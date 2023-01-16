Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc. Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc.

review star

No reviews yet

353 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Cold Tapas

Tortilla Espanola

$13.95

“Potato Tart” Garlic & goat cheese

Halibut & Shrimp Ceviche

$19.95

Red onion, bell pepper, cilantro & lime

Spicy Octopus Ceviche

$18.25

Mango & habañero

Ahi Tuna Tartare Tower Crudo

$19.95

Avocado, mango, & citrus vinaigrette

Ceviche Trio

$39.25

Selection of above ceviches and crudo served with toasted French bread

Boquerones Filet

$12.95

Toasted French bread, white anchovy, avocado, piquillo peppers

Mixed Olives

$10.25

Hot Tapas

4 Datiles Rellenos

$13.95

Medjool dates, cabrales bleu cheese & applewood bacon

4 Croquetas de Queso

$14.95

Jamón serrano, chorizo & manchego

4 Croquetas de Paella

$16.25

Shrimp, chicken, grilled sausages, paella saffron rice & goat cheese

Gambas al Ajillo 

$18.25

Garlic shrimp, chile arbol & white wine

Grilled Pulpo Romesco

$27.95

Octopus, chorizo, kale, shallots, chickpeas, romesco sauce

Pulpo a la Gallega

$20.95

A contemporary sautéed version of the traditional dish with spicy paprika, sliced octopus, young potato, olive oil, sea salt

3 Albondigas al Jeres con Chorizo

$13.95

Meatballs, sherry & garlic sauce

3 Beer Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$20.95

Moorish spice rubbed, Estrella Damm glaze, mandarin orange

Grilled Spanish Salchichas

$20.95

Sausages flambéed in brandy

Mushroom Empanada Duo

$14.95

Beef Empanada Duo

$14.95

Cheese & Chorizo Empanada Duo

$14.95

Mushroom & Fig Coca

$17.25

"Barcelona Style Flatbread" Manchego, fresh herbs

Braised Short Rib Coca

$19.95

"Barcelona Style Flatbread" Red onion, Blue, Manchego

Brussel Sprouts a la Barcelona

$18.25

Sautéed brussel sprouts drizzled balsamic reduction & garlic aioli

Paellas

Rupestre Paella Single

$39.25

Pork tenderloin, grilled sausages, chicken, lamb chop & flat iron steak

Rupestre Paella Familia

$64.25

Pork tenderloin, grilled sausages, chicken, lamb chop & flat iron steak

Valenciana Paella Single

$40.25

Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, chicken & grilled sausages

Valenciana Paella Familia

$67.95

Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, chicken & grilled sausages

Marinera Paella Single 

$41.25

Clams, shrimp, salmon, prawns, mussels & calamari

Marinera Paella Familia

$67.95

Clams, shrimp, salmon, prawns, mussels & calamari

Black Seafood Paella Single

$42.95

Seafood paella with black rice

Black Seafood Paella Familia

$67.95

Seafood paella with black rice

Lobster & Iberico Paella Single

$62.95Out of stock

Cold water lobster tail, Ibérico pork belly, Ibérico sausage, Ibérico chorizo, clams, calamari & mussels served over black rice and drizzled with romesco aioli

Lobster & Iberico Paella Familia

$121.95Out of stock

Cold water lobster tail, Ibérico pork belly, Ibérico sausage, Ibérico chorizo, clams, calamari & mussels served over black rice and drizzled with romesco aioli

Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Paella Single

$33.25

Sautéed mixed mushrooms and roasted garlic

Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Paella Familia

$56.35

Sautéed mixed mushrooms and roasted garlic

Brocheta - Flame Grilled Meat Skewers

Mar y Tierra Borcheta

$27.95

Shrimp, Beef

Cordero Brocheta

$30.95

Lamb, honey, mint

Pollo Brocheta

$25.25

Chicken, herbs

Carne Brocheta

$26.25

Flat iron, garlic, herbs, pepper

Main Entrees

Rioja Short Rib

$32.25

Rioja red wine & chimichurri | Garlic Manchego mashed potatoes | Vegetales al Ajillo

Cordero Asado

$36.95

4 grilled New Zealand lamb chops & honey mint glaze | Garlic Manchego mashed potatoes | Vegetales al Ajillo

Platter de Carne

$56.25

Grilled sausages, lamb chops, Rioja short ribs & albondigas al Jerez meatballs | Garlic manchego mashed potatoes | Vegetales al Ajillo

Pinchos de Pollo

$27.95

3 grilled chicken, Moorish seasoning, red wine sauce | Saffron rice | Vegetales al Ajillo

Shrimp Romesco

$31.25

Sautéed shrimp over black rice surrounded by roasted tomato & garlic almond sauce

Mediterranean Seabass

$41.25

Sofrito piquillo pepper cousin & honey | Black rice | Vegetales al Ajillo

Salmon con Chorizo

$31.25

Salmón topped with olive tapenade & roasted chorizo Riojano chips over sautéed red kale, chickpeas, shallots & white wine

Charcuterie of Spain

Platter de Quesos

$29.25

Manchego, Mahon, Cabrales, & Crottin served with your choice of toasted French bread or Kalamata olive loaf

Platter de Quesos & Charcuterie

$44.95

Jamon Iberico

$74.95

Known as "The Pride of Spain," this ham is derived from Iberian pigs that feast of a lifetime supply of acorns, giving the meat a rich, nutty taste & aroma that is considered the finest in the world.

Iberico Selection Platter

$52.25

Family Dinners

Family Dinner For 2 (3 Course)

$69.95

Family Dinner For 2 (5 Course)

$99.95

Family Dinner 4 (3 Course)

$109.95

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$17.25

Caramel gelato, candied citrus

Lemon Tart

$13.95

Lemon custard, linger cherries, sangria reduction, candied citrus

Orange Scented Flan

$12.95

Flambéed with Licor 43 and Spanish Brandy

Churros con Chocolate

$14.95

cooked golden brown & dusted in sugar & orange zest; served with a cup of rich hot chocolate

Dulce Empanadas

$16.25

Sides

Garlic Manchego Mashed Potatoes

$10.25

Vegetales al Ajillo

$10.25

Asparagus, tomato, onion & black olives sautéed al Ajillo style

Black Rice & Aioli 

$12.95

Saffron Rice

$12.95

Olive Loaf

$9.25

Served with Andalucian tomato sauce & homemade aioli (serves 2)

French Loaf

$9.25

Served with Andalucian tomato sauce & homemade aioli (serves 2)

Truffle Chips

$10.25

Black Truffle Potato Chips

Silverware

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

353 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc. image
Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc. image
Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc. image

