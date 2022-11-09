  • Home
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs 6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,

No reviews yet

6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,

Atlanta, GA 30328

Order Again

Popular Items

Jambon Beurre
Sweet Petites Crêpes
Chocolate Croissant

Boulangerie

Baguette Basket

$9.99

Sliced French baguette with homemade berries jam and European butter.

Baguette Vendôme

$4.70

The most traditional French baguette in Atlanta!

Brunch

French Brunch

$24.99

Bonjour Croissant with choice of coffee and freshly squeezed orange juice

Croissants

Croissant

Croissant

$4.90

Crunchy, flaky and authentic simply the best croissant in town!

Almond Croissant

$5.99

Crunchy croissant with delicious almond cream filling

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.99

Croissant with sweet almond filling and toasted almonds

Chocolate Croissant

$4.99

The famous Café Vendôme Croissant filled with excellent Swiss chocolate quality

Ham Croissant

$13.99

Tasty croissant with ham, bechamel sauce, and mozzarella cheese on top meticulously baked in our French oven

Salmon Croissant

$13.99

Smoked salmon, tomatoes, lettuce, and leeks in a flaky delicious homemade croissant.

Pain aux Raisins

$6.99

Croissant dough with glorious raisin and cream filling

Pepito

$6.99

Crunchy croissant dough filled with cream and mini-chocolate chips!

The Twist

$4.99

French Crêpes

Sweet Petites Crêpes

$12.99

Chocolate, caramel, Nutella, butter, jam, peanut butter, sugar, honey, caramel or mix. (3 Crêpes per order).

Hot Entrees

Bonjour Croissant

$13.99

Croissant with gruyère cheese and scrambled eggs

Café Vendôme Quiche - QUARTER

$14.99

Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.

Café Vendôme Quiche - WHOLE

$49.99

Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.

Croque Madame

$15.99

Grilled cheese and ham sandwich in a French “pain de mie”. (Madame comes with a sunny side up egg +$1)

Croque Monsieur

$14.99

Grilled cheese and ham sandwich in a French “pain de mie”.

French Toast

$13.99

Tender challah bread gloriously browned with scrambled egg on the outside with cinnamon and maple syrup

Hot Tartine

$13.99

Baguette Vendôme with Chicken Curry or Goat Cheese filling, baked in the oven

Kids Menu

KIDS Jambon Beurre

$11.99

1⁄4 baguette with butter, ham & cheese, 8 oz cup of milk or apple juice (+$1) or soda, and macaron of your choice.

Omelettes

Moroccan Omelette

$14.99

Veggie, black olives and tomatoes *add Gruyère or Goat cheese

Salmon Omelette

$15.99

Salmon *add Gruyère or Goat cheese

Veggie Omelette

$14.99

*add Gruyère or Goat cheese

Salads/Soups

Café Vendome Salmon Salad

$15.99

Wild smoked salmon, walnuts, boiled eggs, cranberries, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, baby spinach, and dressing

French Onion Soup

$10.99

Fresh, healthy, home-made French Onion Soup Comes with slices of French baguette. Winter only: Veggie (100% vegetarian)

Salade Niçoise

$14.99

Refreshing tuna, anchovies, black olives, lettuce, green beans, tomatoes, boiled eggs, and dressing of choice

French Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh and tasty salad with chicken, lettuce, chopped vegetables, baby spinach, ricotta, and dressing of choice

Veggie Soup

$10.99

Tomato Soup

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken French Sandwich

$12.99

boiled eggs, tomato, lettuce, and mayo. Delicious and freshly made on demand!

Chicken Panini

$14.99

Delicious tomato, cucumber, lettuce, cheese and mayo on our Ciabatta bread

Ham French Sandwich

$12.99

boiled eggs, tomato, lettuce, and mayo. Delicious and freshly made on demand!

Jambon Beurre

$12.99

Fresh baguette with ham, European butter, and Gruyère Comté cheese from Jura France! (No Side)

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh smoked salmon with lettuce, tomato, leek, and butter in the best baguette of Atlanta!

Tuna French Sandwich

$12.99

boiled eggs, tomato, lettuce, and mayo. Delicious and freshly made on demand!

Tuna Panini

$14.99

Delicious tomato, cucumber, lettuce, cheese and mayo on our Ciabatta bread

Veggie Sandwich

$12.99

Pan seared seasonal veggies & pesto sauce in a fresh half a baguette.

Patisseries

Birthday Cakes ( in Cv1)

$49.99

Chocolate Mousse (Le Royal), Raspberry Chocolate, and White Chocolate Mango Mousse 8’’ Cake.

Cannelé grand

$4.50

Bag small Cannelés

$4.99

Small Chocolate Mousse

$4.99

Coconut Ball

$4.50

Créme Brulée

$6.50

Le Royal

$6.99

French Valrhona chocolate mousse on top of a succulent crispy biscuit.

Macaron

$2.99

Pistachio, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Salted Caramel, and Passion Fruit

Madeleine

$3.50

The most traditional northeastern French sponge cake

Napoleon

$7.99Out of stock

Classic Mille Feuille with layers of flaky vanilla cream pastry.

Passion Fruit Mousse

$6.99

Petit Fours

Delicious, sweet 2'' fruits and chocolate mini tartlettes and mini-eclairs.

Tartelettes

Chef’s assortment of delicious fruit, almond paste, and French/Swiss chocolate tarts

Tiramisu

$6.70

Light Delicious creamy Tiramisu with great taste of coffee and cacao.

Éclair

$5.70

Choux pastry “pâte à Choux” filled with choice of flavor: chocolate, coffee, caramel, vanilla, or fruits

Pavlova

$7.50

Carrot Ginger

$6.99

Raspberry Choco Mousse

$6.99

Lemon Mousse

$6.99

Bag Madeleine Large x 4

$9.95

Small chocolate mousse in cup

$4.99

Sides

Baked Potatoes

$3.99

Side Soup

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Gruyere Cheese

$3.95

Scrambled Eggs

$5.50

Extra Slices of Baguette

$1.99

Side Salmon

$7.99

Side Butter

$1.50

Side Jam

$2.99

Side of baguette ( 7 slices)

$1.99

Half Baguette Sliced

$2.99

Side of whole Milk

$0.75

Side of Skim Milk

$0.75

side of Oat Milk

$0.95

side of Almond Milk

$0.95

Cold Beverages

8oz Cup of Milk

$3.50

8 oz Natural Georgia Mountain Milk

12oz Cup of Milk

$4.50

12 oz Natural Georgia Mountain

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

St Pelligrino

$4.70

French Limonade

$4.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$9.99

16oz (Xlarge)

Martinelli’s Apple Juice

$4.50

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.99

Orangina

$4.50

Panna Italian Water

$3.50

Perrier French Water

$4.70

Sprite

$3.50

Smart Water ( large)

$4.50

8 oz cup of Oat Milk

$4.50

12 oz cup of Oat Milk

$5.50

8 oz cup of Almond Milk

$4.50

12 oz Almond Milk

$5.50

Intelligentsia Coffee

Americano

$3.99

Brewed Coffee

$3.70

Café au Lait

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.70

Chai Latte

$5.95

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.99

Macchiatto

$3.99

Macha Latte

$5.99

Mocha

$5.95

Signature Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.99

Latte Oat

$5.99

Latte Almond

$5.99

Cappuccino Oat

$5.70

Cappuccino Almond

$5.70

Macchiatto Oat

$4.70

Macchiatto Almond

$4.70

Matcha Oat

$6.99

Matcha Almond

$6.99

Mocha Oat

$6.95

Mocha Almond

$6.95

Cortado Oat

$4.99

Cortado Almond

$4.99

Honey Lavender OAT Latte

$6.99

Honey Lavender ALMOND Latte

$6.99

Cafe au Lait Oat

$5.99

Cafe au Lait Almond

$5.99

Macha Latte Oat

$6.99

Macha Latte Almond

$6.99

Signature Hot Chocolate Non Diary

$6.50

Organic Intelligentsia Tea

Chamomile Tea

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50

Emerald Spring Tea (Green)

$4.50

English Breakfast

$4.50

Iced Pure Black Tea

$4.50

Jasmine (Green)

$4.50

London Fog

$5.99

Earl Grey, Skim Milk, and Vanilla

Moroccan Mint Tea

$4.50

Tumeric Ginger

$4.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte 16 oz

$6.50

Iced Americano 16 oz

$4.25

Iced Coffee 16 oz

$4.50

Iced Espresso

$3.70

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.50

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$6.50

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

$6.50

Iced Honey Lavender Latte 16 oz

$6.99

Retail items

12 oz Intelligentsia Coffee Beans

$18.99

15 Pyramid Tea Bags

$17.99

2 oz Organic tea box

$13.99

Vendome Mug

$13.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,, Atlanta, GA 30328

Directions

Main pic

