Cafe West Howell Mill

Bowls & Wraps

Beans & Greens BOWL

$8.50

Coconut Brown Rice BOWL

$8.50

Fiesta BOWL

$8.50

Golden Buddha BOWL

$8.50

Southwestern BOWL

$8.50

Chicken Caesar WRAP

$11.95

Earth Burger WRAP

$10.95

Kalefornia Chicken WRAP

$13.95

La Burger WRAP

$11.95

Southwestern WRAP

$10.95

Green Burger WRAP

$13.95

Kalefornia Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Tacos

$8.50

Broths

Emperor’s Broth

$4.95+

Bone Broth

$6.95+

Gypsy Broth

$5.95+

30-Day Emperor’s Broth Challenge

$125.00

Burgers

Earth Burger

$9.95

Green Burger

$11.95

LA Burger

$9.95

Earth Burger Pattie

$8.00

LA Burger Pattie

$8.00

Green Burger Pattie

$8.00

Mornings & More

Tarragon Vinaigrette

$5.99

Pickled Sweet Onion & Beet

$5.99

Zesty Blueberry Lemon

$5.99

Life Porridge Bowl

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$6.50

West Coast Toast

$6.50

Add Sliced Egg

$1.00

Southwestern Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

Add Avocado

$2.50

Oatberry

$3.00

Veggiemax

$3.00

Green Vegan

$3.00

4 Pack

$5.00

Single

$1.50

OatBerry

$9.95

Veggie Max

$9.95

Green Vegan

$9.95

Variety 4 Pack

$9.95

Cinnamon

$5.00

Garlic

$5.00

Plain

$5.00

Crisps

$3.25

Grab Go and Items

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$9.99

Green Mediterranean

$11.99

Turmeric Caesar

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad Grab & Go

$11.95

Chicken Caeser Wrap Grab & Go

$11.95

Kalefornia Salad Grab & Go

$10.95

Kalefornia Wrap Grab & Go

$10.95

Kalefornia Salad W/ Chicken Grab & Go

$13.95

Kalefornia Wrap W/ Chicken Grab & Go

$13.95

Kalefornia Side Salad Grab & Go

$4.00

Kalefornia Side Salad W/ Chicken Grab & Go

$5.50

8oz Smoothie

$6.95

Salads

Earth Burger SALAD

$10.95

Green Burger SALAD

$12.95

La Burger SALAD

$10.95

Chicken Caesar SALAD

$11.95

Kalefornia SALAD

$10.95

Quinoa & Chicken & Avocado SALAD

$12.95

Simple Green

$6.95

Sides

Baked Rosemary Fries

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Chili Fries

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Kalefornia Side Salad Grab & Go

$4.00

Chicken

$2.50

Kalefornia Chicken Side Grab & Go

$5.50

Brown Rice

$1.75

Red Pepper Chipotle Hummus

$4.45

Side hummus/chips

$2.50

Smoothies & Bowls

Shroom Imune Shake

$9.95

Blueberry Hemp

$8.95

Cherry Berry

$8.95

Chocolate Dream

$8.95

Clean Green

$8.95

Green Energy

$8.95

Strawberry Beet

$8.95

Shroom Imune Shake

$9.95

Blueberry Hemp

$9.95

Cherry Berry

$9.95

Chocolate Dream

$9.95

Clean Green

$9.95

Green Energy

$9.95

Strawberry Beet

$9.95

Shroom Immune

$10.95

Soup Cleanse

1-Day Cleanse

$38.00

2-Day Cleanse

$76.00

3-Day Cleanse

$114.00

4-Day Cleanse

$152.00

5-Day Cleanse

$190.00

wellness package/

$54.95

Souper Juice Cleanse

$48.00

Soups

Soup Duo

$7.50

Soup Trio

$9.50

Emperors Broth Bag 16 Oz

$8.95

Chicken Wellness Soup

$6.00+

Spicy Chicken Wellness Soup

$6.00+

Wild West Chili

$6.00+

Black Bean Protein

$5.00+

Carrot Ginger

$5.00+

Green Miracle

$5.00+

Longevity Lentil

$5.00+

Magic Mushroom

$5.00+

Secret Slimming

$5.00+

Vegan Chili

$5.00+

Cold Chicken Wellness

$9.00

Cold Spicy Chicken Wellness

$9.00

Cold Black Bean Protein

$8.00

Cold Longevity Lentil

$8.00

Cold Carrot Ginger

$8.00

Cold Green Miracle

$8.00

Cold Magic Mushroom

$8.00

Cold Secret Slimming

$8.00

Cold Wild West Chili

$16.00

Veggie Chili. 32oz

$14.00

Enhanced Waters

Skinny

$4.00

Oxygen

$4.00

Immunity

$4.00

Kombucha on Tap

$6.00

Lupas Canned Kombucha

$5.25

20oz Water

$1.95

33 Oz Bottle Water

$2.50

Defender

$8.00

Hard To Beet

$8.00

Slim Shady

$8.00

Detox Green Juice

Detox

$8.00

Tonic Bar

Fire Cider (Mind)

$3.00

Wheatgrass (Body)

$5.00

Beauty Elixir (Soul)

$3.00

Triple Shot

$7.50

Gls Digest-Aid

$3.00

Btl Digest-Aid

$10.00

Fire Cider 8OZ

$19.00

Fire Cider 16OZ

$37.00

Hot Drinks

8oz Jittery Joe’s Coffee

$2.50

16oz Jittery Joe’s Coffee

$3.50

Vatte

$5.00

Matte

$5.50

Fire Cider Tea

$4.50

Japanese Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Cacao

$5.50

Retail

Mantra cards

$18.00

M28 Mantra Journal

$12.00

Live your Life Book

$25.00

Emperor's Broth Tumbler (Orange)

$18.00

Stainless Steel Thermos

$20.00

Thermal Bag

$8.00

Tote Bag

$4.00

Genexa COLD CRUSH

$15.99

Genexa FLU FIX

$15.99

Genexa ALLERGY CARE

$15.99

Genexa NASAL SPRAY

$15.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

-3792 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

Gallery
Cafe West image
Cafe West image

Map
