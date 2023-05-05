Café Sophie Gold Cost
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
The signature European Market is a one-stop-shop for those seeking curated imports, hard-to-find delicacies, basic midwestern staples of anything your local market should have to make life simpler. Let's Face it, it's the small things that make the biggest impact on all of us - Café Sophie is a return to slower times, a place to enjoy good food and conversation away from the hustle and bustle of the world.
Location
847 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scoops Dessert Bar: Vegan, gluten free, soy free, corn free, and peanut free kitchen with a wide range of ice cream flavors, ice cream sandwiches, and more delicious desserts.
No Reviews
838 N State Street Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurant