Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services 223 - Jordan's

450 Revolutionary Drive

East Taunton, MA 02718

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
This Restaurant is for Employees of Jordan's Only ! Come in and enjoy!

450 Revolutionary Drive, East Taunton, MA 02718

