Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services @ River Bend Stamford, CT

review star

No reviews yet

1 Omega Drive

Stamford, CT 06907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Omega Drive, Stamford, CT 06907

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

Similar restaurants in your area

NEAT Coffee
orange star4.2 • 276
20 Grove Street Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Aux Delices - Darien
orange starNo Reviews
25 Old Kings Highway North Darien, CT 06820
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - SoNo
orange starNo Reviews
100 N. Water Street K340 Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
The Art Space Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
455 West Avenue Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
Tusk & Cup Wilton
orange starNo Reviews
142 Old Ridgefield Road Wilton, CT 06897
View restaurantnext
Shearwater Coffee Bar - Westport
orange starNo Reviews
833 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stamford

Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,302
269 Bedford St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
orange star4.1 • 1,288
122 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo Taco Joint - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,125
114 Broad St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Ole Mole
orange star4.5 • 955
1030 high ridge rd Stamford, CT 06905
View restaurantnext
The Village Table
orange star4.7 • 614
1056 Hope St Stamford, CT 06907
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stamford
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston