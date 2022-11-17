Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafè Solar Westchester
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Organic coffee shop and full menu Cafè. Breakfast all day! Fresh baked pastries and cold pressed juices. Kombucha and cold brew on tap. ❤️🌞❤️
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
