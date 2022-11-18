Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe West

83 Reviews

$$

3792 Roswell Rd

Atlanta, GA 30342

Order Again

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.50

West Coast Toast

$6.50

Life Porridge Bowl

$6.00

Cold Life Porridge

$6.00

Burgers and Chicken

Earth Burger Pattie

$8.95

LA Burger Pattie

$8.95

Green Burger Pattie

$10.95

Coco Birds

$6.50

Flax Chips

Cinnamon

$5.00

Garlic

$5.00

Plain

$5.00

Muffins & Brownies

Oatberry

$3.00

Veggiemax

$3.00

Green Vegan

$3.00

Brownie Bite

$1.50

Brownie Bite 4 PACK

$5.00

OatBerry 4 PACK

$9.95

Green Vegan 4 PACK

$9.95

Veggie Max 4 PACK

$9.95

Rice Bowls

Beans & Greens BOWL

$8.50

Coconut Brown Rice BOWL

$8.50

Fiesta BOWL

$8.50

Golden Buddha BOWL

$8.50

Southwestern BOWL

$8.50

Salads

Earth Burger SALAD

$10.95

Green Burger SALAD

$12.95

La Burger SALAD

$10.95

Chicken Caesar SALAD

$11.95

Kalefornia SALAD

$10.95

Quinoa & Chicken & Avocado SALAD

$12.95

Sides & More

Avocado

$2.00

Chicken

$2.50

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Extra Dressings

$0.50

12 OZ Dressings

$8.95

Kalefornia Side Salad

$4.00

Scoop of Rice

$2.00

RosemaryFries

$4.00

SweetFries

$4.00

Chili Fries

$4.00

Hummus Small

$4.75

Hummus Large

$5.75

Wraps

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$11.95

Kalefornia Wrap

$10.95

Kalefornia CHICKEN WRAP

$13.95

Southwestern WRAP

$10.95

Hot Soups

8 oz. Soup Duo

$7.50

8 oz. Soup Trio

$9.50

Black Bean Protein

$6.00+

Bone Broth

$6.95+

Emperor’s Broth

$4.95+

Gypsy Broth

$5.95+

Longevity Lentil

$6.00+

Chicken Wellness Soup

$7.00+

Spicy Chicken Wellness Soup

$7.00+

Wild West Chili

$7.00+

Vegan Chili

$15.00

Carrot Ginger

$6.00+

Green Miracle

Cold Soups

Cold Black Bean Protein

$8.00

Cold Carrot Ginger

$8.00

Cold Chicken Wellness

$15.00

Cold Emperor's Broth

$9.00

Cold Green Miracle

$8.00

Cold Longevity Lentil

$8.00

Cold Magic Mushroom

$8.00

Cold Secret Slimming

$8.00

Cold Spicy Chicken Wellness

$15.00

Cold Wild West Chili

$15.00

Emperor Vegan Chili

Enhanced Waters

Skinny

$4.00

Oxygen

$4.00

Immunity

$4.00

Green Juice

$8.00

Water

$1.50

4 Skinny

$16.00

Case of Skinny (12)

$48.00

Slim Shady

$8.00

Hard ot Beet

$8.00

Defender

$8.00

Tonic Bar

Fire Cider (Mind)

$3.00

Wheatgrass (Body)

$5.00

Beauty Elixir (Soul)

$3.00

Triple Shot

$6.00

Gls Digest-Aid

$3.00

Btl Digest-Aid

$10.00

Fire Cider 8OZ

$19.00

Fire Cider 16OZ

$37.00

Clean Air

$26.00

Healthy Glow

$38.00

Hot Drinks

8oz Jittery Joe’s Coffee

$2.50

16oz Jittery Joe’s Coffee

$3.50

Vatte

$5.00

Matte

$5.50

Fire Cider Tea

$4.50

Japanese Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Cacao

$5.50

Smoothies

Blueberry Hemp

$8.95

Cherry Berry

$8.95

Chocolate Dream

$8.95

Clean Green

$8.95

Green Energy

$8.95

Strawberry Beet

$8.95

Shroom Immune Shake

$9.95

How Many Days?

Daily Cleanse

$38.00

Wellness Package

$55.00

Souper Juice Cleanse

$48.00

Retail Items

LIVE YOUR HEALTHIEST LIFE (Book)

$25.00

Mantra Book

$15.00

Monta Deck Cards

$18.00

Cafe West thermos

$27.00

Emperors Thermos

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cafe West Express is a healthy eating cafe and fresh soup/broth company. We focus on whole foods rooted in the conviction that the nourishment they provide restores health, raises happiness and improves the performance of the body. Our manifesto is to serve healthy food with a happy experience and celebrate life each day.

Website

Location

3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

