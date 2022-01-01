Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe 21 Univ. Heights 2736 Adams Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2736 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

Pancakes & Sweet Treats

Organic Flour, Syrup, Seasonal Fruit

Banana Dutch Pancake

$14.00

Blueberry Dutch Pancake

$14.00

Classic Pancakes

$11.00

Strawberry Crepe

$12.00

Tiramisu Pancakes

$13.00

Vegan French Toast

$12.00

French Toast

$11.00

Birthday Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Eggs

Feta Omelet

$14.00

Lamb Kufta Omelet

$16.00

Short Rib Omelet

$16.00

Tomato + Eggs

$12.00

Specials

Bread + Jam

$8.00

Overnight Oats

$13.00

Crudities Mezze Platter

$17.00

Mediterranean Fried Rice

$16.00

Veggie Power Bowl

$14.00

Turkey Benedict

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted Eggplant Crumpet

$12.00

Mushroom Crumpet

$13.00

Short Rib Crumpet

$15.00

Lamb Crumpet

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

PBJ

$10.00

Salads

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Cakes

Shrimp Corn Cake

$15.00

Spinach Zucchini Cake

$14.00

Spinach Zucchini Cake/Salmon

$15.00

Chicken Crepe Cake

$15.00

Short Rob Crepe Cake

$16.00

Sides & Extra

Large Ajika Spicy Spread

$5.00

Avocado

$7.00

Butter

$3.00

Chicken

$7.00

Crumpet

$2.00

Cured Italian Ham

$8.00

Eggs

$6.00

Fruit

$10.00

Honey

$2.00

Lamb Kufta

$9.00

Potato Chips

$8.00

Potato Galette

$10.00

Potato Pancake

$8.00

Pulled Lamb

$9.00

Real Maple Syrup

$5.00

Salad

$7.00

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Seasonal Jams

$4.00

Short Rib

$9.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Turkey

$7.00

Small Ajika Spicy Spread

$3.00

Toast & Butter

$5.00

Coffee & Espresso

House Coffee

House Coffee

$6.00
Espresso

Espresso

$7.00

Americano

$7.00

Cofftea

$8.00

Blackbird Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$9.00

The Fancy Drip

$15.00

Hammerhead

$8.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Espresso W/ chips

$8.00

Palmers

Ginnie in a Pot

$16.00

The Rose Garden

$16.00

Super Power

$16.00

The Galaxy

$16.00

Signature Lattes

Cappuccino

$8.00

Caramel Latte

$9.00
Latte

Latte

$8.00
Midas Touch

Midas Touch

$10.00

Mocha

$9.00
Peas of Mind

Peas of Mind

$10.00

Trained Dragon

$10.00
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$9.00

Flat White

$9.00

Chai Latte

$9.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$9.00

Teas

Earl Grey

$11.00

English Breakfast

$11.00

Black Tea & Kumquat

$11.00

Chai

$11.00

Green Tea & Peach

$11.00

Chamomile & Mint

$11.00

Celebri-Tea

$11.00

Energizer

$11.00

Snow Leopard

$11.00

Fresh Lemon

Honey

$2.00

Real Maple Syrup

$5.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Dirty Chai

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Orange Juice

$11.00

Blood Orange

$11.00

Lemonade

$10.00

Lemonade Raspberry

$10.00

Coke

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Lemon Berry Acai

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Soda Water

Soda refill

Flights

Mojito Flight

$30.00

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Espresso martini flight

$30.00

Libations

Bloody Mary

$18.00

-Mary Mix is not vegan due to the worchestershire sauce-- -2 oz vodka, 8 oz red mix red mix---- -horse raddish -lemon juice -salt and pepper -Tobasco sauce -sugar -worchestershire sauce

Espresso Martini

$18.00

1 oz locals only vodka 1 oz espresso (decaf or caffinated) 1 oz frangelico hazelnut liqueu 1 oz irish creme shake and double strain into martini glass

Sandia Beach

$17.00

1 oz lime juice 1 oz simple syrup 2 oz watermelon juice 1.5 blanco tequila tajim rim over ice, inside large goblet

Very Berry Mezcarita

$18.00

2 oz blackberry jam 1 oz lime juice 1 oz water 1.5 oz mezcal shake and strain over ice into large goblet salt and sumac rim salt and sumac rim in large goblet

Black Pearl

$17.00

.5 oz black walnut syrup angostura bitters 2 oz henebery rye whiskey in rocks glass with large cube orange peel and candied walnut garnish

Holiday Old Fashioned

$17.00

.5 holiday spice syup angostura bitters 2 oz old forester in rocks glass with large cube cinn stick and orange peel garnish

Chai Toddy

$17.00

Rosemantic

$17.00

.75 lemon juice 1 oz rose syrup 1.5 alchemist gin top with .5 of champagne double strained intocrystal stemmed glass with rose cube

Spring Thyme

$17.00

1 oz vodka 1 oz ginger syrup 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz ginger liqueur dash of tumeric sprig of thyme shake an strain over ice in rocks glass

Loquat Sour

$16.00

.75 oz lemon juice .75 oz simple syrup 2 oz loquat vodka 1 egg white dry shake to cook the egg white add ice and shake to chill\ double strain into stemmed glass

Sangria Seasonal Fruit {Chablis}

$16.00

Chiblis white wine rum fruit sugar

Sangria Traditional

$16.00

Burgandy red wine brandy sugar fruit and spices

Socal's Finest

$16.00

Amethyst spritz

$17.00

Paradise found

$17.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Cocktails A to Z

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

2 oz Aperol herbal liqueur 1/2 soda water 1/2 champagne pour 2oz aperol over ice into wine glassand top with half champange half soda water. orange wheel to garnish

Boulvardier

$15.00

1.25 oz rye whiskey or bourbon 1 oz campari 1 oz antica formula vermouth stir in mixing glass and pour neat into coupe glass. cocktail cherry for garnish

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Vodka, Triple sec, Lime juice, Cranberry

Daquiri

$13.00

1.5 oz white rum .5 oz simple syrup 1 oz lime juice shake and double strain into chilled coupe glass or martini glass

Gin Martini

$14.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Whiskey, Lemon juice, Honey Syrup

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Vodka,Gin, Rum, Triple sec with sweet and sour topped with cola

Manhattan

$15.00

2 oz rye whiskey or bourbon 2 dashes of aromatic bitters 1 oz of antica formula vermouth build in mixing glass and stir with ice. strain into chilled coupe or martini glass. garnish with cocktail cherry.

Margarita

$15.00

1.5 oz tequila 1 oz lime juice 1 oz agave or simple syrup .5 triple sec. shake and strain over ice into collins or rocks glass with a salted rim

Mojito

$14.00

Rum, lime, mint, soda water

Moscow Mule (glass)

$14.00

Vodka, Lime, ginger-ale, bitters

Negroni

$15.00

1 oz gin 1 oz sweet vermouth 1 oz campari build in mixing glass, stir with ice and strain either up or over large cube. orange rind as garnish.

Old Fashioned

$14.00

2 oz rye whiskey or bourbon aromatic bitters sugar cube build in mixing glass. in mixing glass cover sugar cube with aromatic bitters, and a barspoon of soda water. muddle to dissolve sugar, then add bourbon and stir with ice. pour over large cube and garnish with cocktail cherry and orange rind.

Paloma

$14.00

Tequila, lime, Grapefruit, soda with a salted rim

Sidecar

$15.00

Cognac, Cointreu, lemon juice

Tequila Mule (glass)

$14.00

The Last word

$15.00

Lime juice, Luxardo Liqueur, Green chartreus, Gin

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Whiskey Mule (glass)

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

2 oz. Whiskey, .75 Simple syrup, .75 Lemon juice, egg white. Served up in a coupe glass dry shake all ingredients to cook the egg white. Shake with ice to chill and then double strain into martini or coupe glass. bitters on top of foam

Beers

Harland Japanese Lager 5.0%

$11.00

Attitude Brewing Company OG Haze Granddaddy Purple Hazy IPA 7.0%

$11.00

Abnormal Abnormalweiss Hefe 5.3%

$11.00

Harland The Rambler IPA

$11.00

Abnormal Secret Safari Pale Ale 5.0%

$11.00

JuneShine Hard Kombucha Blood Orange Mint 6.0%

$11.00

Bivouac Ciderworks SD Jam Blackberry Cider 6.0%

$11.00

Party Pitchers

Sangria Pitcher - Traditional {Burgundy}

$50.00

Sangria - Seasonal Fruit Pitcher {Chablis}

$50.00

Margarita pitchers

$50.00

Mojito pitcher

$50.00

Mule Pitcher

$50.00

Bubbly

Mimosa flute

$14.00

House champagne

$12.00

BTL House champagne

$30.00

rose cab franc (bubbly)

$9.00

BTL rose cab franc (bubbly)

$28.00

BTL Voga prosecco

$32.00

Tattinger Champagne

$75.00

Red Wine Glass

Alexander Valley rose (sangiovese)

$10.00

Louis Jadot Rose

$9.00

SCW sangiovese

$8.00

whole cluster pino noir

$15.00

emeritus pino noir

$25.00

SCW merlot

$9.00

trinitas old vine zinfindel

$13.00

Spellbound petite syrah

$9.00

Alexander Valley Syrah

$11.00

Camila Malbec

$10.00

Finca Decero Malbec

$11.00

wild horse cabernet

$8.00

Rare earth cabernet

$8.00

Harlow Ridge cabernet

$9.00

The Girls Cabernet

$10.00

Chapella St. Cotes du rhone

$12.00

trinitas meritage

$12.00

Predator red blend

$8.00

vino zaco tempernillo

$10.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL SCW sangiovese

$26.00

BTL Laurier Pinot noir

$29.00

BTL Whole cluster Pinot noir

$47.00

BTL Emeritus Pinot noir

$77.00

BTL SCW Merlot

$29.00

BTL trinitas old vine zin.

$42.00

BTL spellbound petite syrah

$29.00

BTL alexander valley syrah

$35.00

BTL Harlow ridge petite syrah

$26.00

BTL Camila Malbec

$32.00

BTL Finca Decero Malbec

$35.00

BTL wild horse cabernet

$26.00

BTL Rare earth cabernet

$26.00

BTL Harlow Ridge cabernet

$29.00

BTL The Girls Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Chapella St. Cotes du rhone

$38.00

BTL trinitas meritage

$50.00

BTL Predator red blend

$26.00

BTL vino zaco tempernillo

$32.00

White wine glass

Vino moscato

$8.00

Masi Masianico Pinot grigio

$8.00

A to Z pino gris

$12.00

SCW sauv. blanc

$8.00

Momo Sauv blanc

$11.00

Squealing pig Sauv blanc

$12.00

Cali girl big wave blend

$8.00

treana viognier Marsanna

$12.00

Indaba Chardonay

$8.00

Carmenet Chardonay

$8.00

Trinitas chardonay

$13.00

Tsinandali Mildiani

$9.00

Rkatsiteii Mildiani

$8.00

White wine Bottle

Vino moscato

$26.00

Masi Masianico Pinot grigio

$26.00

A to Z pino gris

$38.00

SCW sauv. blanc

$26.00

Momo Sauv blanc

$35.00

Squealing pig Sauv blanc

$38.00

Cali girl big wave blend

$26.00

indaba chardonay

$26.00

treana viognier marsanne

$38.00

Carmenet Chardonay

$26.00

Trinitas chardonay

$41.00

Tsinandali Mildiani

$29.00

Rkatsiteii Mildiani

$26.00

Rose wine

BTL Alexander valley sangiovese rose

$32.00

BTL Louis Jadot Rose

$29.00

BTL rose cab franc (bubbly)

$26.00

Alexander Valley sangiovese rose

$10.00

Louis Jadot Rose

$29.00

Rose cab franc (bubbly)

$8.00

Liquors

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$15.00

Devotion

$15.00

Fair Quinoa

$15.00

Frey Ranch

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hangar 1

$13.00

Hanson of Sonoma Organic

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Pasha Vodka

$13.00

Russian Standard

$10.00

Seagram's

$10.00

Square One Bergamot

$10.00

St.Petersburg

$10.00

Tito's Handmade

$12.00

Double Absolut

$18.00

Double Absolut Elyx

$22.50

Double Devotion

Double Fair Quinoa

Double Frey Ranch

Double Grey Goose

Double Hangar 1

Double Hanson of Sonoma Organic

Double Ketel One

Double Pasha Vodka

Double Russian Standard

Double Well Vodka

Double Square One Bergamot

Double St. Petersburg

Double Tito's Handmade

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$10.00

Cognac Park Organic Fins Bois

$13.00

Courvoiser

$15.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dewar's 12 years old

$15.00

Dewar's White Label

$14.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$13.00

Evan Williams

$12.00

Flaming Lips Brainville Rye

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12 year old

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14 year old

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15 year old

$17.00

Glenfiddich 18 year old

$18.00

Glenfiddich Fire & Cane

$15.00

Glenfiddich India Pale Ale Cask

$15.00

Greenbar Slow Hand Six Woods

$13.00

Henebery

$13.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Jameson

$13.00

Knob Creek Straight Rye

$16.00

Larceny Kentucky Straight

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

March Hare

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Oban 14 Years Old

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio repo

$15.00

Don julio anejo

$16.00

espolon blanco

$12.00

espolon repo

$13.00

esolon anejo

$14.00

mi familia blanco

$12.00

mi familia repo

$13.00

mi familia anejo crystalino

$15.00

cali fino blanco

$12.00

Cali fino extra anejo

$25.00

tres tonos blanco

$12.00

tres tonos repo

$13.00

don lorenzo repo reserva

$15.00

Patron silver

$13.00

Patron repo

$15.00

Patron anejo

$16.00

hornitos repo

$12.00

hornitos black barrel

$13.00

Vida (mezcal)

$13.00

Sacro Imperial (mezcal)

$15.00

Gueroo (Mezcal)

$13.00

tequila Ocho blanco

$13.00

Tequila Ocho repo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho anejo

$16.00

Codigo (rosa)

$15.00

San Matias

$15.00

real de valle

$10.00

Aviation American

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Burnett's London Dry

$10.00

Greenbar City Bright

$13.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Seven Caves

$15.00

St. George Dry Rye

$15.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Campari

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Grand Manier

$14.00

Cointreu

$13.00

Fernet branca

$13.00

Fernet Mente

$13.00

Pimms

$13.00

St. germain

$13.00

Yeni Raki

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Luxardo

$13.00

St george absinth

$15.00

Absinth ordinair

$13.00

Park organic

$15.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

Korbel

$8.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Greenbar Crusoe Spiced

$12.00

Humboldt Organic Original

$15.00

Leblon Cachaca

$13.00

Montanya Oro

$15.00

Montanya Platino

$13.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$15.00

Ron Matusalem

$10.00

Seven Caves Barrel Aged

$15.00

Whaler's Original Dark

$8.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Get ready for a true Cafe 21 experience, where amazing food drinks as well as good company and beautiful ambiance are all part of the Cafe 21 way.Everything from our style of service, spices, and techniques are true to the culture of Azerbaijan. We only work with the best, freshest ingredients to bring you unique seasonal dishes made from locally grown produce, hormone-free grass fed meat, wild seafood, and antibiotic-free Mary's free range chickens. we love hand making our own sourdough bread. Which is baked daily using organic flour and a very special starter named Lola

Location

2736 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Cafe21 Univ. Heights image

