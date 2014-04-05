A map showing the location of Cafe Texan History Museum & Library View gallery

Cafe Texan History Museum & Library

1120 North Sam Houston Avenue

Huntsville, TX 77340

BREAKFAST

Breakfast on the Square

$16.00

eggs-2, meat choice, bread choice, potato choice

Old Fashioned

$16.00

eggs-2, grits, meat choice, bread choice

Country Eggs Benedict

$18.00

poached eggs-2, biscuit-1, pork belly, hollandaise, potato choice

Rolled Omelet

$17.00

eggs-3, topping choice-3, bread choice, potato choice

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$20.00

eggs-2, chicken fried steak, gravy, bread choice, potato choice

Wild Mushroom & Havarti Fritatta

$15.00

Eggs, mushrooms, havarti, bread choice

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

candy bar french toast, maple syrup, meat choice

Avocado Toast

$11.00

seasoned avocado, country bread, pickled onion, sprouts, seasoning blend, meat choice

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

pancakes, maple syrup, sliced bananas, strawberries, meat choice

LUNCH

ENTREE

Soup Feature

$0.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00+

tomato, carrot, onion, garlic, basil, cream

Sesame Tuna Salad

$18.00

seared tuna, greens, julienne vegetables, ginger sesame dressing

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$16.00

mix greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, chevre, candied pecans, pickled onion, dark cherry balsamic

Roasted Salmon & Arugula Salad

$20.00

salmon, yukon potato, arugula, parmesan crisps, heirloom tomato, creamy parmesan dressing

Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad

$16.00

mix greens, julienne chicken, corn, peppers, jack cheese, tomato, CL dressing, pepitas

Spinach & Pepper Gnocchi

$16.00

Spinach, roasted peppers, garlic tomato sauce, parmesan, gnocchi

Texan Burger

$16.00

smash patty, IPA cheese, pork belly, onion straws, brioche bun, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, side choice

Texan Club

$15.00

shaved ham & chicken, pepper bacon, tomato, lettuce, American & Havarti cheeses, country bread w/mayo, one side choice

Turkey Grill

$15.00

grilled country bread, aioli, tomato, shaved turkey, pepper bacon, white cheddar, one side choice

Margherita Chicken

$17.00

herb roasted chicken breast, yukon potato, carrot, zucchini, yellow squash, corn

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

hand breaded and fried tender beef, whipped potatoes, cream gravy, haricot vert

KIDS

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mix and match

1/2 and 1/2

1/2 Texan Club

$7.50

1/2 Turkey Grill

$7.50

N/A BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

fresh squeezed

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

STILL WATER

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

MILK

$4.00

whole milk

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

whole milk

Water

Apple Juice

$4.00

Hot Coffee

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Americano

$5.00+

Galao

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00+

Red Eye

$5.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Doppio

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Ristretto

$4.00

Machiato

$4.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Red Eye

$5.00

Iced Espreso

$5.00

Iced Doppio

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

DESSERT

Banana Walnut Bread

$6.00

warm bread topped with creme anglaise and fresh cream

Chocolate Cherry Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Egg custard bread pudding with dark chocolate pieces and sour cherries, served with fresh cream

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Vanilla bean, orange, chocolate with a toasted sugar shell

Grand Marnier Creme Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

served warm with a sugared crust and fresh cream

Lemon Meringue Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Tart lemon filling with a toasted meringue top

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$7.00Out of stock

Crumbled butter crust, rich chocolate custard, fresh cream and shaved chocolate

Mousse

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Peaches & Cream Shortcake

$6.00

A La Carte

1 Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Veggie Spirals

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Tuscan Pasta Salad

$3.00

Broccoli Raisin Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.00

Cilantro Avocado And Tomato

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

House Chips

$3.00

Butter Whipped Potatoes

$3.00

6oz Salmon

$15.00

3 Shrimp

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Meat

$4.00

Haystack

$3.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$3.00

Gravy Side

Grits

$3.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

1 Stuffed French Toast

$5.00

Secret Menu

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

BLT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy delicious food in a beautiful setting served by our exceptional team.

Location

1120 North Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77340

Directions

