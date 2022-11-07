Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services 319 - Timberland

review star

No reviews yet

200 Domain Drive

Stratham, NH 03885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Perfect Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich Your Way
Virtual Salad Bar

Lunch Bowls

Bahn Mi Bowl

Bahn Mi Bowl

$8.29

Steamed Brown Rice topped with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken, House-Pickled Kimchi Veggies and garnished with Vietnamese Herb Mix, Gochujang Mayo, and a Lime Wedge

Acai Bowl

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$8.29

It starts with Acai Yogurt and Oat Milk blended together for a cool, sweet base. Next, load up on fresh toppings and we will create your Acai Bowl to order.

Deli-Featuring Boars Head Premium Meats

B.L.T

B.L.T

$6.29

Crispy bacon, lettuce and sliced tomato with your choice of bread and spread.

Build Your Perfect Sandwich

Build Your Perfect Sandwich

$6.29

Make your own sandwich featuring Boars Head meats. Choose your bread, your spread, meats, cheeses and assorted toppings.

Chipotle Turkey & Cheddar Panini

Chipotle Turkey & Cheddar Panini

$6.99

Boar's Head turkey breast panini with cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato and onion pressed to perfection on a ciabatta roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich Your Way

Fried Chicken Sandwich Your Way

$6.99

It starts with a breaded, fried white meat chicken breast on a bulky roll, and then you customize it from there.

Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich

Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.29

House made chicken salad topped with dried cranberries, walnuts, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

Grill

Build Your Perfect Burger!

Build Your Perfect Burger!

$6.29

Choose from beef, turkey or vegetable burgers and more to customize your perfect burger!

Build Your Perfect Quesadilla!

Build Your Perfect Quesadilla!

$5.29

Build your perfect quesadilla with your choice of protein and vegetables on a white tortilla. Comes with one salsa and one sour cream

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$6.99

Shaved chicken sauteed with peppers, onions and mushrooms, then topped with American cheese on a fresh sub roll

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$7.99

Fried chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, oven toasted. Simple, classic, delicious.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$5.99

Crispy deep-fried chicken tenders and french fries served with the sauce of your choice.

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sub

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sub

$7.99

Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato on a grilled sub roll. Simple and delicious.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

It's a breaded and deep-fried chicken breast, slathered with Nashville Hot Sauce and served on a butter grilled brioche bun with cool pickle slices on top.

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$7.99

Shaved beef sirloin, griddled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese. Served in a fresh sub roll.

The Grilled Cheeserie

The Grilled Cheeserie

$3.89

Classic grilled cheese on crunchy bread loaded with the melty cheeses of your choice.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.29

Freshly made tuna salad with your choice of cheese and bread grilled to a crispy, melty finish.

Market Fresh

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.49

Shaved parmigiana cheese tossed with crisp romaine lettuce & garlic herb croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.49

Fresh greens, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, feta and kalamata olives

Classic Chef Salad

Classic Chef Salad

$7.29

Hard-boiled egg, sliced Boar's Head ham and turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, all placed upon a bed of fresh greens.

Virtual Salad Bar

Virtual Salad Bar

$4.99

Take a digital walk through the "Salad Bar" and allow us to make a salad your way.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.19

Our signature fries deep fried to golden perfection & lightly seasoned

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Tasty sweet potatoes deep fried and lightly salted.

House-Made Potato Chips

House-Made Potato Chips

$1.59

Our own deep fried potato chips with a light seasoning

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$2.59

Sweet onion and beer flavor in every light and crispy bite.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.19

Russet potato filled and deep fried. Lightly salted.

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.59

Slightly Spicy and Very Crispy

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Domain Drive, Stratham, NH 03885

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image
Cafe Services image

Similar restaurants in your area

LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH
orange star4.8 • 497
26 Water St Unit 6 Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 310 - CAES
orange starNo Reviews
11 Continental Drive Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Common Roots Cafe
orange star4.3 • 48
2203 Ocean Blvd Rye, NH 03870
View restaurantnext
Coffee Break Cafe - Hampton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
23 Ocean Boulevard Hampton Beach, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 315 - Community Campus
orange starNo Reviews
100 Campus Drive Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
The Farm at Eastman's Corner
orange star4.5 • 15
267 South Rd Kensington, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stratham

Sweet Dreams Bakery
orange star4.6 • 239
100 portsmouth ave Stratham, NH 03885
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stratham
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston