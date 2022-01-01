Restaurant header imageView gallery

CafeStrudel Food Truck Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

309 South Lake Drive

Food Truck

Lexington, SC 29072

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco
Beef Philly
Classic BLT

Breakfast

Hangover Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Hash Browns Cheddar Cheese Scrambled Eggs Diced Tomato Diced Onion Banana Peppers Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese Salsa Sour Cream Black Beans Scrambled Eggs Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap

Pre-Game Wrap

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Jalapenos Hash Browns Gouda Cheese Sauce Salsa Sour Cream Cheddar Jalapeno Wrap

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Your Choice of Turkey sausage or Bacon, Scrambled Eggs Cheddar Cheese On toasted Sourdough Bread

Avocado Cream Cheese Toast

$12.50

Two Slices Of Sourdough Toast Slathered in Avocado Cream Cheese Topped with Salsa Served with Eggs and Choice of Meat

A'La Carte

Soda/Water

$1.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Hangover hashbrowns

$10.00

Brisket biscuit

$10.00

Shrimp n grits

$12.00Out of stock

2 egg classic

$10.00

Coffee

$3.00

Adult Pops

Lemon Drop

$10.00Out of stock

Appletini

$10.00Out of stock

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Watermelon

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Beef Philly

$15.00

Half Pound Of Beef Philly Steak Provolone Cheese Banana Peppers Mushrooms Onions Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Spread Toasted Hoagie Roll

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Half Pound of Chicken Philly Meat Provolone Cheese Red and Green Peppers Onions Garlic Herb Cream Cheese spread on a toasted Hoagie Roll

Strudel Burger

$14.00

CAB Hand Pattied Burger Cheddar Cheese Lettuce Tomato Red Onion Mustard & Mayo On a Brioche Bun

Big Brisket

$14.00

Slow Smoked Brisket Grilled Red Onions Smoked Gouda Cheese Chef Jed's Home made BBQ on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Classic BLT

$11.00

4 Slices of Bacon Lettuce Tomato Mayo Toasted Sourdough

Strudel BLT

$13.00Out of stock

4 Slices of Bacon 3 Fried Green Tomato's Lettuce Remoulade Toasted Sourdough

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.50

8 Fried Shrimp Lettuce Tomato Cajun Remoulade Hoagie Roll

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Spinach Strawberries Red Onion Feta Greek Dressing cheddar Jalapeno Wrap

Fries For Days

Fry Basket

$7.00

Duck Fat Fries served with our amazing Green Onion Aioli (GOA)

Classic Load

$11.00

Duck Fat Fries Covered in Melted Cheddar, Jalapeno, & Chopped Bacon

Southwest Load

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Black Beans Salsa Shredded Cheddar Cheese Green Onions Creme

Smoke House Load

$14.75

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket Smoked Gouda Cheese Salsa Home made BBQ Green Onions

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

3 Fried Shrimp Shredded Cabbage Blend Thai Chili

Chicken Taco

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Salsa Lettuce Shredded Cheddar

Brisket Taco

$4.50

Beef Brisket Grilled Onions Gouda Cheese BBQ Sauce

Fusion Eggrolls

Low Country Roll

$4.00Out of stock

A Blend of Hash Browns, Fried Green Tomatoes, Horseradish Pimento Cheese, Shrimp, Bacon, Rolled up and Deep Fried!

Chicken Parm Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Hand Breaded Cutlets, Parmesan, Home Made Marinara and Melted Mozzarella rolled up and Deep Fried!

Dessert Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Wings

Dry Rubbed, Slow Smoked, Flash Fried, then Caramelized in Brown Sugar. Pretty Much Wingfully Bliss!

5 Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Wing Basket

$12.00Out of stock

A' La Carte Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Red SkinPotato Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50Out of stock

Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Jumbo Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Ice Pops

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tender & Fry

$6.99

Pretzel and Cheese

Two Pretzels with Cheese

$10.50Out of stock

Ptty DAy

Reuben

$15.00Out of stock

Irish Nachos

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

309 South Lake Drive, Food Truck, Lexington, SC 29072

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Strudel Food Truck image
Cafe Strudel Food Truck image

