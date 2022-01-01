- Home
Cafe Viva
2,294 Reviews
$$
2578 Broadway
2578 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
New York, NY 10025
Popular Items
Slice Pizza
Slice Napoletana
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Slice Margherita
Regular Crust with Fresh mozarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh garlic & Herbal Tomato sauce.
Slice Siciliana
Thick Square Crust wih Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Slice Campagnola
Thick Crust Siciliana with Artichokes, Spinach, roasted Garlic, Mozarella Cheese & Alfredo Sauce.
Slice La Nonna
Thin Square Crust Pizza with Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato sauce.
Slice Bianca
Thin Crust Square Pizza, Ricotta, Parmesan & Herbal Organic Tomato Sauce.
Slice Primavera
Thin Square Crust with Black & Green Olives, Green & Red Pepper, Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.
Slice Vodka
Thin Crust Square Pizza with Fresh Mozarella, fresh Basil & Vodka Sauce.
Slice Diavolo
Thin Crust Square Pizza with Roasted garlic, fresh Mozarella, Fresh Tomato & Spicy Tomato Sauce.
Slice Mother Earth
Whole Wheat Crust with Soy Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Broccoli, & Sauteed Onion in mild tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Slice Bella
Whole Wheat Crust with Spinach, Onion, Feta & Mozarella Cheese with Pesto Sauce.
GF Slice Speciale
Gluten Free Crust with Shiitakeh Mushroom, Tofu, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushroom, Vegan cheese, Marinara & Pesto Sauce. VEGAN
GF Slice Fresca
Gluten Free Crust with Grilled Eggplant, grilled zucchini, fresh tomatoes, Sauteed Onions, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Slice Zen
Green Tea, Wheat free, Antioxidant Spelt Crust with Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Shiitakeh Mushroom, basil Pesto & Miso Tofu. VEGAN
Slice Nomaggio
Small Pizza
Small Napoletana
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Small Benedetta
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese, Organic Tomato sauce & Pan-fried Eggplant.
Small Al Pesto
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Homemade Pesto Sauce.
Small Sorrentino
Regular Crust with Ricotta, Mozarella & Parmesan Cheese. No Sauce
Small Vegetale
Regular Crust with Onions, Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Red & Green Pepper with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Small Margherita
Regular Crust with Fresh garlic, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Organic Tomato Sauce.
Small Ziti
Regular Crust with Ziti Pasta, Mozarella Cheese and Vodka Sauce.
Small Vegetariana
Whole Wheat Crust Pizza with Onions, Mushroom, Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Small A La Vodka Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust with Vodka Sauce, Mushroom, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozarella Cheese.
Small Mother Earth Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust with Soy Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Broccoli, Sauteed Onions in a mild tomato sauce. VEGAN
Small Bella Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust with Pesto sauce, Spinach , onions, Feta & Mozarella Cheese.
GF Small Napoletana
Gluten Free Crust With Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
GF Small Speciale
Gluten Free Crust with Pesto Sauce, Shiitakeh Mushroom, Tofu, Vegan Cheese, tomatoes, fresh mushroom & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
GF Small Fresca
Gluten Free Crust with Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Tomatoes, Sauteed Onion, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Small Azteca
Wheat Free Corn Crust with Onions, Sweet Peppers, Corn & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.
Small Sausalito
Wheat Free Corn Crust with Roasted Garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, Goat & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.
Small Sedona
Wheat Free Corn Crust Pizza with fresh tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, mozarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce.
Small Mexicali
Wheat Free Corn Crust with Jalapeños, onion, Tomato, cilantro & Mozarella Cheese.
Small Nomaggio
Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Small Zen
Wheat Free Spelt Green Tea Herbed Antioxidant Crust with Miso Tofu, Basil Pesto, Shiitakeh Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Sundried tomatoes & Roasted Garlic. VEGAN
Small Carrozza
Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh Tomatoes, kalamata Olives, sauteed Spinach & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.
Small Al Basilico
Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Pesto Sauce, Ricotta & Mozarella Cheese.
Small Cauliflower
Cauliflower Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Small Insalata
Whole Wheat Crust with Romaine, Kale, Seitan & Organic Mayo Base. VEGAN
Large Pizza
Large Napoletana
Regular Crust Pizza with Mozarella Cheese & Tomato Sauce.
Large Benedetta
Regular Crust Pizza with Mozarella, Ricotta & Pan-Fried Eggplant.
Large Al Pesto
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce.
Large Sorrentino
Regular Crust Pizza with Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozarella. No Sauce.
Large Vegetale
Regular Crust Pizza with Grilled Onions, grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Roasted Red & green Peppers with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Large Margherita
Regular Crust Pizza with Fresh basil, fresh Garlic, Fresh Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.
Large Ziti
Regular Crust Pizza with Ziti Pasta, mozarella Cheese & Vodka Sauce.
Large Siciliana
Thick Crust Square with Mozarella Cheese & Tomato sauce.
Large Siciliana Marinara
Thick crust Square with Spicy Tomato Sauce. No Cheese. VEGAN
Large Siciliana Campagnola
Thick Crust Square with sauteed Artichokes, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Mozarella Cheese & Alfredo Sauce.
Large La Nonna
Thin Crust Square with mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.
Large La Nonna Bianca
Thin Crust Square with Ricotta, Parmesan & Herbal tomato Sauce.
Large La Nonna Primavera
Thin Crust Square with Black & Green Olives, Red & green Pepper, Mozarella Cheese & Herbal Tomato Sauce.
Large La Nonna A La Vodka
Thin Crust Square with fresh Basil, fresh Mozarella & Vodka Sauce.
Large La Nonna Fra Diavolo
Thin Crust Square with fresh garlic, tomato, fresh mozarella cheese & Spicy tomato sauce.
Large La Nonna Di Rachel
Thin Crust Square With caramelized Onion, Sauteed mushrooms, Mozarella cheese, Vodka, Pesto & Alfredo Sauce.
Large La Nonna Di Martino
Thin Wheat Free Spelt Square Crust with Kale, fresh tomatoes, onions, Lemon Aioli Sauce & vegan Cheese. VEGAN
Large Vegetariana Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust Pizza with Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Plum Tomatoes, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Large A La Vodka Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust with Vodka Sauce, Mushroom, Fresh basil & Fresh Mozarella Cheese.
Large Mother Earth Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust with Soy Meatballs, Mushrooms, Red peppers, Broccoli, Sauteed Onions in a mild Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Large Bella Pizza
Whole Wheat Crust with Pesto sauce, Spinach, onion, Feta & mozarella Cheese.
GF Large Napoletana
Gluten Free Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato sauce.
GF Large Speciale
Gluten Free Crust with Pesto Sauce, Shiitakeh Mushrooms, Tofu, Vegan Cheese, tomatoes, fresh mushroom & organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
GF Large Fresca
Gluten free Crust with grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Tomatoes, Sauteed Onion, Vegan Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Large Azteca
Wheat Free Corn Crust with Onion, Sweet peppers, Corn & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.
Large Sausalito
Wheat free Corn Crust with roasted garlic, Sundried Tomatoes, Goat & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.
Large Mexicali
Wheat free Corn Crust with Jalapeños, onion, tomatoes, cilantro & Mozarella Cheese.
Large Sedona
Wheat Free Corn Crust with Fresh tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Mozarella Cheese & Pesto Sauce.
Large Nomaggio
Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Vegan cheese & organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Large Zen
Wheat free Spelt Green Tea Herbed Antioxidant Crust with Miso Tofu, Basil Pesto, Shiitakeh Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Sundried Tomatoes & Roasted Garlic. VEGAN
Large Carrozza
Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Sauteed Spinach & Mozarella Cheese. No Sauce.
Large Al Basilico
Wheat Free Spelt Crust with Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Pesto Sauce, Ricotta & Mozarella Cheese.
Large Insalata
Whole Wheat crust with Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Seitan & Organic Mayo Base. VEGAN
Pasta
Viva
Fresh & roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Olive Oil. VEGAN
Al Pesto
Homemade Pesto sauce with your choice of Soy or Dairy Cream.
Marinara
Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Primavera
Marinara Sauce with Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zuchinni & Roasted Red Pepper. VEGAN
Toscana
Marinara sauce with Plum Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Roasted Garlic & capers. VEGAN
Florentine
Your Choice of Soy or Dairy Cream Pesto Sauce with Fresh garlic, Mushrooms, Onions & Spinach.
A La Vodka
A blend of Marinara Sauce with your choice of Soy or Dairy Cream with Fresh Garlic, Plum Tomatoes & Fresh Basil.
Puttanesca
Spicy Tomato Sauce with Fresh garlic, Capers, Sundried Tomatoes, Black & Green Olives. VEGAN
Margherita
Tomato sauce with Basil, fresh Garlic, Fresh tomatoes & Fresh Mozarella Cheese.
Sausages & Peppers
Tomato Sauce with Soy Sausage, Onion, Fresh garlic, Roasted Red & Green Peppers. VEGAN
Bolognese
Homemade Vegetarian Meat Sauce. VEGAN
Organic Potato Gnocchi
No Pasta, It's Delicious Potato Gnocchi on Your Choice of Soy or Dairy Cream Sauce.
Wheat Cutlet Parmigiana
Homemade Seitan Cutlet with Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Your Choice of Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese.
Alfredo
Your Choice of Dairy or Soy Cream Sauce.
Baked Pasta
Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna
Mushroom, Spinach, Ricotta & Mozarella Cheese.
Baked Ziti
Mozarella, Ricotta & Tomato Sauce.
Vegan Lasagna Rustica
Tofu, vegan Cheese, Homemade Seitan, Mushroom, Soy sauce, Organic Tomato sauce. VEGAN
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled Ravioli on Organic Tomato Sauce.
Organic Tofu Ravioli
Tofu filled Ravioli on Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Cheese & Spinach filled Ravioli on Organic Tomato Sauce.
Calzone & Stromboli
Roasted Garlic Calzone
Roasted Garlic, Sundried tomatoes, Mozarella & Ricotta Cheese.
Four Cheeses Calzone
Goat, Mozarella, Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese.
Viva Whole Wheat Calzone
Mozarella, Ricotta, Roasted garlic, Spinach & Broccoli
Vegan Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
Wheat free Spelt Crust with Soy Sausage, Grilled Green & Red peppers, Fresh garlic, Onions & Vegan Cheese. VEGAN
Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
Soy Sausage, fresh garlic, Roasted Green & Red Pepper, Onion with Mozarella Cheese.
Verde Stromboli
Spinach, Broccoli, Garlic & Mozarella Cheese.
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers & Fresh Tomatoes on Romaine Lettuce with Balsamic Vinegarette. VEGAN
Caesar Salad
Homemaide Croutons on Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, Fresh tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions on Romaine Lettuce with Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinegarette.
Kale Salad
Dried Cranberries & Walnuts on Kale with Goat Cheese & Lemon Citrus Dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh tomatoes, Roasted Peppers & Basil on Romaine Lettuce with Fresh Mozarella Cheese and Balsamic Vinegarette.
Antipasto Salad
Artichokes, Roasted Green & Red Pepper, Grilled Zuchini, Broccoli, Sundried & Fresh Tomatoes, Green Olives, Carrots, Onions & Cucumbers on Romaine Lettuce with Mozarella Cheese & Balsamic Vinegarette.
Spinach Salad
Sundried Tomatoes on Spinach with Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinegarette.
Large Garden Salad
Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers & fresh Tomatoes on Romaine Lettuce with Balsamic Vinegarette. VEGAN
Vegano Salad
Seitan, walnuts & Croutons on Romaine Lettuce and Kale With Vegan Mayo Base Dressing. VEGAN
Soups & Sides
Soup
Homemade Soup Of the Day. VEGAN
Sauteed Kale
Kale Sauteed with Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN
Sauteed Broccoli
Broccoli Sauteed With Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN
Side Veggie Meatballs
5 Vegetarian Meatballs with Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Sauteed Spinach
Spinach Sauteed With Fresh garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN
Toasted Garlic Bread
Whole Wheat Hero Bread Toasted With garlic & Olive Oil. VEGAN
Sauteed Veggie Platter
Grilled Zuchinni, Eggplant & Red Pepper. VEGAN
Fries
Baked Oven Herb Fries with a side of Ketchup or Pesto Mayo. VEGAN
Garlic Knots
3 Garlic Knots with a side of Marinara. VEGAN
Sandwiches
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Soy Sausage, Sauteed Red & Green Peppers & Onions. VEGAN
Wheat Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
Homemade Seitan Cutlet With Mozarella Cheese and Organic Tomato Sauce.
Caprese Sandwich
Roasted Green & Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozarella & Basil with Balsamic Vinegarette.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Eggplant With Organic Tomato Sauce & Mozarella Cheese.
Veggie Meatball Sandwich
Vegetarian Meatballs With Organic Tomato Sauce. VEGAN
Desserts
Drinks
Housemade Organic Lemonades
Pasta/Baked Pasta
Marinara X10
Marinara X20
Primavera X10
Primavera X20
Puttanesca X10
Puttanesca X20
Marg X10
Marg X20
Bolognese X10
Bolognese X20
Arrabiata X10
Arrabiata X20
Toscana X10
Toscana X20
Alfredo X10
Alfredo X20
Alpesto X10
Alpesto X20
Florentine X10
Florentine X20
Carbonara X10
Carbonara X20
Vodka X10
Vodka X20
A La Norma X10
A La Norma X20
Grilled Veg Lasagna X10
Grilled Veg Lasagna X20
Spin&mush Lasagna X10
Spin&mush Lasagna X20
Baked Zitti X10
Baked Zitti X20
B-zitti Primavera X10
B-zitti Primavera X20
D.f Lasagna Rustica X10
D.F Lasagna Rustica X20
VIVA WITH BROCCOLI X10
VIVA WITH BROCCOLI X20
SAUTEED BROCCOLI X 20
SAUTEED BROCCOLI X10
SAUTEED VEGGIE PLATTER X20
SAUTEED VEGGIE PLATTER X10
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
