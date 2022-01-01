Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Viva

2,294 Reviews

$$

2578 Broadway

2578 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

New York, NY 10025

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Napoletana
Small Napoletana
Slice Margherita

Slice Pizza

Slice Napoletana

$3.25

Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

Slice Margherita

$4.50

Regular Crust with Fresh mozarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh garlic & Herbal Tomato sauce.

Slice Siciliana

$4.25

Thick Square Crust wih Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

Slice Campagnola

$4.50

Thick Crust Siciliana with Artichokes, Spinach, roasted Garlic, Mozarella Cheese & Alfredo Sauce.

Slice La Nonna

$4.25

Thin Square Crust Pizza with Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato sauce.

Slice Bianca

$5.25

Thin Crust Square Pizza, Ricotta, Parmesan & Herbal Organic Tomato Sauce.

Slice Primavera

$5.25

Thin Square Crust with Black & Green Olives, Green & Red Pepper, Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.

Slice Vodka

$5.25

Thin Crust Square Pizza with Fresh Mozarella, fresh Basil & Vodka Sauce.

Slice Diavolo

$5.25

Thin Crust Square Pizza with Roasted garlic, fresh Mozarella, Fresh Tomato & Spicy Tomato Sauce.

Slice Mother Earth

$6.25

Whole Wheat Crust with Soy Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Broccoli, & Sauteed Onion in mild tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Slice Bella

$6.25

Whole Wheat Crust with Spinach, Onion, Feta & Mozarella Cheese with Pesto Sauce.

GF Slice Speciale

$7.25

Gluten Free Crust with Shiitakeh Mushroom, Tofu, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushroom, Vegan cheese, Marinara & Pesto Sauce. VEGAN

GF Slice Fresca

$7.25

Gluten Free Crust with Grilled Eggplant, grilled zucchini, fresh tomatoes, Sauteed Onions, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Slice Zen

$7.25

Green Tea, Wheat free, Antioxidant Spelt Crust with Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Shiitakeh Mushroom, basil Pesto & Miso Tofu. VEGAN

Slice Nomaggio

$6.25

Small Pizza

Small Napoletana

$16.00

Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

Small Benedetta

$18.00

Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese, Organic Tomato sauce & Pan-fried Eggplant.

Small Al Pesto

$18.00

Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Homemade Pesto Sauce.

Small Sorrentino

$18.00

Regular Crust with Ricotta, Mozarella & Parmesan Cheese. No Sauce

Small Vegetale

$20.00

Regular Crust with Onions, Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Red & Green Pepper with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

Small Margherita

$18.00

Regular Crust with Fresh garlic, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Organic Tomato Sauce.

Small Ziti

$20.00

Regular Crust with Ziti Pasta, Mozarella Cheese and Vodka Sauce.

Small Vegetariana

$21.00

Whole Wheat Crust Pizza with Onions, Mushroom, Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Small A La Vodka Pizza

$21.00

Whole Wheat Crust with Vodka Sauce, Mushroom, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozarella Cheese.

Small Mother Earth Pizza

$24.00

Whole Wheat Crust with Soy Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Broccoli, Sauteed Onions in a mild tomato sauce. VEGAN

Small Bella Pizza

$24.00

Whole Wheat Crust with Pesto sauce, Spinach , onions, Feta & Mozarella Cheese.

GF Small Napoletana

$26.00

Gluten Free Crust With Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

GF Small Speciale

$28.00

Gluten Free Crust with Pesto Sauce, Shiitakeh Mushroom, Tofu, Vegan Cheese, tomatoes, fresh mushroom & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

GF Small Fresca

$28.00

Gluten Free Crust with Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Tomatoes, Sauteed Onion, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Small Azteca

$20.00

Wheat Free Corn Crust with Onions, Sweet Peppers, Corn & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.

Small Sausalito

$20.00

Wheat Free Corn Crust with Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, Goat & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.

Small Sedona

$20.00

Wheat Free Corn Crust Pizza with fresh tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, mozarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce.

Small Mexicali

$20.00

Wheat Free Corn Crust with Jalapeños, onion, Tomato, cilantro & Mozarella Cheese.

Small Nomaggio

$19.50

Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Small Zen

$28.00

Wheat Free Spelt Green Tea Herbed Antioxidant Crust with Miso Tofu, Basil Pesto, Shiitakeh Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Sundried tomatoes & Roasted Garlic. VEGAN

Small Carrozza

$20.00

Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh Tomatoes, kalamata Olives, sauteed Spinach & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.

Small Al Basilico

$20.00

Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Pesto Sauce, Ricotta & Mozarella Cheese.

Small Cauliflower

$24.95

Cauliflower Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

Small Insalata

$24.95

Whole Wheat Crust with Romaine, Kale, Seitan & Organic Mayo Base. VEGAN

Large Pizza

Large Napoletana

$21.50

Regular Crust Pizza with Mozarella Cheese & Tomato Sauce.

Large Benedetta

$26.50

Regular Crust Pizza with Mozarella, Ricotta & Pan-Fried Eggplant.

Large Al Pesto

$26.50

Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce.

Large Sorrentino

$26.50

Regular Crust Pizza with Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozarella. No Sauce.

Large Vegetale

$32.00

Regular Crust Pizza with Grilled Onions, grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Roasted Red & green Peppers with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.

Large Margherita

$26.50

Regular Crust Pizza with Fresh basil, fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.

Large Ziti

$32.00

Regular Crust Pizza with Ziti Pasta, mozarella Cheese & Vodka Sauce.

Large Siciliana

$24.50

Thick Crust Square with Mozarella Cheese & Tomato sauce.

Large Siciliana Marinara

$24.50

Thick crust Square with Spicy Tomato Sauce. No Cheese. VEGAN

Large Siciliana Campagnola

$30.00

Thick Crust Square with sauteed Artichokes, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Mozarella Cheese & Alfredo Sauce.

Large La Nonna

$24.50

Thin Crust Square with mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.

Large La Nonna Bianca

$32.00

Thin Crust Square with Ricotta, Parmesan & Herbal tomato Sauce.

Large La Nonna Primavera

$32.00

Thin Crust Square with Black & Green Olives, Red & green Pepper, Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.

Large La Nonna A La Vodka

$32.00

Thin Crust Square with fresh Basil, fresh Mozarella & Vodka Sauce.

Large La Nonna Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Thin Crust Square with fresh garlic, tomato, fresh mozarella cheese & Spicy tomato sauce.

Large La Nonna Di Rachel

$34.00

Thin Crust Square With caramelized Onion, Sauteed mushrooms, Mozarella cheese, Vodka, Pesto & Alfredo Sauce.

Large La Nonna Di Martino

$34.00

Thin Wheat Free Spelt Square Crust with Kale, fresh tomatoes, onions, Lemon Aioli Sauce & vegan Cheese. VEGAN

Large Vegetariana Pizza

$32.00

Whole Wheat Crust Pizza with Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Plum Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Large A La Vodka Pizza

$32.00

Whole Wheat Crust with Vodka Sauce, Mushroom, Fresh basil & Fresh Mozarella Cheese.

Large Mother Earth Pizza

$32.00

Whole Wheat Crust with Soy Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red peppers, Broccoli, Sauteed Onions in a mild Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Large Bella Pizza

$32.00

Whole Wheat Crust with Pesto sauce, Spinach, onion, Feta & mozarella Cheese.

GF Large Napoletana

$31.00

Gluten Free Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato sauce.

GF Large Speciale

$34.00

Gluten Free Crust with Pesto Sauce, Shiitakeh Mushrooms, Tofu, Vegan Cheese, tomatoes, fresh mushroom & organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

GF Large Fresca

$34.00

Gluten free Crust with grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Tomatoes, Sauteed Onion, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Large Azteca

$27.00

Wheat Free Corn Crust with Onion, Sweet peppers, Corn & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.

Large Sausalito

$30.00

Wheat free Corn Crust with roasted garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, Goat & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.

Large Mexicali

$30.00

Wheat free Corn Crust with Jalapeños, onion, tomatoes, cilantro & Mozarella Cheese.

Large Sedona

$30.00

Wheat Free Corn Crust with Fresh tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce.

Large Nomaggio

$29.95

Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Vegan cheese & organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Large Zen

$35.00

Wheat free Spelt Green Tea Herbed Antioxidant Crust with Miso Tofu, Basil Pesto, Shiitakeh Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Sundried Tomatoes & Roasted Garlic. VEGAN

Large Carrozza

$30.00

Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Sauteed Spinach & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.

Large Al Basilico

$32.50

Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Pesto Sauce, Ricotta & Mozarella Cheese.

Large Insalata

$32.00

Whole Wheat crust with Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Seitan & Organic Mayo Base. VEGAN

Pasta

Viva

$12.50

Fresh & roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Olive Oil. VEGAN

Al Pesto

$15.00

Homemade Pesto sauce with your choice of Soy or Dairy Cream.

Marinara

$13.00

Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Primavera

$16.00

Marinara Sauce with Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zuchinni & Roasted Red Pepper. VEGAN

Toscana

$16.00

Marinara sauce with Plum Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Roasted Garlic & capers. VEGAN

Florentine

$17.00

Your Choice of Soy or Dairy Cream Pesto Sauce with Fresh garlic, Mushrooms, Onions & Spinach.

A La Vodka

$17.00

A blend of Marinara Sauce with your choice of Soy or Dairy Cream with Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes & Fresh Basil.

Puttanesca

$15.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce with Fresh garlic, Capers, Sundried Tomatoes, Black & Green Olives. VEGAN

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce with Basil, fresh Garlic, Fresh tomatoes & Fresh Mozarella Cheese.

Sausages & Peppers

$18.00

Tomato Sauce with Soy Sausage, Onion, Fresh garlic, Roasted Red & Green Peppers. VEGAN

Bolognese

$15.00

Homemade Vegetarian Meat Sauce. VEGAN

Organic Potato Gnocchi

$16.00

No Pasta, It's Delicious Potato Gnocchi on Your Choice of Soy or Dairy Cream Sauce.

Wheat Cutlet Parmigiana

$17.00

Homemade Seitan Cutlet with Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese.

Alfredo

$15.00

Your Choice of Dairy or Soy Cream Sauce.

Baked Pasta

Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna

$16.00

Mushroom, Spinach, Ricotta & Mozarella Cheese.

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Mozarella, Ricotta & Tomato Sauce.

Vegan Lasagna Rustica

$16.00

Tofu, vegan Cheese, Homemade Seitan, Mushroom, Soy sauce, Organic Tomato sauce. VEGAN

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Cheese filled Ravioli on Organic Tomato Sauce.

Organic Tofu Ravioli

$14.00

Tofu filled Ravioli on Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese & Spinach filled Ravioli on Organic Tomato Sauce.

Calzone & Stromboli

Roasted Garlic Calzone

$8.25

Roasted Garlic, Sundried tomatoes, Mozarella & Ricotta Cheese.

Four Cheeses Calzone

$7.20

Goat, Mozarella, Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese.

Viva Whole Wheat Calzone

$9.00

Mozarella, Ricotta, Roasted garlic, Spinach & Broccoli

Vegan Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$11.36

Wheat free Spelt Crust with Soy Sausage, Grilled Green & Red peppers, Fresh garlic, Onions & Vegan Cheese. VEGAN

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$9.25

Soy Sausage, fresh garlic, Roasted Green & Red Pepper, Onion with Mozarella Cheese.

Verde Stromboli

$9.25

Spinach, Broccoli, Garlic & Mozarella Cheese.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$8.00

Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers & Fresh Tomatoes on Romaine Lettuce with Balsamic Vinegarette. VEGAN

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Homemaide Croutons on Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Kalamata olives, Fresh tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions on Romaine Lettuce with Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinegarette.

Kale Salad

$13.00

Dried Cranberries & Walnuts on Kale with Goat Cheese & Lemon Citrus Dressing.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Basil on Romaine Lettuce with Fresh Mozarella Cheese and Balsamic Vinegarette.

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Artichokes, Roasted Green & Red Pepper, Grilled Zuchini, Broccoli, Sundried & Fresh Tomatoes, Green Olives, Carrots, Onions & Cucumbers on Romaine Lettuce with Mozarella Cheese & Balsamic Vinegarette.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Sundried Tomatoes on Spinach with Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinegarette.

Large Garden Salad

$11.00

Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers & fresh Tomatoes on Romaine Lettuce with Balsamic Vinegarette. VEGAN

Vegano Salad

$13.00

Seitan, walnuts & Croutons on Romaine Lettuce and Kale With Vegan Mayo Base Dressing. VEGAN

Soups & Sides

All Of Our Soups & Sides are VEGAN

Soup

$8.00

Homemade Soup Of the Day. VEGAN

Sauteed Kale

$10.00

Kale Sauteed with Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN

Sauteed Broccoli

$10.00

Broccoli Sauteed With Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN

Side Veggie Meatballs

$11.00

5 Vegetarian Meatballs with Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Spinach Sauteed With Fresh garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN

Toasted Garlic Bread

$3.95

Whole Wheat Hero Bread Toasted With garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN

Sauteed Veggie Platter

$11.00

Grilled Zuchinni, Eggplant & Red Pepper. VEGAN

Fries

$4.50

Baked Oven Herb Fries with a side of Ketchup or Pesto Mayo. VEGAN

Garlic Knots

$2.50

3 Garlic Knots with a side of Marinara. VEGAN

Sandwiches

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$11.00

Soy Sausage, Sauteed Red & Green Peppers & Onions. VEGAN

Wheat Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade Seitan Cutlet With Mozarella Cheese and Organic Tomato Sauce.

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted Green & Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozarella & Basil with Balsamic Vinegarette.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Organic Tomato Sauce & Mozarella Cheese.

Veggie Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Vegetarian Meatballs With Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN

Desserts

Organic Tiramisu

$7.50

Vegan Organic Tiramisu.

Organic Carrot Cake

$7.50

Vegan Carrot Cake.

Death By Chocolate

$7.50

Vegan Chocolate Cake.

Peanut Butter Bomb

$7.50

Vegan Chocolate & Peanut Butter Mousse Cake.

Blueberry Tofu Cheesecake

$7.50

Vegan Blueberry Cheesecake.

Drinks

Blue Sky Natural Sodas

$3.30

Bai

$3.30

Pellegrino (Water)

$3.00

Snapple Teas

$2.78

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Sodas

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$3.30

Housemade Organic Lemonades

Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Lemonade

$5.50

Ginger Turmeric Lemonade

$5.75

StrawBerry Lemonade

$5.00

Pasta/Baked Pasta

Marinara X10

$60.00

Marinara X20

$85.00

Primavera X10

$75.00

Primavera X20

$110.00

Puttanesca X10

$75.00

Puttanesca X20

$110.00

Marg X10

$75.00

Marg X20

$110.00

Bolognese X10

$70.00

Bolognese X20

$100.00

Arrabiata X10

$65.00

Arrabiata X20

$95.00

Toscana X10

$75.00

Toscana X20

$110.00

Alfredo X10

$70.00

Alfredo X20

$100.00

Alpesto X10

$70.00

Alpesto X20

$100.00

Florentine X10

$70.00

Florentine X20

$100.00

Carbonara X10

$70.00

Carbonara X20

$100.00

Vodka X10

$70.00

Vodka X20

$100.00

A La Norma X10

$75.00

A La Norma X20

$110.00

Grilled Veg Lasagna X10

$80.00

Grilled Veg Lasagna X20

$115.00

Spin&mush Lasagna X10

$80.00

Spin&mush Lasagna X20

$115.00

Baked Zitti X10

$80.00

Baked Zitti X20

$115.00

B-zitti Primavera X10

$90.00

B-zitti Primavera X20

$125.00

D.f Lasagna Rustica X10

$95.00

D.F Lasagna Rustica X20

$130.00

VIVA WITH BROCCOLI X10

$75.00

VIVA WITH BROCCOLI X20

$110.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI X 20

$85.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI X10

$45.00

SAUTEED VEGGIE PLATTER X20

$110.00

SAUTEED VEGGIE PLATTER X10

$65.00

Salads

Mixed Greens X10

$45.00

Mixed Green X20

$65.00

Ceaser X10

$50.00

Ceaser X20

$75.00

Greek X15

$60.00

Greek X20

$85.00

Caprese X10

$60.00

Caprese X15

$85.00

Spinach X10

$60.00

Spinach X20

$85.00

Antipasto X10

$70.00

Antipasto X20

$100.00

KALE SALAD X10

$66.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2578 Broadway, 2578 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, New York, NY 10025

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Viva image
Main pic

