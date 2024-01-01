- Home
- /
- Kansas City
- /
- Cafe Tikal - 4960 State Avenue
Cafe Tikal 4960 State Avenue
No reviews yet
4960 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast Menu
BREAKFAST
- Oatmeal$8.99
Oatmeal w/brown sugar, served with strawberries, bananas, pecans and a muffing.
- Avocado And Eggs Skillet$12.99
2 eggs, tikal potatoes, bacon, and cheese, topped with avocado.
- Veggie Skillet$10.99
2 eggs (white or whipped) tikal potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, onions combo cheese
- Jorge'S Special Skillet$13.99
3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, tikal potatoes, onions, tomato and cheese
- Veggie Omelet$11.99
3 whipped eggs, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, onions, broccoli, tomato and combo cheese. Side of tikal potato
- All Meat Omelet$14.99
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomato, and combo cheese. Side of tikal potato
- Chorizo Omelet$12.99
3 eggs, green chilies, onions, chorizo, and combo cheese. Side of tikal potato
- Healthy Omelet$11.99
3 egg whites, ham, green chilies, onions, mushrooms, spinach, served with Cup of mixed fruit or Salad.
- Traditional Breakfast$13.99
2 eggs, 4 slices of bacon/sausage links/ham, tikal potatoes, toast
- Breakfast Steak$14.99
2 eggs, tikal potato, 4oz. skirt steak, topped with onions and tomato
- Biscuits And Gravy$12.99
2 eggs, tikal potatoes, a biscuit topped with gravy.
- Smoked Salmon Frittata$13.99
1oz salmon, whipped eggs, roasted onions and tomato. Served with tikal potatoes and a salad.
- Veggie Frittata$12.99
Whipped eggs, roasted onions and tomato, mushrooms and cheese. Served with tikal potatoes
- Angel'S Waffle$11.99
1 waffle, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, cup of mixed fruit.
- Fruit Waffle$8.99
1 waffle, strawberries, banana, blueberry and brown sugar
- Banana Crunch Pancake$8.99
1 granola, banana pancake. With 2 eggs and a cup of mixed fruit.
- Single Plain Pancake$10.99
1 pancake, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon/2 sausage links, and a cup of mixed fruit.
- Stacks$7.99
3 pancakes, butter and brown sugar
- French Toast$7.99
3 french toast with a side of mixed fruits
- Breakfast Sandwish$10.99
2 eggs, bacon, cheese. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- All Meat Sandwish$13.99
2 eggs, sausage, ham, bacon. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- Turkey Burger$11.99
Turkey patty, with onions, tomatoes, lettuce. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- Blt Burger$12.99
Hamburger patty with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- David's` Burger$12.99
Grilled chicken, 2 slices of bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, avocado
- Siesta$8.99
Vanilla yogurt, granola topped with banana and strawberries.
TIKAL BREAKFAST
- Desayuno Chapin$9.99
2 eggs, fried plantains, beans, cheese and Guatemalan cream.
- Lindo Amanecer$11.99
2 eggs, fried plantians, beans, cheese, Guatemalan Cream, Guatemalan Chorizo.
- Tikal Desayuno$16.99
2 eggs, fried plantains, beans, cheese, Guatemalan Cream, Guatemalan Chorizo, Guatemalan sausage, Choice of steak or grilled chicken
- Platano Frito$7.99
Fried Plantains.
Lunch/Dinner Menu
APPETIZER
- Garnachas$7.99
6 beef garnachas, (mini fried tortillas), with cabbage slaw, fresh cheese, tomato sauce, parsley and onions.
- Aguachiles$16.99+
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, blended with serrano peppers and cilantro, sliced onions, cucumbers and avocado.
- Coctel De Camarones$14.99+
Shrimp coctel garnished with diced onions, tomato, cilantro.
- Tikal Tostadas$7.99
1 w/guacamole, 1w/tomato salsa, 1w beans, fresh cheese and diced onions.
- Tikal Mixtas$9.99
2 corn tortillas with guacamole, cabbage slaw with Guatemalan chorizo or Guatemalan sausage topped with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise
- Tostadas Chapinas$5.99
1 tostada w/ground beef topped w/cabage slaw, beet, cauliflory, green beans, onions hard boiled eggs, fresh cheese and tomato sauce.
- Green Or Black Mussels$19.99
Cooked in our garlic sauce
- Shake De Fresa$5.99
- Shake De Banano$5.99
- Shake Banano Con Fresas$5.99
SALADS
STEAKS
- Steak Pimienta$34.99
8oz filet mignon topped our house sauce. Served with tikal potatoes, and vegetables.
- Filet Mignon$37.99
8oz filet mignon wrapped in bacon topped with our house sauce. Served with mash potato, and butter broccoli
- Lomito Mariposa$44.99
6oz filet mignon in our shrimp sauce. Served with tikal potatoes and salad.
- T-Bone Steak$29.99
16oz T-bone. Served with mash potato and butter broccoli
- Churrasco Chapin$25.99
8oz. of skirt steak, served with rice, beans, guacamole, potato salad and green onions.
- Carne Asada Con Camarones$24.99
8oz. of skirt steak, with 6 shrimps. Served with rice and salad.
- Steak Ranchero$24.99
8.oz of skirt steak topped with onions, jalapenos, tomato. Served with rice, salad and beans.
- Tomahawk Steak$89.99
Served with mash potato and butter broccoli
- RIbeye$32.99
BURGERS
- Regular Burger$10.99
Hamburger Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise. Served with tikal potato and cup of mixed fruit.
- Cheeseburger$12.99
Hamburger patty with cheese and bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, ketchup mayonnaise, and pickles. Served with tikal potatoes and a cup of mixed fruit.
- Hamburguesa Tikal$16.99
Hamburger patty, with cheese, bacon, one egg, ham, onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise. Served with tikal potatoes and a cup of mixed fruits.
- Hamburguesa Hawaiina$13.99
Hamburger patty, with cheese, slice of Pineapple, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise, tikal potato, cup of fruits
SEAFOOD
- Camarones A La Diabla$19.99
Shrimps in our chipotle and chili pepper sauce. Served with rice, salad and guacamole.
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$19.99
Garlic Butter Shrimps. Served with rice, salad and guacamole.
- Mojarra Frita$21.99
Full tilapia, served with rice, potato salad and salad.
- Mojarra Al Mojo De Ajo$21.99
Full tilapia, served with rice, potato salad and salad.
- Mojarra A La Diabla$21.99
Full tilapia, served with rice, potato salad and salad.
- Filete De Pescado$18.99
Two deep fried fish fillets. Served with vegetables and rice.
- Camarones A La Veracruzana$19.99
Shrimps topped with onions, tomatoes red pepper and our house sauce. Served with rice and salad.
- Ostiones$12.99
Half or Dozens of fresh oysters.
CHICKEN
- Pollo A La Plancha$11.99
Grilled Breast Chicken. Served with rice and salad.
- Pollo Con Camarones$14.99
Grilled Breast Chicken and Shrimps. Served with rice and salad.
- Pechuga En Salsa De Chipotle$15.99
Grilled Breast chicken in chipotle sauce. Served with rice and salad
- Pechuga A La Veracrusana$16.99
Grilled Breast chicken topped with onions, tomatoes red peper and our house sauce. Served with rice and salad.
FAJITAS
- Veggie Fajitas$13.99
Onions, bell pepper, tomato, green onions. Served with beans, rice and guacamole.
- Fajitas$18.99
Choice of meat, onions, bell pepper, tomato, green onions. Served with beans, rice and guacamole.
- Tikal Fajitas$29.99
Shrimp, Stake, chicken plus Chorizo, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions. Served with rice, salad, beans and guacamole
- Tikal Platter$30.99
Our especial platter that includes 2 grilled Breast Chicken, 2 Fried fish fillets, 2 Chorizos, 2 longanizas, 2 6oz of skirt steak, 2 jumbo shrimps, grilled jalapenos, onions, bell pepper, green onions. Served with bowl of rice, bowl of potato salad, bowl of beans, bowl of guacamole.
- Adeline'S Seafood$49.99
Our especial seafood platter, that includes ½ lb shrimp, half of black muzzle, half of crawfish, 2 lobster tails (6oz), half of green muzzle, half of crab legs, and half of octopus. Cooked on our garlic butter sauce.
- Fajitas Mixtas$21.99
SOUPS
- Beans Soup$9.99
Comes with bacon, croutons, Guatemala Cream or sour cream.
- Chicken Soup$11.99
Comes with onions, celery, green pepper, cilantro, chicken
- Caldo De 7 Mares$25.99
Fish, shrimp, crab legs, crab, black muzzles, crawfish, and mixed of seafood.
- Caldo Camarones$14.99
Shrimp soup with vegetables, side or rice
- Caldo De Gallina$16.99
- Birria$16.99
QUESADILLAS
BURRITOS
TACOS
PUPUSAS
KIDS MEAL
- Bear Pancake$6.99
Small bear face pancake, with sausage. Served with cup of mixed fruit.
- Hot Dog$4.99
Hot dog bun, sausage, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard. Served with side of mixed fruit
- Mac And Cheese$6.99
Served with cup of mixed fruits
- Bear Pancake With Eggs$8.99
Small bear face with eggs, bacon.
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
3 chicken tenders. Served with tikal potatoes and a cup of mixed fruit
- Quesadilla$6.99
HOUSE ESPECIAL
- Hilachas$17.99
Shered beef. Served with rice and salad
- Pepian$19.99
Served with rice and salad
- Carne Guisada$19.99
Guatemalan Beef Stew. Served with rice and salad
- Pollo Guisado$16.99
Guatemalan chicken stew. Served with rice and salad
- Pollo En Crema$17.99
Chicken in cream, served with rice
- Chiles Rellenos$15.99
Guatemalan chiles rellenos, toped with tomato sauce. Served with rice
- Pacaya Forrada$9.99
- Carne Adobada$19.99
- Tamales Chapin$5.99
- Tortitas De Carne$13.99
- Rellenitos De Plato$3.99
SHUCOS
N/A Drinks
DRINKS
Bar Menu
BAR
- House Margarita (16 oz)$7.99
- Premium Margarita$9.99
- Mojito Regular$7.99
- Top Shelf Margarita$13.99
- Happy Hour Margarita$3.99
- Michelada$7.99
- Cantarito$8.99
- Paloma$8.99
- Tequila Sunrise$10.99
- 55 OZ Margarita$34.99
- Piña Colada$13.99
- Michelada$7.99
- Miller Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Dos XX Lager$5.00
- Dos XX Amber$5.00
- Tecate$5.00
- Bucket of 6 Beers
- Sutter Merlot
- Sutter Cabernet Sauvignon
- Sutter Chardonnay
- Sutter Pinot Noir
- Stella Rosa Black
- Apothic Red
- Barefoot Moscato
- Don Julio Primavera
- Don Julio Rosado
- Don Julio 1942$29.99
- Don Julio Ultima Reserva$55.99
- Casamigos Blanco$11.99
- Casamigos Resposado$14.99
- Patron Silver$10.99
- Patron Anejo$14.99
- Don Julio Anejo
- Don Julio 70th$13.99
- Don Julio Blanco$10.99
- Don Julio Reposado$12.99
- El Jimador Silver
- El Jimador Reposado
- Juarez Gold
- Corralejo
- Torada
- Crown Royal$10.99
- Crown Royal Apple$12.99
- Jack Daniel's Black Label$12.99
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.99
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.99
- Johnnie Walker Blue$25.99
- Jim Beam 4 Yr$12.99
- Maker's Mark$13.99
- Absolut
- Tito's
- Belvedere
- Grey Goose
- John Jameson
- Malibu$12.99
- Captain Morgan
- Bacardi$12.99
- Zacapa
- Don Q$10.99
- Hennessy$14.99
- Remy Martin$21.99
- Buchanan's$12.99
- Buchanan's Red$30.99
- Buchanan's Pineapple$13.99
- Macallan 15 yr$45.99
- Macallan 12 yr$32.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4960 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66102
Photos coming soon!