Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services 302 - NHBB

175 Jaffrey Road

Peterborough, NH 03458

Order Again

Beverages

Water Poland 16.9 Plain

$1.39
Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.99
Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.99
Coke Zero 20 oz

$1.99
Sprite

$1.99
Ginger Ale 20 oz

$1.99
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$1.99
Honest Tea Half Tea Half Lemonade

$2.59
Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$2.59
Fanta Orange Soda

$1.99
Fanta Grape Soda

$1.99
Gatorade Grape Zero

$2.59
Oakhurst 16 oz Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Afternoon Snacks

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.59
Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips 1 oz.

$1.49
Doritos Cool Ranch 1 oz.

$1.49
Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.49
Lays Oven Baked Chips

$1.49
Planters Trail Mix Nuts and Choclate

$1.49
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy! Please dial ext 5690 when calling.

175 Jaffrey Road, Peterborough, NH 03458

