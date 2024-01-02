Candy Cane Latte

$5.50

A candy cane latte is a festive holiday coffee with espresso, steamed milk, peppermint, and white chocolate. Served hot, topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane, it's a unique, delicious, and indulgent drink perfect for the season. Some versions may include extras like chocolate syrup for an extra treat. Enjoy the refreshing taste of the holidays in a comforting cup of candy cane latte.