Cafe 1933 1100 Peachtree Street Northeast Suite 110

No reviews yet

1100 Peachtree Street Northeast Suite 110

Atlanta, GA 30309

Popular Items

Chefs Salad
Grilled Cheese
Caesar Salad

Charcuterie

Just Meat

$18.00+

Meat And Cheese

$22.00+

Just Cheese

$16.00+

Salad And Soups/ Lunch

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fall Salad

$14.00

Acorn Squash Salad

$14.00

Chefs Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Soup De Jour

$6.00

Hand Helds/ Lunch

Venison Smash Burger

$19.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

Chicken Burger

$15.00

Cuban

$16.00

Rueben

$14.00

1933 Club

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

Rachel

$14.00

Robbie - Turkey, Gouda, Bacon

$15.00

Chef Specials/ Lunch

Croque Madame

$18.00

Mac And Cheese

$13.00

Margerita Flatbread

$14.00

Charcuterie (Copy)

Just Meat

$18.00+

Meat And Cheese

$22.00+

Just Cheese

$16.00+

Brunch Small Plates

Biscuits And Jam

$7.00

Pastry Basket

$6.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Benny

$21.00Out of stock

Biscuits And Gravy

$16.00

Crepes/ Pancakes

Chicken Florentine Crepes

$16.00

Mixed Berry Crepes

$14.00

Prosciutto Gruyere Crepes

$17.00

Praline Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Omelettes

Ham And Cheddar Omelette

$16.00

Southwest Omelette

$16.00

Spinach And Feta Omelette

$16.00

Vegetarian Omelette

$16.00

Brunch Hand Helds

Croque Madame

$18.00

Mother And Daughter

$16.00

Southwest Burrito

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

$16.00

Chef Special Brunch

Shrimp And Grits

$22.00

Chicken And Biscuits

$32.00

Chicken And Waffles

$18.00

1933 Breakfast

$17.00

Steak And Eggs

$41.00

Fat Boy Special

$23.00

Stuffed French Toast

$18.00

Brunch Side

Grits

$5.00

Cheese Sauce

$5.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Single Pancake

$5.00

Gravy

$5.00

House Potatoes

$5.00

Fruit cup

$5.00

Biscuit

$5.00

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Grape Soda

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Cream Soda

$5.00

Dr. Sprecher

$5.00

COFFEE

CAPPUCINO

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Water

Medium Pellegrino

$8.00

Large Pellegrino

$10.00

Small Aqua Pana

$5.00

Medium Aqua Pana

$8.00

Large Aqua Pana

$9.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Regular OJ

$4.00

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Fine dining with craft cocktails and unique wines

Location

1100 Peachtree Street Northeast Suite 110, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

