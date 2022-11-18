Cafe West
83 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Cafe West Express is a healthy eating cafe and fresh soup/broth company. We focus on whole foods rooted in the conviction that the nourishment they provide restores health, raises happiness and improves the performance of the body. Our manifesto is to serve healthy food with a happy experience and celebrate life each day.
Location
3792 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
