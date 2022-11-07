Cafe 1935 Powered by fuelgoodchicago.com
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
(Use promo code - FREE - at checkout!) Cafe 1935 is exclusive to William Blair employees at the 150 N Riverside building. From made-to-order eggs and sandwiches, build your own salads, hot meal stations and grab n’ go favorites, 1935 has the breakfast and lunch options to get you through the day at the top of your game. In addition to our housemade items, you can recharge or fuel up with freshly made smoothies and juices at the Barista Bar. Soups, wraps, hot drinks, and sushi…yes we have that too! Powered by fuelgoodchicago.com
Location
150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victory Italian - River North - 434 W Ontario street
No Reviews
434 W Ontario street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurant
Protein Bar & Kitchen - Merchandise Mart
4.6 • 1,310
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurant