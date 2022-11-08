Restaurant header imageView gallery

Topanga Living Cafe TLC

414 Reviews

$$

1704 N Topanga Canyon Blvd

Topanga, CA 90290

Order Again

Popular Items

Choice of 2 tacos
Brekky Burrito
Latte

All Day Brekky

TLC Morning Plate

$19.00

Two eggs any style, Side of Protein (turkey sausage or bacon), avocado, chimichurri hash, side toast.

Rise and Shine

$17.00

Brioche, Fried Egg, bacon, cheddar, avocado, chipotle aioli.

Brekky Burrito

$17.00

Housemade turkey breakfast sausage or bacon (can sub avo), hash, creama, egg and cheddar

Huevos Rancheros (gf)

$19.00

Handmade tostada, sunny side up eggs, beans, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, onions, with a choice of red or green salsa. (gf)

Smoked Salmon Plate

$21.00

Smoked salmon, heirloom tomatoes, shaved radish, onions, cucumber salad, dill, capers, sprouts, toast, and whipped goat cheese.

Island Style (gf)

$18.00Out of stock

Balinese corn fritters, frisee, radicchio, mizuna, avocado, poached egg, housemade chili jam, petite herbs, & citrus cayenne dressing

Folded Egg & Goat Cheese (gf)

$13.00

French style omelette with whipped goat cheese and chives. (gf)

Green Goddess Wrap

$16.00

Green Goddess sauce, egg whites, hash, avocado, spinach, with fine herbs in a spinach wrap.

TLC Waffle (gf)

$16.00

Blueberry, oats, berry compote, whipped vanilla bean creme fraiche, mint, lime zest. (gf) (vegan option with no creme fraiche)

Greek Yogurt Bowl (gf)

$13.00

Organic Greek yogurt, Blackberries, peaches pepita brittle, honey drizzle, mint

Brekky Croissant- Salmon #1

$15.00

Smoked salmon scramble, whipped goat chive goat cheese, cucumber, dill

Brekky Croissant- Bacon #2

$15.00

Bacon, eggs, whipped chive goat cheese

Salads and Sandwiches

Steak Salad (gf)

$21.00

Skirt steak, avocado, Meredith sheeps feta, help seeds, radish, sprouts, cucumbers w/ mustard vinaigrette

Spring Salad (gf)

$16.00

Romaine, baby gem, radish, spring mix, avocado, sprouts, Meredith sheep feta, lemon dressing (gf)

Falafel Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, housemade falafels, beet hummus, Mediterranean salad, tahini & fresh herbs

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$15.00

Oaxacan cheese, mozzarella, smoked sheep cheddar, on sourdough

Up River

$17.00

Smaoked salmon, whipped chive goat cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion, capers, dill on sourdough

Steak Sammy

$22.00

Smoked sheep cheddar, grilled sourdough, pickled onion, arugula, horseradish aoili

Caprese

$17.00

Fresh basil, heirloom tomato, homemade pesto, mozzarella di bufala

BLAT

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, aioli on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Toasties

Minted Peas & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Pea Tendrils, english peas, pea shoots, edamame, mint, and mint lemon oil

Smashed Avo (v)

$16.00

Chunky avo, radish, marinated Persian cucumbers, and herbs.

The shroom (v)

$17.00

Cashew Cheese, truffle mushroom puree, rosemary, arugula

Vegan Tartine (v)

$13.00

Smoked Salmon

$17.00

smoked salmon, whipped chive goat cheese, cucumber, tomato, pickled onions, chives, & dill

Tacos (gf)

Choice of 2 tacos

$18.00

Tempura Fish or Shrimp: Housemade crema, baja slaw, lime vinaigrette, handmade blue corn tortilla Tempura Kabocha: housemade cashew miso crema, baja slaw, coconut green curry vinaigrette, handmade blue corn tortilla Carne Asada: guacamole, charred cactus salsa, molcajete, cilantro, onion, handmade blue corn tortilla

TO SHARE

Farmers Market Crudite (gf/v)

$19.00Out of stock

Tri-color cauliflower, endive, baby carrots, Persian cucumber, radish, celery, flowers, za'atar, side of hummus

House Guac (gf/v)

$15.00

Red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, chili oil, roasted pepitas, side of tostada, micro cilantro.

Cassava Fries (gf)

$9.00Out of stock

Yucca root, cilantro lime aioli, paprika dust, fresh herbs.

Sides

Side: 2 pcs Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side: 2 pcs Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Side: 2 Eggs

$5.00

Side: 2 pcs Bacon

$6.00

Side: 1\2 Avocado

$5.00

Side: 2 pcs Salmon

$7.00

Side: Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$6.00

Side: Chimichurri Hash Potatoes

$3.00

Add Side Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

Side Steak

$7.00

2 Pcs Corn Fritter

$6.00

Mixed Green Side Salad

$5.00

Cup of soup

$8.00

Side Chili Jam

$1.00

Side: 3 Piece Falafel

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Daily Brew

$4.00+

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Flat White

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$6.50+

Hot Coco

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$6.00+

Iced Tea

$4.50+

Loose Leaf Teas

$5.00

Smoothies & Juice

Red Rock

$9.50+

Strawberry, banana, almond milk.

Labyrinth

$11.00+

Blueberry, banana, almond milk, coconut shreds, lavender, dates

Happy Trail

$9.50+

Pineapple, mint leaves, parsley, coconut water, coconut milk, dates

Mesa Magik

$12.00+

mango, fresh turmeric, pineapple, fresh OJ, coconut water, cardamom, activated charcoal.

Highway 27

$11.00+

Espresso, almond butter, banana, coconut milk, coconut shreds, dates.

Green Leaf

$10.50+

Pineapple, basil, mint leaves, coconut water, lemon juice, spirulina.

Paradise Lane

$9.50+

Mango, spinach, almond milk, coconut water, coconut shreds.

The Fernwood

$12.00+

Avocado, kale, spinach, banana, almond milk, spirulina, dates.

Top of the World

$13.00+

Almond milk, banana, hemp seeds, bee pollen, maca, turmeric, dates.

Eaglerock

$11.00+

Almond milk, banana, cacao, hemp protein powder, cacao nibs, dates.

Orange Juice

$8.00+

Lemonade

$4.50+

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea

$4.50+

Highway 27 SHOT

Out of stock

Savory

Spinach Crossiant

$7.00

Ham Crossiant

$7.00

Sweet

Pistachio Morning Bun

$7.00

Almond Croissant

$6.50

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

Cinnamon Bun

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Cranberry Scone

$5.00

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$4.50

GF Currants Walnut And Oat Cookie

$4.50

GF CC Banana Bread

$4.50Out of stock

GF Corn Bread

$4.75Out of stock

GF Fudge Brownie

$5.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to TLC! We are a family run local business nestled in Topanga Canyon.

Website

Location

1704 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290

Directions

Gallery
Topanga Living Cafe image
Main pic

