Nexdine Cafe 1175 (418)

1175 Providence Highway

Norwood, MA 02062

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

1175 PROVIDENCE HIGHWAY

1151 PROVIDENCE HIGHWAY

DAILY SPECIALS - TUESDAY

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$4.95

Breakfast Croissant: Genoa Salami, Fried Egg & Provolone on a Griddled Croissant w/Homefries

GRILLE LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.29

Buffalo Chicken Panini: Grilled Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shaved Carrot & Celery, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Ranch Mayo Pressed on Texas Toast

SALAD BAR SPECIAL

$7.29

Fajita Shrimp Salad: Fajita Spiced Shrimp, Romaine, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Seasoned Black Beans & Grape Tomatoes Tossed w/House-Made Chipotle Ranch Dressing

SOUP SPECIAL

$3.50+

Roasted Mushroom & Lentil Soup

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$6.49
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.29
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$4.95

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$4.95

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$4.95

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$4.95

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

MAGELLAN SANDWICH

$4.95

Freshly Cracked Griddled Egg with Grilled Chorizo, Caramelized Onions, & Provolone on a Bolo

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

$4.95

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Signature Home Fried Potatoes, Crisp Black Bean Pico & Shredded Cheddar

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$6.45
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$6.45

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.45

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$6.45

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$6.45

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

$6.45

Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$6.45

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$6.45

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$1.69
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.45

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

BAHN MI

$6.45Out of stock

Roasted Pork Loin & Salami with Shredded Carrots, Pickled Cucumber & Fresh Cilantro on a French Baguette

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.89
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.89
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.09
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.29
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.89
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Email unit418FM@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

1175 Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062

