Cafe Sushi

4,663 Reviews

$$

1105 Mass Ave

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sushi Dinner
Edamame
Pork Gyoza

Tip Jar

BOH Tip Jar

$1.00+

Gratuities left here support our amazing kitchen and sushi making teams!

FOH Tip Jar

$1.00+

If you ordered delivery through Doordash or UberEats, consider leaving a tip here for our front of house team! If you placed an order through ToastTab, any gratuity left when you pay already benefits them!

Bagging Preferences

No Chopsticks/Napkins

No Soy Sauce

We will NOT include soy packets with your order

No Ginger/Wasabi

We will NOT include ginger or wasabi with your order

Apps + Sides

Sunomono

Sunomono

$8.00

classic cucumber & wakame salad with dashi vinegar dressing

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$12.00

salmon sashimi & daikon-snow pea slaw with soy-sesame vinaigrette, furikake & fried shallot

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

salted steamed soybeans

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

blistered shishito peppers with house furikake

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

steamed pork dumplings with gyoza sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

steamed vegetable dumplings with gyoza sauce

Shumai

Shumai

$7.00

steamed shrimp dumplings

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

marinated seaweed with tofu & miso dressing

Cafe Sushi Salad

Cafe Sushi Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, broccoli, grape tomato, cucumber, house miso dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

dashi, tofu, scallions & wakame

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Extra side of ginger

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00

steamed white rice

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

steamed white rice seasoned with house vinegar blend

Side Wasabi

$0.50

extra side of wasabi

Combinations

Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$38.00

7 pieces of Chef’s choice nigiri with signature toppings + 6pc Spicy Tuna Roll

Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$38.00

13 pieces of Chef’s choice sashimi with a side of steamed rice

Chirashi

Chirashi

$38.00

10pc Chef’s choice sashimi with house-made tamago, shiso & pickles, served over sushi rice mixed with ao-nori, sesame, oshinko & pickled ginger

Salmon Sashimi Donburi

Salmon Sashimi Donburi

$40.00

13pc assorted sashimi (salmon, king salmon, seared salmon belly & salmon roe) over sushi rice, with aburi ponzu, shiso, scallion & pickles

Signature Sampler

Signature Sampler

$22.00

5 pieces of our Signature nigiri

Chef's Sampler

Chef's Sampler

$27.00

5 pieces of Chef’s choice seasonal nigiri with toppings and house-aged soy

Sushi Bento

Sushi Bento

$28.00

4pc assorted nigiri with toppings, 4pc Maki of the Month, cucumber sunomono & house-made tamago

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$24.00

teriyaki salmon with steamed rice, 2pc shrimp shumai, seaweed salad & 6pc cucumber-avocado roll

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$22.00

teriyaki chicken with steamed rice, 2pc pork gyoza, seaweed salad & 6pc cucumber-avocado roll

Vegetarian Sushi Bento

Vegetarian Sushi Bento

$22.00

8pc summer vegetable roll, 6pc umeshiso roll, 1pc inari, seaweed salad & pickled vegetables

Maki

Amigo Maki

Amigo Maki

$20.00

inside: spicy crab, marinated eggplant, oshinko on top: seared salmon, avocado, aburi ponzu (8pc)

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$12.00

snow crab, cucumber, avocado

Crispy Toban Jan

Crispy Toban Jan

$20.00

inside: tempura shrimp + avocado on top: spicy toban tuna, cilantro, lime (8pc)

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$20.00

inside: eel + avocado on top: spicy crab, tobiko, tempura flakes, eel sauce (8pc)

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$6.00

cucumber and avocado

Eel & Avocado Roll

Eel & Avocado Roll

$10.00

eel and avocado topped with eel sauce

Eel & Cucumber Roll

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$9.50

eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce

Hiramasa Ssam Jang

Hiramasa Ssam Jang

$14.00

yellowtail kingfish, house ssam jang, iced onion, oshinko, shiso

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$5.00

cucumber

Negihama Maki

Negihama Maki

$9.00

yellowtail kingfish & scallion

Ontono

Ontono

$20.00

inside: spicy snow crab, pickled carrot, watercress, kimchi furikake on top: seared squid, candy beets, oshinko, shiso, yuzu sauce

Salmon & Avocado Roll

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$9.50

salmon and avocado

Salmon & Cucumber Roll

Salmon & Cucumber Roll

$8.50

salmon and cucumber

Salmon Maki

Salmon Maki

$8.00

salmon

Salmon Tosa

Salmon Tosa

$18.00

inside: salmon + avocado on top: katsuobushi, shiso, iced onion, ikura (8pc)

Seared Hiramasa

Seared Hiramasa

$20.00

inside: spicy tuna & asparagus on top: seared yellowtail kingfish, scallion, ponzu (8pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.50

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, avocado, tobiko, cucumber (5pc)

Shrimply the Best

Shrimply the Best

$16.00

*inside: tempura shrimp + tomato-onion chutney *on top: seared salmon, charred scallion, eel sauce + sansho

Spicy Citrus

Spicy Citrus

$14.00

inside: spicy baked salmon, shrimp, cucumber on top: ao-nori + sliced lemon (8pc)

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Handroll

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$16.00

scallop, spicy mayo, cucumber, tobiko, scallion

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo

Summer Vegetable

Summer Vegetable

$14.00

inside: avocado, oshinko, marinated eggplant on top: tomato, truffle oil, aged balsamic (8pc)

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$9.00

tuna

Tuna & Avocado Roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$11.00

tuna and avocado

Tuna & Cucumber Roll

Tuna & Cucumber Roll

$9.50

tuna and cucumber

Umeshiso Maki

Umeshiso Maki

$5.00

pickled plum, shiso & cucumber

Classic Nigiri/Sashimi

Bafun Uni 2pc

Bafun Uni 2pc

$14.00

Two pieces of Maine sea urchin

Branzino 2pc

Branzino 2pc

$8.00

Two pieces of European sea bass

Chu-Toro 2pc

Chu-Toro 2pc

$12.00

Two pieces of medium-fatty tuna

Hiramasa 2pc

Hiramasa 2pc

$9.00

Two pieces of yellowtail kingfish

Hokkaido Uni 2pc

$24.00Out of stock

Two pieces of Japanese sea urchin

Hotaru Ika 2pc

Hotaru Ika 2pc

$10.00Out of stock

Two pieces of Japanese firefly squid with su-miso and scallion

Ikura 2pc

Ikura 2pc

$14.00

Two pieces of cured salmon roe

Kanpachi 2pc

Kanpachi 2pc

$10.00

Two pieces of amberjack

King Salmon 2pc

King Salmon 2pc

$9.00

Two pieces of king salmon

Madai 2pc

Madai 2pc

$10.00

Two pieces of Japanese sea bream

Salmon 2pc

Salmon 2pc

$8.00

Two pieces of salmon

Seared O-Toro 2pc

Seared O-Toro 2pc

$20.00

2 pieces of seared fatty tuna topped with ssam jang and scallion

Toro 2pc

Toro 2pc

$20.00

Two pieces of tuna belly

Tuna 2pc

Tuna 2pc

$9.00

Two pieces of tuna

Signature Nigiri/Sashimi

12-Spice Salmon 2pc

12-Spice Salmon 2pc

$11.00

Two pieces of king salmon topped with poblano miso and 12-spice pineapple

Asparagus 2pc

Asparagus 2pc

$6.00

Two pieces of asparagus topped with su-miso

Gomadare Branzino 2pc

Gomadare Branzino 2pc

$10.00

Two pieces of European sea bass topped with iced onion, house sesame sauce, and kaiware

Hiramasa Crudo 2pc

Hiramasa Crudo 2pc

$11.00

Two pieces of yellowtail kingfish topped with tomato, aged balsamic, and basil

Kobujime Branzino 2pc

Kobujime Branzino 2pc

$10.00

Two pieces of kombu-cured European sea bass topped with katsuobushi, wasabi oil, and lemon

Madai Fresco 2pc

Madai Fresco 2pc

$12.00

Two pieces of Japanese sea bream topped with wasabi oil, lemon, and rock salt

Maguro Tataki 2pc

Maguro Tataki 2pc

$11.00

Two pieces of seared tuna topped with truffle oil, black salt, and kizami wasabi

Nasu 2pc

Nasu 2pc

$6.00

Two pieces of marinated eggplant topped with yuzu kosho & scallion

Salmon Belly Aburi 2pc

Salmon Belly Aburi 2pc

$10.00

Two pieces of seared salmon belly topped with aburi ponzu and scallion

Seared Avocado 2pc

Seared Avocado 2pc

$8.00

Two pieces of seared avocado topped with lemon, salt, and truffle oil

Sesame Salmon 2pc

Sesame Salmon 2pc

$10.00

Two pieces of salmon topped with sesame oil, ssam jang, lime, and scallion

Shiitake 2pc

Shiitake 2pc

$6.00

Two pieces of braised shiitake mushroom topped with sansho pepper and sesame

Signature Maguro Zuke 2pc

Signature Maguro Zuke 2pc

$11.00

Two pieces of house-cured tuna topped with yuzu kosho and scallion

Umami Kanpachi 2pc

Umami Kanpachi 2pc

$12.00

Two pieces of amberjack topped with umami cherry and shiso

Okra 2pc

Okra 2pc

$6.00Out of stock

Two pieces of pickled okra topped with house ssam jang

Weekly Specials

Weeknight Platter for Two

Weeknight Platter for Two

$60.00

**Available Tuesday-Thursday Only** Nigiri: 4pc each *tuna nigiri topped with black pepper-sesame aioli *salmon nigiri topped with lemon kosho *yellowtail kingfish nigiri topped with red shiso pickled cranberry Maki: *inside: baked spicy salmon + cucumber on top: salmon + thin-sliced lemon (8pc) *inside: pickled cucumber, avocado, oshinko + mesclun greens on top: rice cracker pearls + shiso (8pc)

Weekend Platter for Two

Weekend Platter for Two

$110.00

**Available Friday + Saturday Only** Sashimi: 4pc hiramasa with candied kumquat, rayu ponzu + shiso Nigiri: 2pc each with toppings: seared toro, orata, king salmon, tuna, yellowtail & seared salmon belly Maki: *inside: tempura shrimp, cilantro, iceberg + sambal on top: tuna, basil pesto + fried shallot (8pc) *inside: yellowtail kingfish, iced onion, house ssam jang, oshinko + shiso (8pc)

Weekend Box for One

Weekend Box for One

$60.00

**Available Friday + Saturday Only** Sashimi: 2pc hiramasa with candied kumquat, rayu ponzu + shiso Nigiri: 1pc each with toppings: seared toro, orata, king salmon, tuna, yellowtail & seared salmon belly Maki: *inside: tempura shrimp, cilantro, iceberg + sambal on top: tuna, basil pesto + fried shallot (4pc) *inside: yellowtail kingfish, iced onion, house ssam jang, oshinko + shiso (4pc)

Merchandise

Chubby Kitty / Size XS

Chubby Kitty / Size XS

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.

Chubby Kitty / Size S

Chubby Kitty / Size S

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.

Chubby Kitty / Size M

Chubby Kitty / Size M

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.

Chubby Kitty / Size L

Chubby Kitty / Size L

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.

Chubby Kitty / Size XL

Chubby Kitty / Size XL

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded royal blue tee printed with our logo on the front and our chubby kitty on the back.

Daruma / Size XS

Daruma / Size XS

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.

Daruma / Size S

Daruma / Size S

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.

Daruma / Size M

Daruma / Size M

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.

Daruma / Size L

Daruma / Size L

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.

Daruma / Size XL

Daruma / Size XL

$25.00

Super-soft Next Level sueded red tee printed with our logo on the front and our daruma on the back.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00Out of stock

Cotton shopping tote printed with our Daruma logo. Bag dimensions: 15H x 18"W x 6"D

Izakaya Sake - Everday Occasions

CAN Kikusui Perfect Snow

CAN Kikusui Perfect Snow

$10.00

nigori genshu / if you like piña coladas - tropical, creamy, bold / 180ml

CUP Joto Graffiti

CUP Joto Graffiti

$8.00

futsushu / fun sized - fresh, fruity, soft / 200ml

BTL Farthest Star In a Strange Land

BTL Farthest Star In a Strange Land

$8.00

junmai / grok it - savory, peppery, balanced / 207ml

BTL Farthest Star Mountains on the Moon

BTL Farthest Star Mountains on the Moon

$8.00

nigori / all grown up - light, fruity, inviting / 207ml

BTL Hakkaisan

BTL Hakkaisan

$24.00

tokubetsu honjozo / fresh prince - clean, structured, smooth / 300ml

BTL Seikyo Takehara

BTL Seikyo Takehara

$21.00

junmai / autumn sweater - pear, apple, pie crust / 300ml

BTL Kiku-Masamune Koujo

BTL Kiku-Masamune Koujo

$30.00Out of stock

junmai / you're so cool - mint, cucumber, plump / 720ml

BTL Kubota Hyakuju

BTL Kubota Hyakuju

$35.00

tokubetsu honjozo / business up front - rich, buttery, yet dry / 720ml

BTL Yuri Masamune

BTL Yuri Masamune

$28.00

futsushu / PYT - melon, orange zest, white flowers / 720ml

CTN Hakushika Tanuki

CTN Hakushika Tanuki

$18.00

junmai / no frills - herbal, clean, dry / 900ml

BTL Shirakabe Gura

BTL Shirakabe Gura

$60.00

tokubetsu junmai / walk softly - plump, smooth, silky / 1800ml

BTL Ohkagura

BTL Ohkagura

$65.00Out of stock

futsushu / big stick - rustic, spicy, dry / 1800ml

Wabi Sabi Sake - Off the Beaten Path

BTL Miyoshino Jozo Usunigori

BTL Miyoshino Jozo Usunigori

$48.00

junmai yamahai nigori namagenshu / elemental - orchard fruit, okayu, party sake / 720ml

BTL Mukai Shuzo Ine Mankai

BTL Mukai Shuzo Ine Mankai

$55.00

junmai genshu / in bloom - strawberry, sour cherry, light tannin / 720ml

BTL Mukai Shuzo Kyo No Haru

BTL Mukai Shuzo Kyo No Haru

$48.00

junmai nigori muroka namagenshu / pucker up - tart, lively, spritzy / 720ml

BTL Terada Honke Katori 90

BTL Terada Honke Katori 90

$45.00

junmai kimoto muroka namagenshu / fantastic voyage - earthy, nutty, dynamic / 720ml

BTL Uehara Shuzo Wataribune

BTL Uehara Shuzo Wataribune

$70.00

junmai ginjo yamahai muroka namagenshu / ExSE - green mango, burnt sugar, lemon curd / 720ml

Hanami Sake - Objective Beauty

CUP Amabuki Ichigo

CUP Amabuki Ichigo

$13.00

junmai ginjo / strawberry fields forever - bright, leafy, quenching / 180ml

BTL Suehiro Poochi Poochi

BTL Suehiro Poochi Poochi

$26.00

sparkling nigori / sappari! - starburst, melon, refreshing / 300ml

BTL Dewazakura Oka

BTL Dewazakura Oka

$20.00

ginjo / pretty in pink - honeydew, ume, delicate / 300ml

BTL Miyakobijin Yoigokochi Yuzu

BTL Miyakobijin Yoigokochi Yuzu

$42.00

junmai yamahi with fresh yuzu juice / tropical lemonade - fresh, floral, crushable / 720ml

BTL Ryujin Dragon God

BTL Ryujin Dragon God

$70.00

junmai daiginjo namazume / nectar of the gods - orange blossom, apricot, elegant / 720ml

BTL Senkin Kamenoo Modern

BTL Senkin Kamenoo Modern

$65.00

junmai daiginjo muroka genshu / electric kool-aid - bright, zesty, shichimi / 720ml

Non-Alcoholic

Boylan Classic Seltzer

Boylan Classic Seltzer

$2.75

12oz bottle

Choya Ume Soda

Choya Ume Soda

$2.75

choya umeshu-flavored soda / 350ml can

Choya Yuzu Soda

Choya Yuzu Soda

$2.75

choya yuzu-flavored soda / 350ml can

Cold Genmaicha

Cold Genmaicha

$3.00Out of stock

ito en unsweetened green tea flavored with toasted rice / 500ml bottle

Cold Green Tea

Cold Green Tea

$2.50

ito en unsweetened green tea / 340ml can

Cold Hojicha

Cold Hojicha

$3.00

ito en unsweetened roasted green tea / 500ml bottle

Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice

Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice

$4.50

kimino sparkling japanese yuzu juice / 8.45oz bottle

Melon Cream Soda

Melon Cream Soda

$3.25

melon cream soda / 16.5oz bottle

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.00

16.9oz bottle

Ramune Original Flavor

Ramune Original Flavor

$2.75

classic Japanese marble soda / 6.6oz bottle

Ramune Yuzu

Ramune Yuzu

$2.75

yuzu flavor Japanese marble soda / 6.6oz bottle

Suntory Boss Black Coffee

Suntory Boss Black Coffee

$2.50

unsweetened black coffee / 185ml can

Fresh, seasonal fish. Since 1984.

