Cafe Services 483 - Southco

210N Brinton Lake Rd

Thornton, PA 19373

Beverages

Niagara 16.9oz. Bottled Water

$1.29
Niagara Liter Bottled Water

$1.89
Coke

$1.85
Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.85
Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.29
Minute Maid Cranberry, Apple, and Raspberry

$2.29
Vitamin Water - Zero Sugar

$2.29
Vitamin Water - Power C Dragon Fruit

$2.29
Vitamin Water - XXX Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.29
Power Aide - Mountain Berry Blast

$2.29
Power Aide - Fruit Punch

$2.29
Gold Peak - Unsweetened Tea

$2.29
Gold Peak - Sweet Tea

$2.29
Red Bull

$3.99
Monster Zero Ultra Energy Can

$3.99
Monster Energy Can

$3.99
Dunkin Original Iced Coffee

$3.39
Dunkin French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.39
Dunkin Mocha Iced Coffee

$3.39
Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Milk 14oz

$1.89
Fairlife 2% Chocolate Milk 14oz

$1.89

Pepsi

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Cherry Pepsi

$1.85

Afternoon Snacks

Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip

$1.89

Gluten Free

Deep River Rosemary and Olive Oil

$1.89
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$1.89
Deep River BBQ

$1.89
Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.39
Fresh Baked Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$1.39
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

