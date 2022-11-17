Cafè Solar imageView gallery
Cafè Solar Westchester

review star

No reviews yet

6224 west manchester blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Granola

$10.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

Bagel & Schmear

$16.00

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Breakfast Plate

$16.00

Shakshuka

$16.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Chicken N Waffle

$16.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Nic's Favorite Omelette

$14.00

405 Omellette

$14.00

Build your Omelette

$15.50

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Housemade Crepes

Two Eggs and Spinach Crepe

$14.00

Berries & Cream Crepe

$10.00

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$10.00

Lunch

Cup Of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

French Fries

$7.50

Hummus

$9.00

Burrata Toast

$13.00

Fennel & Arugula Salad

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Kale Salad

$15.00

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$15.50

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Veggie Rice Bowl

$14.50

Steak Rice Bowl

$19.00

Vegan Toast

$13.00

Tuna Tartine

$13.00

Veggie Panini

$14.50

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Pesto Chicken Panini

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$16.00

empanada

$3.22

Sweet Potatoes fries

$8.50

KIDS

kids French Toast

$7.00

kids chocolate chip Pancake

$7.00

kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

kids PBJ Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Bruger

$7.00

Just a side of.....

side eggs

$4.00

side of avocado

$2.75

side of toast

$2.00

side of bacon

$5.00

side of sausage

$5.00

side of potatoes

$4.50

side of chicken breast

$12.00

side of fruit

$4.75

Espresso Drinks

Cortado

$3.25

Cubano

$3.50

French Press

$5.99

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Single Macchiato

$3.75

Double Macchiato

$4.50

12 OZ regular Capuccino

$4.39

12 OZ regular Café Latte

$4.39

12 OZ regular Dulce de Leche Latte

$4.99

12 OZ (r) Americano

$3.69

12 OZ regular Spanish Latte

$4.99

12 OZ regular Solar Latte

$5.50

16 OZ large Capuccino

$4.99

16 OZ large Café Latte

$4.99

16 OZ large Solar Latte

$5.99

16 OZ large Spaish Latte

$5.59

16 OZ large Dulce de Leche Latte

$5.59

16 OZ large Americano

$4.19

Ice Blended Drinks

Small Coffee Blended

$4.75

Large Coffee Blended

$5.25

Small Solar Blended

$5.00

Large Solar Blended

$5.00

Small Chocolate Chip

$4.75

Large Chocolate Chip

$5.25

Small Strawberry Banana

$4.75

Large Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Small Orange Vanilla

$4.75

Large Orange Vanilla

$5.25

Small Apple Cinnamon

$4.75

Large Apple Cinnamon

$5.25

Fridge Drinks

Perrier

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Canned Soda

$2.50

Boss Water

$5.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Boss water

$4.00

Cold Pressed Juices

Orange Juice

$5.50

Cold Pressed Juice Jar

$8.50

Medium Lemonade

$3.50

Large Lemonade

$4.00

On Tap

Medium Cold Brew

$5.00

Large Cold Brew

$6.00

Medium Kombucha

$5.75

Large Kombucha

$6.75

Empty Growler

$15.00

Full Growler

$22.00

Growler Refill

$12.00

Coffee, Tea, and More

French Press (one size)

$8.50

Hot Tea (one size)

$4.00

Medium Iced Tea

$4.00

Large Iced Tea

$4.50

16 oz milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate ball

$5.00

Cup of ice (only charge if customer is NOT purchasing something else)

$0.23

12 OZ regular House Coffee

$2.75

12 OZ regular Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

12 OZ regular Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12 OZ regular Hot Vanilla

$4.00

12 OZ regular Chai Latte

$4.79

12 OZ regular Green Tea Latte

$5.00

16 OZ large House Coffee

$2.90

16 OZ large Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

16 OZ large Hot Chocolate

$5.00

16 OZ large Hot Vanilla

$5.00

16 OZ large Chai Latte

$5.75

16 OZ large Green Tea Latte

$6.00

Brewed Coffee/ Iced Tea/ Lemonade REFILL

REFILL

$1.00

SMOOTHIES

16OZ small GREEN CLEANSER

$6.50

24OZ large GREEN CLEANSER

$7.50

16OZ small BANANA SPLIT

$6.50

24OZ large BANANA SPLIT

$7.50

16OZ small TRIPLE THREAT

$6.50

24OZ large TRIPLE THREAT

$7.50

16OZ small PEANUT BUTTER BLAST

$6.50

24 OZ large PEANUT BUTTER BLAST

$7.50

16OZ small BANANA BLUEBERRY

$6.50

24OZ large BANANA BLUEBERRY

$7.50

16OZ small SOLAR GRANOLA BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE

$6.50

24OZ large SOLAR GRANOLA BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE

$7.50

16OZ small GREEN TEA 2.0

$6.50

24OZ large GREEN TEA 2.0

$7.50

Date Smoothie 24oz

$7.50

Date Smoothie 16 oz

$7.00

Weekly Specials

sausage breakfast

$16.00

California Dreaming

$14.00

Classic burrito breakfast

$16.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Brunch Specials

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Eggs Florentine

$18.00

lemon Blueberries Pancake

$15.00

English Muffins Slider

$18.00

English salmon, poached egg

pastrami breakfast sandwich

$19.00

Filming Charges

March 2020 shoot

$470.00

Falafel Waffle Special

Vegan Falafel Waffle (lunch)

$18.00

Vegetarian Falafel Waffle (breakfast)

$18.00

Ice Cream

Soft serve Cone or cup

$3.00

Acai Bowl

Quad Berry Bowl

$9.00

Green Bowl

$9.00

PBJ Bowl

$9.00

Yum Bowl

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Organic coffee shop and full menu Cafè. Breakfast all day! Fresh baked pastries and cold pressed juices. Kombucha and cold brew on tap. ❤️🌞❤️

Website

Location

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
Cafè Solar image

