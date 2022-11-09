Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester

review star

No reviews yet

440 Lincoln St

Worcester, MA 01653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Build Your Own Omelet

Breakfast Special

Turkey, Spinach, Egg Melt

$4.68

Turkey, Spinach, Egg< Cheddar Cheese on a Grilled English

Breakfast Starters

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.09

Fresh blueberry muffin

Yogurt Parfaits

Yogurt Parfaits

$2.98

Creamy yogurt, layers of fresh berries and a crunchy granola topping

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.62

Assorted diced melon and other seasonal fruits.

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.64

Two hard boiled eggs

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$1.72

Grilled to order

Tropical Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

Tropical Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$3.74

Greek yogurt, pineapple, coconut

Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$1.49

A fresh baked apple cinnamon scone

Breakfast Meals

Breakfast Combo Meal

Breakfast Combo Meal

$4.48

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, veggies, cheese and toast with tater tots

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$2.83

Build your own 3-egg omelet with your choice of meat, cheese and fresh vegetables

Breakfast Handhelds

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$2.98

On a warm tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs all rolled up

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$1.78

Cage free egg and cheese on English muffin with your choice of meat.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$1.04

A fan favorite deep fried to perfection,

Beverages

Water Poland 16.9 Plain

Water Poland 16.9 Plain

$0.89
Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

$0.89
Poland Spring Sparkling Lime

Poland Spring Sparkling Lime

$0.89
Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.27
Diet Coke 20 oz

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.27
Coke Zero 20 oz

Coke Zero 20 oz

$1.27
Sprite

Sprite

$1.27
Ginger Ale 20 oz

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$1.27
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$1.27
Honest Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

Honest Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

$1.87
Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$1.87
Honest Tea Just Black Tea

Honest Tea Just Black Tea

$1.87
Monster - Energy 16 oz.

Monster - Energy 16 oz.

$2.24
Monster - Java 15 oz.

Monster - Java 15 oz.

$2.24

Afternoon Snacks

Deep River Chip Sour Cream & Onion

Deep River Chip Sour Cream & Onion

$1.42

Gluten Free

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

$1.42

Gluten Free

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.27
Fresh Baked Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

Fresh Baked Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$1.27
Lay's Salt & Vinegar 1 oz.

Lay's Salt & Vinegar 1 oz.

$1.19
Doritos Cool Ranch 1 oz.

Doritos Cool Ranch 1 oz.

$1.19
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Online ordering for Hanover

Location

440 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01653

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

Similar restaurants in your area

deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Crust Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
122 Main Street Worcester, MA 01609
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 8020 - DCU II
orange starNo Reviews
853 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlboro, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 7780 - DCU 1
orange starNo Reviews
220 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlboro, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
New City Microcreamery - Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
28 Main Street Hudson, MA 01749
View restaurantnext
Bolton Bean
orange star4.7 • 789
626 Main Street Bolton, MA 01740
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston