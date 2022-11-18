Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Strudel LX 309 South Lake Drive

309 South Lake Drive

Lexington, SC 29072

Sodas/Teas/Juices

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Bottomless Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Mae's Lemonade-HG

$10.00

Maes Lemonade-Glass

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

DR. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.99

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Italian Soda

$5.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kid Drink

$1.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Coffees

To GO Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cold Brew Dark

$5.00

Cold Brew Lite

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea Mug

$2.50

Sticky Bun Latte

$5.50

Bananas Foster Latte

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Vienna

$3.00

Shot In The Dark

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Shakerato

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Mocha

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Almond Milk

$0.50

Coconut Milk

$0.50

Draft Beer

Westbrook White Thai

$5.50

Steel Hands Coffee Lager

$5.50

Edmunds Oast Cereal For Dinner

$5.50

Cola Craft Key Lime Pie Sour

$5.50

Sycamore Strawberry Lemonade Gose

$5.50

Steel Hands Juicy Hazy

$5.50

Catawba Blackberry White Zombie

$5.50

Craft Domestic

Bold Rock Watermelon

$5.00

Steel Hands Rasberry Lemonade

$5.50

Bold Rock Black Cherry Cider

$5.50

Fattys Lazy Hazy Juicy IPA

$5.50

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Basic Domestic

Budlight

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Fire Sale

$2.00

White Wine By Bottle

Esperto Pinogrigio Btl

$28.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$8.00

Spoken West Chardonnay

$8.00

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Murphy Goode Rose Btl

$28.00

Cotes Du Rhone Btl

$28.00

Spoken West Chard Btl

$28.00

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc Btl

$28.00

Red Wine By Bottle

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir Btl

$28.00

Solroom Red Blend

$28.00

Solroom Red Blend Btl

$28.00

Poggio Anima Btl

$28.00

Montepulciano Btl

$28.00

La Posta Malbec Btl

$28.00

Lapis Luna Cab Btl

$28.00

Desserts (Copy)

Strawberry Float Cake

$7.00

Jumbo Cookies

$2.50

Missipi Mud Pie

$7.00

Big Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Lemon Berry Marscapone

$7.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Cheese

$7.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Toffee Mousse

$7.00

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Dessert Bar

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Jumbo Brownie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Pecan Choc Chunk

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Scone

$8.00

Danish

$7.00

Sweet Potatoe Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Apple strudel

$7.50

Florida Orange Sunshine

$7.00

Cherry Strudel

$7.50

Milky Way Cake

$7.00

Blueberry Flapjack

$7.00

JUMBO Cinnamon Bun

$3.00

Organic Cupcake

$6.00

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Spec

$11.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Spec

$15.00

SOD

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

309 South Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072

