Cafe Shambala 382 4th Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The purpose of Cafe Shambala restaurant is to provide a welcoming and vibrant space where customers can enjoy high-quality cuisine from the Himalayas, fostering a sense of community and relaxation and building a memorable moment for our customers.
382 4th Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
