottle Water

$1.55
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.55
Pepsi Diet

Pepsi Diet

$1.55
Sprite

Sprite

$1.55
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$1.55
Tropicana Apple Juice

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.19
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.19
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia, MD 21044

Directions

