Cafe Wing Max 4215 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway Suite 18

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Piece Combo Meal
Double Order (20)
Classic Crinkle Fries

Mia's Famous Wings

Single Order (10)

$12.99

10 piece wings, celery, 1 dressing

Double Order (20)

$24.99

20 piece wings, celery, 2 dressings

Family Order (50)

$60.99

50 piece wings, celery, 5 dressings

Tailgate Order (100)

$120.99

100 piece wings, celery, 10 dressings

6 Piece Combo Meal

$9.99

6 piece wings, fries, celery, 1 dressing

10 Piece Combo Meal

$14.50

10 piece wings, fries, celery, 1 dressing

EXTRAS

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra celery

$0.50

per 5 piece

Extra Chicken Finger

$3.00

Extra meat

$4.00

Baskets

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried Cauliflower

$7.99

Fried Okra

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Greenbeans

$7.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

French Fries

Wing Max Tots

$12.99

Classic Crinkle fries topped with melted shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, Buffalo or teriyaki fried chicken, drizzled with ranch

Classic Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Classic Crinkle Fries with melted shredded cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.49

Classic Crinkle Fries with melted shredded cheese and crumbled bacon

Seasoned Fries

$4.49

Classic Crinkle Fries tossed in flavor

Wing Max Fries

$10.99

Appetizers

Mia's Sampler

$10.99

Sampler platter of cheese sticks(2), jalapeño popppers (2), fried green beans, crinkle fries, and one chicken finger, served with ranch and marinara sauce

Chicken Finger Plate

$10.99

3 All white meat chicken tenders and fries, tossed or original, served with one dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$7.25

Four potato skins stuffed with bacon and cheese, served with 1 sour cream

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.25

6 Jalapeño Poppers, 1 horseradish dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 cheese sticks, served with 1 marinara sauce

Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, queso, jalapeños, lettuce,tomato, and olives, served with 1 sour cream and 1 salsa

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Tortilla chips and white queso, served with 2 Salsa

Salads

House Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, served with one dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, onion, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, bacon bits, served with 2 dressings

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.25

Breaded fried chicken sliced, and served over our house salad, served with 2 dressings

Dinners

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken in Mia's homemade Teriyaki sauce, served with mixed vegetables, and white rice or fries

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.99

Served with garlic bread and a house salad

Baked Tilapia

$10.49

Tilapia, tomato, onion, and green pepper, baked in butter and cheese, served with garlic bread and rice

Half Dozen Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Served with French fries and cocktail sauce

Dozen Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Served with french fries and cocktail sauce

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Flame grilled beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fries

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Flame grilled beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Served with fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Flame grilled beef patty, topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries

Grilled Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Shaved steak and onions, melted cheese, on a sub roll, served with fries

Grilled Reuben

$8.99

Grilled thinly sliced corned beef, topped with sauerkraut and 1000 island, melted cheese, on rye bread. Served with fries

French Dip

$7.99

Grilled sliced roast beef, served on a sub roll, side of Au Jus, served with a side of fries

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toast, served with side of fries

Mia's Club Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on toast. Side of fries

Deli Ham Griller

$7.99

Grilled ham and cheese, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast. Served with fries

Deli Turkey Griller

$7.99

Grilled Turkey and cheese, lettuce and tomato on Texas toast, served with side of fries.

Sides

White Rice

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Jar Teriyaki Sauce

$14.99

Jar Hot Sauce

$14.99

Jar Blue Cheese

$14.99

Side of Queso

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Hot dog

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Soft Drinks / NA Bev

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Water

Kids Drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4215 jimmy lee smith parkway Suite 18, Hiram, GA 30141

Directions

