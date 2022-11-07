  • Home
Cafe 1935 Powered by fuelgoodchicago.com

No reviews yet

150 N Riverside Plaza

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Made-to-Order Eggs Your Way
Tumeric Latte
Cafe Latte

Bakery

Apple Cider Doughnut

$2.00

Breakfast Bread | Loaf | Banana Chocolate Chip

$16.00

Breakfast Bread | Loaf | Pumpkin

$16.00Out of stock

Breakfast Bread | Slice | Banana Chocolate Chip

$1.95

Breakfast Bread | Slice | Pumpkin

$1.95Out of stock

Brownie | Fudge

$1.95

Brownie | Turtle

$1.95

Chex Mix

$3.95

Cookie | Chocolate Chip

$1.95

Cookie | Chocolate Chip GF

$2.25

Cookie | Oatmeal

$1.95

Cookie | Peanut Butter

$1.95

Cookie | Seasonal

$1.95

Cranberry Bar

$3.25

Mini Cookie

$1.00

Muffin | Blueberry

$2.25

Muffin | Carrot & Coconut

$1.95Out of stock

Muffin | Lemon | Poppy

$2.25

Muffin | Seasonal

$2.25

Pumpkin Bar

$2.95

Rice Krispie

$1.95

Rice Krispie | Chocolate

$2.25

Scone | Seasonal

$2.25

Scones | Cinnamon Apple Raisin

$2.25

Scones | Cranberry | Orange

$2.25Out of stock

Scones | Peach Chamomile

$2.25Out of stock

Breakfast

Bagel | Everything

$2.00

Bagel | Plain

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Made-to-Order Eggs Your Way

$3.95

Multigrain Toast - 1 slice

$1.00

Sandwich | Breakfast Bacon

$4.95

Sandwich | Breakfast Burrito

$4.95

Sandwich | Ham Sandwich

$4.95

Sandwich | Scrambled Egg Muffin (V)

$3.95

Sandwich | Turkey Sausage

$4.95

Side of Bacon (3 strips)

$3.50

Side of Guacamole (4oz) (Tuesdays only)

$2.00

Side of Hashbrowns (4oz)

$2.00

Side of Turkey Sausage (2 pieces)

$2.00

Sourdough Toast - 1 slice

$1.00

Cold Drinks

12oz 2% Milk

$1.75

12oz Almond Milk

$2.95

12oz Chocolate Milk

$1.75

12oz Oat Milk

$2.95

12oz Whole Milk

$1.75

Iced Americano

$4.25

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25

Iced Mocha

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Fresh Juices

Build Your Own Fresh Juice

$7.00

Lean Mean and Green

$6.50

Orange Force

$6.00

Reboot

$7.00

What the Kale

$7.00

Grab n'Go Beverages

Cold Brew

$4.00

LaCroix

$1.85

Milk, 2%, 8oz carton

$1.50

Milk, Chocolate Skim, 8oz carton

$1.50

Orange Juice, Fresh Squeezed

$3.50

Grab n'Go Food

Acai Bowl

$3.95

Chia Cup 12oz

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$2.75

Granola Bar

$1.95

Granola | 9oz Cup

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Housemade Potato Chips

$1.50

Hummus & Crudite VG

$4.95

Hummus Cup

$1.95

Oatmeal 12oz

$3.00

Parfait

$3.65

PC Butter

PC Jelly

PC Margarine

PC Peanut Butter

$0.75

PC Plain Cream Cheese

$0.75

PC Veggie Cream Cheese

$0.75

Pita Chips

$1.50

Protein Bar

$3.95

Side of Guacamole (4oz) (Tuesdays only)

$2.00Out of stock

Trail Mix 4oz

$3.50

Whole Fruit | Apple

$1.25

Whole Fruit | Banana

$1.25

Whole Fruit | Grapefruit

$1.25

Whole Fruit | Orange

$1.25

Yogurt | Plain

$2.00

Yogurt | Strawberry

$2.00

Yogurt | Vanilla

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Americano

$4.25

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$6.75

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Espresso - Double

$2.50

Espresso - Single

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.25

Tumeric Latte

$3.95

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.25

Salad

Caesar Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chopped Salad (Vegetarian)

$6.50

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Greek Salad (Vegetarian)

$6.50

Grilled Salmon Picnic Salad

$8.95

Southwest Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Made-to-Order Deli Sandwich | FULL SIZE

$8.95

Made-to-Order Deli Sandwich | HALF SIZE

$4.50

Sandwich | Avocado BLT

$8.50

Sandwich | Black Forest Ham and Gouda

$8.50

Sandwich | Caprese

$8.50

Sandwich | MINI Caprese

$4.50

Sandwich | Italian

$8.50

Sandwich | MINI Italian

$4.50

Sandwich | MINI Smoked Turkey Breast and Farmhouse Cheddar 2.5"

$4.50

Sandwich | Piri Chicken

$8.50

Sandwich | Roast Beef and Provolone

$8.50

Sandwich | Smoked Turkey Breast and Farmhouse Cheddar 5"

$8.50

Sandwich | Vegan

$8.50

Wrap | Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Wrap | Carne Asada

$8.50

Wrap | Farmers Market Club

$8.50

Wrap | Grilled Chicken Caesar

$8.50

Wrap | Smoked Turkey Club

$8.50

Wrap | Vegan Asian

$8.50

Wrap | Vegan Hummus

$8.50

Side of Guacamole (4oz) (Tuesdays only)

$2.00

Seasonal Beverages

Apple Cider

$5.50

Smoothies

Berry, Berry Banana

$5.95

Green Monster

$5.95

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.25

Make Your Own Smoothie

$6.25

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Chili

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

(Use promo code - FREE - at checkout!) Cafe 1935 is exclusive to William Blair employees at the 150 N Riverside building. From made-to-order eggs and sandwiches, build your own salads, hot meal stations and grab n' go favorites, 1935 has the breakfast and lunch options to get you through the day at the top of your game. In addition to our housemade items, you can recharge or fuel up with freshly made smoothies and juices at the Barista Bar. Soups, wraps, hot drinks, and sushi…yes we have that too! Powered by fuelgoodchicago.com

Location

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

