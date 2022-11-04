NexDine Cafe 175 (403)

Restaurant header imageView gallery

175 Wyman Street

Waltham, MA 02451

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILDING 175 CAFE

All breakfast orders (orders before 10 AM) will be delivered within 30 minutes from the time that they were ordered. All lunch orders will need to be ordered by 11:30 AM for a 12:15 PM delivery to 175 Wyman.

BUILDING 185 MAIN ENTRANCE

All breakfast orders (orders before 10 AM) will be delivered within 30 minutes from the time that they were ordered. All lunch orders will need to be ordered by 11:30 AM for a 12:30 delivery to 185 Wyman.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$4.99

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$4.99
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.99

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.99
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$4.99

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

GREEN EGGS & HAM

GREEN EGGS & HAM

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach

MAGELLAN SANDWICH

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Griddled Egg with Grilled Chorizo, Caramelized Onions, & Provolone on a Bolo

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

BLACK BEAN & POTATO POWER BOWL

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Signature Home Fried Potatoes, Crisp Black Bean Pico & Shredded Cheddar

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.59

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$6.99

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough CAL 760 | Keyword: TURKEYBLTA

E TU BRUTE

E TU BRUTE

$6.99

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE

GARDEN WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$6.99

Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Pepperjack, Spinach, Carrots & Hummus in a Spinach Wrap CAL 400 | Keyword: GARDENWRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$6.99

Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons

THE GREENERY

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$6.59

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$6.59
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$6.59

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$6.59

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing

THE SPICY VEG

THE SPICY VEG

$8.99

Spicy Tofu, Baby Spinach, Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Broccoli, Beets, Carrots, Basil, Sriracha & Chili Vinaigrette

CHICKEN PESTO GRAIN BOWL

$6.99

Warm Ancient Grain Blend, Baby Spinach, Spicy Broccoli, Oven Dried Tomato, Roasted Chicken, Torn Basil, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, & Pesto Vinaigrette

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Cucumbers with Green Goddess Dressing | Cal: 390, Keyword: GODDESS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.59

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$6.79

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

ABRUZZI STEAK SUB

$6.79

Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$6.79

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$6.79

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.79

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

SPICY BBQ BACON BURGER

$5.00

Our House Burger Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Fried Onion Strings Barbecue Sauce

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$5.00

Our House Burger Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

GRILLED CHICKENT B.L.A.T.

$7.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce, Oven Dried Tomato, Bacon, Herb Mayo, Avocado, Toasted Multigrain Bun

MEDITERRANEAN TURKEY BURGER

$5.00

Our House Turkey Burger, Oven Dried Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone, Baby Spinach, Creamy Feta Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta Bun

PIZZA

16" CHEESE PIZZA

$12.99

16" PIZZA WITH TOPPING

$14.99

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.89
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.89
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.09
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.29
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.89
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Email cafe175@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

175 Wyman Street, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

