Cafe Strudel West Columbia 300 State Street
No reviews yet
300 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
Popular Items
Sodas/Teas/Juices
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Juice
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Mae's Lemonade-HG
Mae's Lemonade-Glass
Ginger Ale
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea Sweet
Italian Soda
Pelligrino
Tomato Juice
Ginger Beer
Kid Drink
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Employee Espresso
Fiji Water
Lemonade
Coffees
To GO Coffee
Cappucino
S'Mores Latte
Cafe Au Lait
Mocha
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Latte
Americano
Bananas Foster Latte
Shot In The Dark
Espresso
Cafe Vienna
Cozy Cocoa
Hot Chocolate
Cold Brew Dark
Cold Brew Lite
Sticky Bun Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Hot Tea Mug
Almond Milk
Coconut Milk
Oat Milk
Desserts
Jumbo Cookies
Dessert Bar
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Coconut Cake
Sweet Potatoe Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cake
Mississippi Mud Pie
Apple Strudel
Cherry/CC Strudel
Florida Sunshine Orange Cake
Pecan Danish
Milky Way Cake
German Chocolate Cake
PB Banana Cheesecake
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Brunch
Avocado Toast
Choose two slices of Toast, covered in avocado spread and topped with with fresh made salsa. Served with two eggs and your choice of meat.
Breakfast Bowl
Your choice of toast, covered in stone ground grits & pepper gravy, smothered in sharp cheddar cheese, toped with your choice of breakfast meat and eggs cooked your way.
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Cold smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers over a cream cheesed bagel of your choice.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two Eggs your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat, on your choice of bread!
Sunrise Burrito
Scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar, black beans, salsa, sour cream stuffed into a cheddar wrap
Hangover Hashbrowns
Crispy hash, sharp cheddar, grilled banana peppers, onions, tomato. Served with two eggs your way and sour cream!
Build Your Own Omelette
Choice of one cheese and two veggies included. Side of toast your way! Add a protein, extra cheese and veggies at an upcharge:)
Smoked Salmon Omelette
Four egg omelette filled with smoked salmon, spinach, tomato and goat cheese. Topped with lemon dill bechamel!
Smokehouse Omelette
Four egg omelette stuffed with house smoked coffee rubbed Brisket, onions and gouda cheese. Topped with our custom BBQ sauce!
Chicken Biscuit
Two crispy fried chicken tenders, creamy pepper gravy and an egg cooked your wat on our award winning biscuits!
Brisket Biscuit
Coffee rubbed and smoked in house brisket, grilled red onions and gouda cheese sauce over our famous open faced biscuit.
Fruit Parfait
Savory greek yogurt over a split banana topped with blueberries strawberries and house made granola, finished with a drizzle of honey.
Brisket Hash
A bed of golden hash browns topped with grilled onions, red & green peppers, house smoked brisket, gouda cheese, and choice of egg cooked your way!
The Pre-Game
Crispy Hash browns, grilled Coleman farm's chicken breast, grilled jalapenos, smoked gouda cheese sauce, salsa and sour cream. Two eggs cooked your way!
Lowcountry Hash Browns
Hash browns topped with grilled shrimp, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese sauce, chopped bacon and green onions.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, banana peppers, onion, black beans & shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Salsa and sour cream Add proteins for an upcharge!
Breakfast Burger
Half pound CAB burger patty, cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, mayo on a toasted brioche roll, egg cooked to order. Served with a side of hashbrowns!
Charles' Breakfast Bagel
Grilled turkey, red onion, provolone cheese, sprouts and an egg cooked your way all on a cream cheesed bagel of your choice!
Classic Two Egg Breakfast
two eggs cooked your way, choose your breakfast meat, grits or hash, and toast/biscuit.
Full Stack Cinnamon Pancakes
Golden buttermilk pancakes, choice of breakfast meat, two eggs cooked your way
Short Stack Cinnamon Pancakes
Two golden sweat cream pancakes, choice of breakfast meat, two eggs cooked your way!
Hawaiian French Toast
Hawaiian Pineapple Bread, two eggs cooked your way, choice of breakfast meat!
Certified Angus Beef Steak & Eggs
CAB Strip, two eggs cooked your way, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit.
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp, green peppers & onion, bloody mary cream sauce, chopped bacon and green onions.
Salmon & Grits
Sushi Grade Atlantic Salmon, over creamy grits, topped with a savory chardonnay caper sauce
Biscuit & Gravy
Split biscuit with pepper gravy & chopped turkey sausage
Crab Cake Benedict
Kids Brunch
Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 pancakes, choose one piece of bacon or turkey sausage, 1 egg cooked your way.
French Toast Sticks
One slice of Hawaiian French toast, choose one piece of breakfast meat and one egg cooked your way.
Jr Classic
Choose between hash or grits, meat choice, one egg cooked your way!
Brunch A La Carte'
Toasted Bagel
Choose from everything, plain, and asiago with cream cheese or peanut butter
Toasted Croissant
Freshly baked in house!
Egg Single
One egg cooked your way!
Toast or Biscuit
Hash browns
Fresh and golden brown! Add cheddar or sour cream ($1) Add on veggies or protein for an extra charge
Single Pancake
Single French Toast
Breakfast Meat
Cup Of Grits
Bowl Of Grits
Biscuit & Gravy
Cup Of Fruit
Bowl Of Fruit
Add On's
Gravy
Special
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand breaded, horseradish pimento cheese, bacon onion jam.
Duck Nachos
House cured duck confit, smoked gouda mornay, sweet chili sauce, sliced green onions.
Duck Fat Fries
Tossed in duck fat and white truffle oil, seasoned with sea salt and black pepper and served with a side of our famous green onion aioli. Upgrade to loaded for chopped bacon and gouda cheese mornay for an upcharge!
Low Country Charcuterie Board
Cant pick one appetizer? Try a bunch with our sampler board! Signature crab cakes garnished with remoulade and green onions, fried green tomato's & pimento cheese, smoked tuna spread, cucumber & tomato, candied pecans, pickled red onions, bacon jam, bagel chips. (no modifications or substitutions)
Crab Cakes
Three Crab cakes grilled to perfection, over a bed of spring mix with home made remoulade.
Smoked Tuna Dip
Tacos
From The Grill
Beef Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese roasted garlic herb cream cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Beyond Burger
Out of this world veggie burger, pea protein based colored red from beats. You wont believe it's not beef!
Strudel Burger
Half pound of Certified Angus Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & mustard, on a toasted brioche roll.
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Seared scallops, shrimp, cheddar cheese sauce topped with bacon goat cheese and green onion. (No Modifications or Substitutions)
Duck Grilled Cheese
Hawaiian pineapple bread, house-cured duck, gouda & havarti cheese, green onion aioli.
Bella Burger
Half pound Certified Angus Beef topped with marinated portobello mushroom, onions, swiss cheese and mayo.
Diablo Burger
Half pound Certified Angus Beef, double cheddar, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, house made diablo sauce.
Low Country Burger
Half pound Certified Angus Beef, fried green tomato, lettuce, house made pimento cheese, bacon and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chopped fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato on a cheddar jalapeno wrap. Served with a side of blue cheese or ranch.
Grilled Chicken Spinach Wrap
Coleman farm grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, strawberries, red onion, feta cheese, tossed on our house made greek dressing.
Strudel Banh Mi
Your choice of grilled chicken or pork cutlet, Jalapeno, cucumbers, crunchy slaw, pickled red onions, green onion aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
Piggy Piggy Pig
Two fried pork cutlets, bacon, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, horseradish aioli on a toasted brioche.
Cranberry Turkey Baguette
Strudel Style Cuban
Salmon and Goat Cheese Salad
Salmon grilled medium, with sweet thai chili sauce glaze, arcadian greens, goat cheese,tomato, croutons & candied pecans
Build Your Own
A La Carte'
Redskin Potato Salad
Baked Potato Salad
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Strudel Chips
Pasta Salad
Mac & Cheese
Cup Of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
Seasoned Veggies
CAB Strip Steak
Coleman Farms Chicken Breast
Scallops (8-10)
Shrimp (7)
Salmon Filet
Smoked Salmon
Fried Chicken Tenders
Brisket
Congaree Chicken Salad Scoop
Original Chicken Salad
Dressings
Red Skin Potato Salad
Kids Lunch
Lunch Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We strive to make your dining experience the best that we can…. If we fall short, please give us a chance to correct what we can!!
300 State Street, West Columbia, SC 29169