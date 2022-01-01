Main picView gallery

Miyabi Jr. Express Lumberton, NC

review star

No reviews yet

3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A

Lumberton, NC 28358

Order Again

House Specials

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Chicken

$10.95
Hibachi Shrimp

$12.25

Served with steamed broccoli, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Steak

$16.75

Filet Mignon

$19.95

Served with mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$13.75

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$15.50
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.75

Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Steak & Fish

$15.25

Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50

Filet Mignon & Hibachi Chicken

$17.75

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$17.95

Filet Mignon & Fish

$17.95

Fish & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25

Fish & Hibachi Chicken

$13.50

Fish & Shrimp

$13.95

Fish

$11.95

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Shrimp Bowl

$11.50

Steak Bowl

$14.95

Filet Mignon Bowl

$17.50

Chicken Katsu

$9.75

Jr Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Jr Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Jr Shrimp Bowl

$9.75

Jr Steak Bowl

$11.50

Jr Filet Mignon Bowl

$12.50

Vegetable Yakisoba

$7.25

Teri Ch Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$8.75

Teri Ch Yakisoba w/Zucc n Onion

$8.75

HBCH YAKISOBA w/Broccoli

$8.75

HBCH YAKISOBA w/zucc N Onion

$8.75
Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$9.75

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Shrimp Yakisoba w/zucc n onion

$9.75

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Beef Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$10.95

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Beef Yakisoba w/Zucc n Onion

$10.95

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Sushi

California Roll

$5.95

California Sunrise Roll

$7.25

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Crab Roll

$5.95

NY Roll

$5.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

TNT Roll

$6.75

Miyabi Roll

$8.75

Edamame

$3.95

London Roll

$7.75

Soup /Salads

Onion Soup

$1.75

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$3.75

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$7.95

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Onion & Zucchini

$3.50

Side Hibachi Veg

$3.75

Side Zucchini

$3.25

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Side Noodles

$3.75

Spring Roll

$3.75

Ch Dumplings

$4.25

Beef Dumplings

$4.25

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.75

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.50

Side Shrimp

$6.75

Side Steak

$8.25

Side Filet Mignon

$9.25

Side Fish

$7.75

Side Onions

$3.25

Side Mushrooms

$3.25

Side Carrots

$3.25

$2.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$5.00

$5.00

Side Crispy Shrimp

$6.00

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$4.50

Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Calpico

$3.25

Ramune

$3.25

Green Tea

$2.75

Water Cup

Retail

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
