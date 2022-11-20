Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
American

Cafe Vino

803 Reviews

$$

1200 S College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dates
Vino Salad
Margherita Pizza

Starters And Sharables

Arancini

Arancini

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Tartare

$16.00
Dates

Dates

$14.00

applewood smoked bacon, balsamic glaze and Moody Blue cheese

Assorted Bread

$9.00

chef's assortment bread, chef's butter

Vino Meatballs

Vino Meatballs

$12.00

tomato redux, parmigiano reggiano, basil, focaccia

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

chef's creation, accoutrement, vino gluten free crackers

Sprouts

Sprouts

$15.00

Mussels

$17.00

Mushroom Cake

$15.00

Squash Blossom

$12.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$12.00

Halibut Cevche

$16.00

Salads

Vino Salad

$7.00+

'spring hill' baby greens, pickled shallots, parmesan tuile, bacon-arugula pesto, buttermilk black garlic

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

spinach, apple, candied pecans, cherry, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Burrata

$14.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Eggplant Umami

Eggplant Umami

$24.00

'hazel dell' mushrooms, kombu demi, compressed tofu, asparagus, truffle cauliflower, beet, puffed quinoa

Pork Osso Buco

Pork Osso Buco

$38.00

potato pave, seasonal succotash, demi-glace

Salmon

Salmon

$30.00

Shrimp & Gnocchi

$28.00

Vegan Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Lamb

$35.00

Veg Gnocci

$26.00

Pork Belly

$30.00

Chicken Cordon Rouge

$31.00

Filet Peppercorn

$44.00

Filet Lob Butter

$44.00Out of stock

Pizza

Mushroom Spinach Pizza

$20.00

'hazel dell' mushrooms, mozzarella, spinach, truffle

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Italian Meat Pizza

$20.00

Decadent Desserts

Toffee Date Cake

Toffee Date Cake

$9.00

toffee sauce, fig newton ice cream

Chocolate Flourless Torte

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$9.00

dulce de leche, macerated strawberries

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Zebra Cheesecake

$10.00

Fig Newton Ice Cream

$2.00

Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

K Pizza

$11.00

K Meatballs

$7.00

Wine Bottles To Go

Piper Heidsieck Cuvee

$40.00

Cantina Mesa

$15.00

Bramito Chardonnay

$38.00

Durant & Booth

$25.00

Delille Cellars D2

$48.00

To Go Cocktails

TOGO Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

TOGO Margarita

$16.00

TOGO Vodka w Mixer

$16.00

TOGO Gin w Mixer

$16.00

TOGO Whiskey w Mixer

$16.00

TOGO Sangria

$16.00

TOGO Limoncello

$16.00

TOGO Red Wine

$16.00

TOGO White Wine

$16.00

TOGO Sparkling Wine

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe Vino... Where Else?

Website

Location

1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Vino image
Cafe Vino image
Cafe Vino image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Post Chicken & Beer - Post Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
1002 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews - Snack Attack!
orange star4.6 • 626
120 W Stuart St Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
212 W Laurel Street Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurantnext
The Mayor of Old Town - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
632 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
The Still Whiskey Steaks
orange star4.9 • 1,262
151 N College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Stuft a burger bar
orange star4.1 • 432
210 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston