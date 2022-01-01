Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Strudel West Columbia 300 State Street

review star

No reviews yet

300 State Street

West Columbia, SC 29169

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Hangover Hashbrowns
Hash browns

Sodas/Teas/Juices

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mae's Lemonade-HG

$10.00

Mae's Lemonade-Glass

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.99

Italian Soda

$5.00

Pelligrino

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Kid Drink

$1.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Employee Espresso

$2.00

Ginger Ale

Fiji Water

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.99

Coffees

To GO Coffee

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

S'Mores Latte

$6.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Mocha

$4.50

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.50

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Bananas Foster Latte

$5.50

Shot In The Dark

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Vienna

$3.00

Cozy Cocoa

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Brew Dark

$5.00

Cold Brew Lite

$5.00

Sticky Bun Latte

$5.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea Mug

$2.50

Almond Milk

$0.50

Coconut Milk

$0.50

Oat Milk

$0.50

Desserts

Jumbo Cookies

$2.50

Dessert Bar

$5.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoe Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$5.95

Apple Strudel

$7.50

Cherry/CC Strudel

$7.50

Florida Sunshine Orange Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Pecan Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Milky Way Cake

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99

PB Banana Cheesecake

$12.00

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Choose two slices of Toast, covered in avocado spread and topped with with fresh made salsa. Served with two eggs and your choice of meat.

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of toast, covered in stone ground grits & pepper gravy, smothered in sharp cheddar cheese, toped with your choice of breakfast meat and eggs cooked your way.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.50

Cold smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers over a cream cheesed bagel of your choice.

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two Eggs your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat, on your choice of bread!

Sunrise Burrito

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar, black beans, salsa, sour cream stuffed into a cheddar wrap

Hangover Hashbrowns

$9.00+

Crispy hash, sharp cheddar, grilled banana peppers, onions, tomato. Served with two eggs your way and sour cream!

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.00

Choice of one cheese and two veggies included. Side of toast your way! Add a protein, extra cheese and veggies at an upcharge:)

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$17.00

Four egg omelette filled with smoked salmon, spinach, tomato and goat cheese. Topped with lemon dill bechamel!

Smokehouse Omelette

$17.00

Four egg omelette stuffed with house smoked coffee rubbed Brisket, onions and gouda cheese. Topped with our custom BBQ sauce!

Chicken Biscuit

$9.00

Two crispy fried chicken tenders, creamy pepper gravy and an egg cooked your wat on our award winning biscuits!

Brisket Biscuit

$10.00

Coffee rubbed and smoked in house brisket, grilled red onions and gouda cheese sauce over our famous open faced biscuit.

Fruit Parfait

$12.00

Savory greek yogurt over a split banana topped with blueberries strawberries and house made granola, finished with a drizzle of honey.

Brisket Hash

$22.00

A bed of golden hash browns topped with grilled onions, red & green peppers, house smoked brisket, gouda cheese, and choice of egg cooked your way!

The Pre-Game

$15.00

Crispy Hash browns, grilled Coleman farm's chicken breast, grilled jalapenos, smoked gouda cheese sauce, salsa and sour cream. Two eggs cooked your way!

Lowcountry Hash Browns

$16.00

Hash browns topped with grilled shrimp, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese sauce, chopped bacon and green onions.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, banana peppers, onion, black beans & shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of Salsa and sour cream Add proteins for an upcharge!

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Half pound CAB burger patty, cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, mayo on a toasted brioche roll, egg cooked to order. Served with a side of hashbrowns!

Charles' Breakfast Bagel

$9.00

Grilled turkey, red onion, provolone cheese, sprouts and an egg cooked your way all on a cream cheesed bagel of your choice!

Classic Two Egg Breakfast

$12.00

two eggs cooked your way, choose your breakfast meat, grits or hash, and toast/biscuit.

Full Stack Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.50

Golden buttermilk pancakes, choice of breakfast meat, two eggs cooked your way

Short Stack Cinnamon Pancakes

$12.00

Two golden sweat cream pancakes, choice of breakfast meat, two eggs cooked your way!

Hawaiian French Toast

$13.00

Hawaiian Pineapple Bread, two eggs cooked your way, choice of breakfast meat!

Certified Angus Beef Steak & Eggs

$24.00

CAB Strip, two eggs cooked your way, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit.

Shrimp & Grits

$18.50

Sautéed shrimp, green peppers & onion, bloody mary cream sauce, chopped bacon and green onions.

Salmon & Grits

$24.00

Sushi Grade Atlantic Salmon, over creamy grits, topped with a savory chardonnay caper sauce

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Split biscuit with pepper gravy & chopped turkey sausage

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.00

Kids Brunch

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.99

3 pancakes, choose one piece of bacon or turkey sausage, 1 egg cooked your way.

French Toast Sticks

$5.99

One slice of Hawaiian French toast, choose one piece of breakfast meat and one egg cooked your way.

Jr Classic

$5.99

Choose between hash or grits, meat choice, one egg cooked your way!

Brunch A La Carte'

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

Choose from everything, plain, and asiago with cream cheese or peanut butter

Toasted Croissant

$4.00

Freshly baked in house!

Egg Single

$1.50

One egg cooked your way!

Toast or Biscuit

$2.00

Hash browns

$4.00

Fresh and golden brown! Add cheddar or sour cream ($1) Add on veggies or protein for an extra charge

Single Pancake

$3.50

Single French Toast

$3.50

Breakfast Meat

Cup Of Grits

$3.50

Bowl Of Grits

$4.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Cup Of Fruit

$3.50

Bowl Of Fruit

$5.00

Add On's

Gravy

$1.50

Special

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Hand breaded, horseradish pimento cheese, bacon onion jam.

Duck Nachos

$20.00

House cured duck confit, smoked gouda mornay, sweet chili sauce, sliced green onions.

Duck Fat Fries

$10.00

Tossed in duck fat and white truffle oil, seasoned with sea salt and black pepper and served with a side of our famous green onion aioli. Upgrade to loaded for chopped bacon and gouda cheese mornay for an upcharge!

Low Country Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Cant pick one appetizer? Try a bunch with our sampler board! Signature crab cakes garnished with remoulade and green onions, fried green tomato's & pimento cheese, smoked tuna spread, cucumber & tomato, candied pecans, pickled red onions, bacon jam, bagel chips. (no modifications or substitutions)

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Three Crab cakes grilled to perfection, over a bed of spring mix with home made remoulade.

Smoked Tuna Dip

$13.00

Tacos

Single Shrimp Taco

$7.00

3 golden fried shrimp, shredded cabbage blend sweet Thai chili on a flour tortilla.

Single Chicken Taco

$7.00

Fried chicken strip, shredded cheddar, shredded lettuce, salsa, and cilantro lime crème.

Single Brisket Taco

$7.00

Single Duck Taco

$7.00

Taco Combo

$15.00

From The Grill

Beef Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Grilled onions, banana peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese roasted garlic herb cream cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Out of this world veggie burger, pea protein based colored red from beats. You wont believe it's not beef!

Strudel Burger

$16.00

Half pound of Certified Angus Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & mustard, on a toasted brioche roll.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$25.00Out of stock

Seared scallops, shrimp, cheddar cheese sauce topped with bacon goat cheese and green onion. (No Modifications or Substitutions)

Duck Grilled Cheese

$18.50

Hawaiian pineapple bread, house-cured duck, gouda & havarti cheese, green onion aioli.

Bella Burger

$18.00

Half pound Certified Angus Beef topped with marinated portobello mushroom, onions, swiss cheese and mayo.

Diablo Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Half pound Certified Angus Beef, double cheddar, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, house made diablo sauce.

Low Country Burger

$17.00

Half pound Certified Angus Beef, fried green tomato, lettuce, house made pimento cheese, bacon and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Chopped fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato on a cheddar jalapeno wrap. Served with a side of blue cheese or ranch.

Grilled Chicken Spinach Wrap

$14.50

Coleman farm grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, strawberries, red onion, feta cheese, tossed on our house made greek dressing.

Strudel Banh Mi

$16.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or pork cutlet, Jalapeno, cucumbers, crunchy slaw, pickled red onions, green onion aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.

Piggy Piggy Pig

$16.00

Two fried pork cutlets, bacon, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, horseradish aioli on a toasted brioche.

Cranberry Turkey Baguette

$16.50

Strudel Style Cuban

$14.00

Salmon and Goat Cheese Salad

$22.00

Salmon grilled medium, with sweet thai chili sauce glaze, arcadian greens, goat cheese,tomato, croutons & candied pecans

Build Your Own

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Own Full Sandwich

$13.00

Build Your Own 1/2 Sandwich

$9.00

BYO Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, fresh strawberries & blueberries, red onions, feta, candied pecans. Add a protein for an upcharge!

BYO House Salad

$10.00

BYO Greek Salad

$11.00

A La Carte'

Redskin Potato Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato Salad

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$4.99

Strudel Chips

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Bowl Of Soup

$4.99

Seasoned Veggies

$4.99

CAB Strip Steak

$16.50

Coleman Farms Chicken Breast

$7.00

Scallops (8-10)

$9.00

Shrimp (7)

$7.00

Salmon Filet

$16.00

Smoked Salmon

$11.50

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Brisket

$8.00

Congaree Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.50

Original Chicken Salad

$6.00

Dressings

Red Skin Potato Salad

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Mac 'n' Cheese

$4.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Chicken Sliders

$6.49

Lunch Special

Chic Parm

$17.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We strive to make your dining experience the best that we can…. If we fall short, please give us a chance to correct what we can!!

300 State Street, West Columbia, SC 29169

Cafe Strudel West Columbia image
Cafe Strudel West Columbia image
Cafe Strudel West Columbia image

