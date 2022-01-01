Cafe 21 Univ. Heights 2736 Adams Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Get ready for a true Cafe 21 experience, where amazing food drinks as well as good company and beautiful ambiance are all part of the Cafe 21 way.Everything from our style of service, spices, and techniques are true to the culture of Azerbaijan. We only work with the best, freshest ingredients to bring you unique seasonal dishes made from locally grown produce, hormone-free grass fed meat, wild seafood, and antibiotic-free Mary's free range chickens. we love hand making our own sourdough bread. Which is baked daily using organic flour and a very special starter named Lola
Location
2736 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116
Gallery
