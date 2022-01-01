American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cafe Stella TAKE OUT Menu and eMarket
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our goal is to offer the Café Stella dining experience while adhering to new guidelines that will offer an environment our customers feel safe in and are excited to return to.
Location
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara
No Reviews
1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant