Cafe Sushi
4,663 Reviews
$$
1105 Mass Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Order Again
Popular Items
Tip Jar
BOH Tip Jar
Gratuities left here support our amazing kitchen and sushi making teams!
FOH Tip Jar
If you ordered delivery through Doordash or UberEats, consider leaving a tip here for our front of house team! If you placed an order through ToastTab, any gratuity left when you pay already benefits them!
Bagging Preferences
Apps + Sides
Sunomono
classic cucumber & wakame salad with dashi vinegar dressing
Salmon Carpaccio
salmon sashimi & daikon-snow pea slaw with soy-sesame vinaigrette, furikake & fried shallot
Edamame
salted steamed soybeans
Shishito Peppers
blistered shishito peppers with house furikake
Pork Gyoza
steamed pork dumplings with gyoza sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
steamed vegetable dumplings with gyoza sauce
Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings
Seaweed Salad
marinated seaweed with tofu & miso dressing
Cafe Sushi Salad
mixed greens, broccoli, grape tomato, cucumber, house miso dressing
Miso Soup
dashi, tofu, scallions & wakame
Side Eel Sauce
Side Ginger
Extra side of ginger
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Steamed Rice
steamed white rice
Side Sushi Rice
steamed white rice seasoned with house vinegar blend
Side Wasabi
extra side of wasabi
Combinations
Sushi Dinner
7 pieces of Chef’s choice nigiri with signature toppings + 6pc Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi Dinner
13 pieces of Chef’s choice sashimi with a side of steamed rice
Chirashi
10pc Chef’s choice sashimi with house-made tamago, shiso & pickles, served over sushi rice mixed with ao-nori, sesame, oshinko & pickled ginger
Salmon Sashimi Donburi
13pc assorted sashimi (salmon, king salmon, seared salmon belly & salmon roe) over sushi rice, with aburi ponzu, shiso, scallion & pickles
Signature Sampler
5 pieces of our Signature nigiri
Chef's Sampler
5 pieces of Chef’s choice seasonal nigiri with toppings and house-aged soy
Sushi Bento
4pc assorted nigiri with toppings, 4pc Maki of the Month, cucumber sunomono & house-made tamago
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
teriyaki salmon with steamed rice, 2pc shrimp shumai, seaweed salad & 6pc cucumber-avocado roll
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
teriyaki chicken with steamed rice, 2pc pork gyoza, seaweed salad & 6pc cucumber-avocado roll
Vegetarian Sushi Bento
8pc summer vegetable roll, 6pc umeshiso roll, 1pc inari, seaweed salad & pickled vegetables
Maki
Amigo Maki
inside: spicy crab, marinated eggplant, oshinko on top: seared salmon, avocado, aburi ponzu (8pc)
Avocado Roll
avocado
California Roll
snow crab, cucumber, avocado
Crispy Toban Jan
inside: tempura shrimp + avocado on top: spicy toban tuna, cilantro, lime (8pc)
Crunch Roll
inside: eel + avocado on top: spicy crab, tobiko, tempura flakes, eel sauce (8pc)
Cucumber & Avocado Roll
cucumber and avocado
Eel & Avocado Roll
eel and avocado topped with eel sauce
Eel & Cucumber Roll
eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce
Hiramasa Ssam Jang
yellowtail kingfish, house ssam jang, iced onion, oshinko, shiso
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Negihama Maki
yellowtail kingfish & scallion
Ontono
inside: spicy snow crab, pickled carrot, watercress, kimchi furikake on top: seared squid, candy beets, oshinko, shiso, yuzu sauce
Salmon & Avocado Roll
salmon and avocado
Salmon & Cucumber Roll
salmon and cucumber
Salmon Maki
salmon
Salmon Tosa
inside: salmon + avocado on top: katsuobushi, shiso, iced onion, ikura (8pc)
Seared Hiramasa
inside: spicy tuna & asparagus on top: seared yellowtail kingfish, scallion, ponzu (8pcs)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, avocado, tobiko, cucumber (5pc)
Shrimply the Best
*inside: tempura shrimp + tomato-onion chutney *on top: seared salmon, charred scallion, eel sauce + sansho
Spicy Citrus
inside: spicy baked salmon, shrimp, cucumber on top: ao-nori + sliced lemon (8pc)
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Handroll
scallop, spicy mayo, cucumber, tobiko, scallion
Spicy Tuna Roll
tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo
Summer Vegetable
inside: avocado, oshinko, marinated eggplant on top: tomato, truffle oil, aged balsamic (8pc)
Tekka Maki
tuna
Tuna & Avocado Roll
tuna and avocado
Tuna & Cucumber Roll
tuna and cucumber
Umeshiso Maki
pickled plum, shiso & cucumber
Classic Nigiri/Sashimi
Bafun Uni 2pc
Two pieces of Maine sea urchin
Branzino 2pc
Two pieces of European sea bass
Chu-Toro 2pc
Two pieces of medium-fatty tuna
Hiramasa 2pc
Two pieces of yellowtail kingfish
Hokkaido Uni 2pc
Two pieces of Japanese sea urchin
Hotaru Ika 2pc
Two pieces of Japanese firefly squid with su-miso and scallion
Ikura 2pc
Two pieces of cured salmon roe
Kanpachi 2pc
Two pieces of amberjack
King Salmon 2pc
Two pieces of king salmon
Madai 2pc
Two pieces of Japanese sea bream
Salmon 2pc
Two pieces of salmon
Seared O-Toro 2pc
2 pieces of seared fatty tuna topped with ssam jang and scallion
Toro 2pc
Two pieces of tuna belly
Tuna 2pc
Two pieces of tuna
Signature Nigiri/Sashimi
12-Spice Salmon 2pc
Two pieces of king salmon topped with poblano miso and 12-spice pineapple
Asparagus 2pc
Two pieces of asparagus topped with su-miso
Gomadare Branzino 2pc
Two pieces of European sea bass topped with iced onion, house sesame sauce, and kaiware
Hiramasa Crudo 2pc
Two pieces of yellowtail kingfish topped with tomato, aged balsamic, and basil
Kobujime Branzino 2pc
Two pieces of kombu-cured European sea bass topped with katsuobushi, wasabi oil, and lemon
Madai Fresco 2pc
Two pieces of Japanese sea bream topped with wasabi oil, lemon, and rock salt
Maguro Tataki 2pc
Two pieces of seared tuna topped with truffle oil, black salt, and kizami wasabi
Nasu 2pc
Two pieces of marinated eggplant topped with yuzu kosho & scallion
Salmon Belly Aburi 2pc
Two pieces of seared salmon belly topped with aburi ponzu and scallion
Seared Avocado 2pc
Two pieces of seared avocado topped with lemon, salt, and truffle oil
Sesame Salmon 2pc
Two pieces of salmon topped with sesame oil, ssam jang, lime, and scallion
Shiitake 2pc
Two pieces of braised shiitake mushroom topped with sansho pepper and sesame
Signature Maguro Zuke 2pc
Two pieces of house-cured tuna topped with yuzu kosho and scallion
Umami Kanpachi 2pc
Two pieces of amberjack topped with umami cherry and shiso
Okra 2pc
Two pieces of pickled okra topped with house ssam jang
Weekly Specials
Weeknight Platter for Two
**Available Tuesday-Thursday Only** Nigiri: 4pc each *tuna nigiri topped with black pepper-sesame aioli *salmon nigiri topped with lemon kosho *yellowtail kingfish nigiri topped with red shiso pickled cranberry Maki: *inside: baked spicy salmon + cucumber on top: salmon + thin-sliced lemon (8pc) *inside: pickled cucumber, avocado, oshinko + mesclun greens on top: rice cracker pearls + shiso (8pc)
Weekend Platter for Two
**Available Friday + Saturday Only** Sashimi: 4pc hiramasa with candied kumquat, rayu ponzu + shiso Nigiri: 2pc each with toppings: seared toro, orata, king salmon, tuna, yellowtail & seared salmon belly Maki: *inside: tempura shrimp, cilantro, iceberg + sambal on top: tuna, basil pesto + fried shallot (8pc) *inside: yellowtail kingfish, iced onion, house ssam jang, oshinko + shiso (8pc)
Weekend Box for One
**Available Friday + Saturday Only** Sashimi: 2pc hiramasa with candied kumquat, rayu ponzu + shiso Nigiri: 1pc each with toppings: seared toro, orata, king salmon, tuna, yellowtail & seared salmon belly Maki: *inside: tempura shrimp, cilantro, iceberg + sambal on top: tuna, basil pesto + fried shallot (4pc) *inside: yellowtail kingfish, iced onion, house ssam jang, oshinko + shiso (4pc)
Merchandise
Chubby Kitty / Size XS
Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.
Chubby Kitty / Size S
Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.
Chubby Kitty / Size M
Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.
Chubby Kitty / Size L
Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.
Chubby Kitty / Size XL
Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.
Daruma / Size XS
Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.
Daruma / Size S
Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.
Daruma / Size M
Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.
Daruma / Size L
Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.
Daruma / Size XL
Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.
Tote Bag
Cotton shopping tote printed with our Daruma logo. Bag dimensions: 15H x 18"W x 6"D
Izakaya Sake - Everday Occasions
CAN Kikusui Perfect Snow
nigori genshu / if you like piña coladas - tropical, creamy, bold / 180ml
CUP Joto Graffiti
futsushu / fun sized - fresh, fruity, soft / 200ml
BTL Farthest Star In a Strange Land
junmai / grok it - savory, peppery, balanced / 207ml
BTL Farthest Star Mountains on the Moon
nigori / all grown up - light, fruity, inviting / 207ml
BTL Hakkaisan
tokubetsu honjozo / fresh prince - clean, structured, smooth / 300ml
BTL Seikyo Takehara
junmai / autumn sweater - pear, apple, pie crust / 300ml
BTL Kiku-Masamune Koujo
junmai / you're so cool - mint, cucumber, plump / 720ml
BTL Kubota Hyakuju
tokubetsu honjozo / business up front - rich, buttery, yet dry / 720ml
BTL Yuri Masamune
futsushu / PYT - melon, orange zest, white flowers / 720ml
CTN Hakushika Tanuki
junmai / no frills - herbal, clean, dry / 900ml
BTL Shirakabe Gura
tokubetsu junmai / walk softly - plump, smooth, silky / 1800ml
BTL Ohkagura
futsushu / big stick - rustic, spicy, dry / 1800ml
Wabi Sabi Sake - Off the Beaten Path
BTL Miyoshino Jozo Usunigori
junmai yamahai nigori namagenshu / elemental - orchard fruit, okayu, party sake / 720ml
BTL Mukai Shuzo Ine Mankai
junmai genshu / in bloom - strawberry, sour cherry, light tannin / 720ml
BTL Mukai Shuzo Kyo No Haru
junmai nigori muroka namagenshu / pucker up - tart, lively, spritzy / 720ml
BTL Terada Honke Katori 90
junmai kimoto muroka namagenshu / fantastic voyage - earthy, nutty, dynamic / 720ml
BTL Uehara Shuzo Wataribune
junmai ginjo yamahai muroka namagenshu / ExSE - green mango, burnt sugar, lemon curd / 720ml
Hanami Sake - Objective Beauty
CUP Amabuki Ichigo
junmai ginjo / strawberry fields forever - bright, leafy, quenching / 180ml
BTL Suehiro Poochi Poochi
sparkling nigori / sappari! - starburst, melon, refreshing / 300ml
BTL Dewazakura Oka
ginjo / pretty in pink - honeydew, ume, delicate / 300ml
BTL Miyakobijin Yoigokochi Yuzu
junmai yamahi with fresh yuzu juice / tropical lemonade - fresh, floral, crushable / 720ml
BTL Ryujin Dragon God
junmai daiginjo namazume / nectar of the gods - orange blossom, apricot, elegant / 720ml
BTL Senkin Kamenoo Modern
junmai daiginjo muroka genshu / electric kool-aid - bright, zesty, shichimi / 720ml
Non-Alcoholic
Boylan Classic Seltzer
12oz bottle
Choya Ume Soda
choya umeshu-flavored soda / 350ml can
Choya Yuzu Soda
choya yuzu-flavored soda / 350ml can
Cold Genmaicha
ito en unsweetened green tea flavored with toasted rice / 500ml bottle
Cold Green Tea
ito en unsweetened green tea / 340ml can
Cold Hojicha
ito en unsweetened roasted green tea / 500ml bottle
Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice
kimino sparkling japanese yuzu juice / 8.45oz bottle
Melon Cream Soda
melon cream soda / 16.5oz bottle
Poland Spring Water
16.9oz bottle
Ramune Original Flavor
classic Japanese marble soda / 6.6oz bottle
Ramune Yuzu
yuzu flavor Japanese marble soda / 6.6oz bottle
Suntory Boss Black Coffee
unsweetened black coffee / 185ml can
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Fresh, seasonal fish. Since 1984.
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138