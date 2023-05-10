Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe21

review star

No reviews yet

802 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Beer

Harland Japanese Lager 5.0%

$11.00

Abnormal Abnormalweiss Hefe 5.3%

$11.00

Abnormal Secret Safari Pale Ale 5.0%

$11.00

Attitude Brewing Company OG Haze Granddaddy Purple Hazy IPA 7.0%

$11.00Out of stock

Kombucha (seasonal flavor)

$11.00

Embolden Clear Intentions IPA 7.0%

$11.00

Michilada

$15.00

Rumbler IPA

$11.00

Bubbly

Mimosa flute

$14.00

House champagne

$12.00

BTL House champagne

$30.00

rose cab franc (bubbly)

$9.00

BTL rose cab franc (bubbly)

$30.00

mia perla prosecco

$32.00

Tattinger Champagne

$75.00

BTL Lus Belaire Brut

$75.00

Cocktails A to Z

Boulvardier

$16.00

1.25 oz rye whiskey or bourbon 1 oz campari 1 oz antica formula vermouth stir in mixing glass and pour neat into coupe glass. cocktail cherry for garnish

Daquiri

$15.00

1.5 oz white rum .5 oz simple syrup 1 oz lime juice shake and double strain into chilled coupe glass or martini glass

Gin Martini

$15.00

Gold Rush

$15.00

Whiskey, Lemon juice, Honey Syrup

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Vodka,Gin, Rum, Triple sec with sweet and sour topped with cola

Moscow Mule (glass)

$15.00

Vodka, Lime, ginger-ale, bitters

Negroni

$15.00

1 oz gin 1 oz sweet vermouth 1 oz campari build in mixing glass, stir with ice and strain either up or over large cube. orange rind as garnish.

Paloma

$15.00

Tequila, lime, Grapefruit, soda with a salted rim

Sidecar

$15.00

Cognac, Cointreu, lemon juice

Tequila Mule (glass)

$14.00

Vodka Martini

$15.00

whiskey Mule (glass)

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

2 oz. Whiskey, .75 Simple syrup, .75 Lemon juice, egg white. Served up in a coupe glass dry shake all ingredients to cook the egg white. Shake with ice to chill and then double strain into martini or coupe glass. bitters on top of foam

Daquiri

$15.00

Sidecar

$16.00

long island iced tea

$15.00

long island iced tea (premium)

$18.00

Flights

Mojito Flight

$30.00
Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Espresso Martini Flight

$30.00

Libations

Black Pearl

Black Pearl

$17.00

.5 oz black walnut syrup angostura bitters 2 oz henebery rye whiskey in rocks glass with large cube orange peel and candied walnut garnish

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$18.00

2oz Vodka, 8oz Red Mix {Mary Mix is NOT VEGAN due to the Worcestershire Sauce} red mix---- -horse raddish -lemon juice -salt and pepper -Tobasco sauce -sugar -worchestershire sauce

Espresso Martini

$18.00

1 oz locals only vodka 1 oz espresso (decaf or caffinated) 1 oz frangelico hazelnut liqueu 1 oz irish creme shake and double strain into martini glass

Loquat Sour

$16.00

.75 oz lemon juice .75 oz simple syrup 2 oz loquat vodka 1 egg white dry shake to cook the egg white add ice and shake to chill\ double strain into stemmed glass

Sangria Seasonal Fruit {Chablis}

Sangria Seasonal Fruit {Chablis}

$16.00

Chiblis white wine rum fruit sugar

Sangria Traditional

Sangria Traditional

$16.00

Burgandy red wine brandy sugar fruit and spices

Seasonal Margarita

$15.00

1 oz lime 1 oz simple syrup 2 oz blood orange juice 1.5 mezcal tall glass salted rim. blood oj chip and mint

So Cals finest

$16.00

Amethyst Spritz

$17.00

Paradise Found

$17.00

Carajillo

$16.00

one shot of espresso 1.5 oz licor 43 topped with topo chico garnished with dehydrated orange

Autumn Punch Cocktail

$16.00Out of stock

Hortchatini

$17.00

Liquors

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$15.00

Devotion

$15.00

Fair Quinoa

$15.00

Frey Ranch

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hangar 1

$13.00

Hanson of Sonoma Organic

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Pasha Vodka

$13.00

Russian Standard

$10.00

Seagram's

$10.00

Square One Bergamot

$10.00

St.Petersburg

$10.00

Tito's Handmade

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Chervona

$13.00

chervona premium

$16.00

chervona cranberry

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

stoli

$13.00

Double Absolut

$18.00

Double Absolut Elyx

$22.50

Double Devotion

Double Fair Quinoa

Double Frey Ranch

Double Grey Goose

Double Hangar 1

Double Hanson of Sonoma Organic

Double Ketel One

Double Pasha Vodka

Double Russian Standard

Double Well Vodka

Double Square One Bergamot

Double St. Petersburg

Double Tito's Handmade

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$10.00

Cognac Park Organic Fins Bois

$13.00

Courvoiser

$15.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dewar's 12 years old

$15.00

Dewar's White Label

$14.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$13.00

Evan Williams

$12.00

Flaming Lips Brainville Rye

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12 year old

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14 year old

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15 year old

$17.00

Glenfiddich 18 year old

$18.00

Glenfiddich Fire & Cane

$15.00

Glenfiddich India Pale Ale Cask

$15.00

Greenbar Slow Hand Six Woods

$13.00

Henebery

$13.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Jameson

$13.00

Knob Creek Straight Rye

$16.00

Larceny Kentucky Straight

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

March Hare

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Oban 14 Years Old

$16.00

Templeton rye

$13.00

Well Bourbon/whisky

$10.00

Skrewball

$13.00

Balvene 12

$17.00

Balvene 14

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Four roses Bourbon

$13.00

Knob creek bourbon

$15.00

Bullet bourbon

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio repo

$15.00

Don julio anejo

$16.00

espolon blanco

$12.00

espolon repo

$13.00

esolon anejo

$14.00

mi familia blanco

$12.00

mi familia repo

$13.00

mi familia anejo crystalino

$15.00

cali fino blanco

$12.00

Cali fino extra anejo

$25.00

tres tonos blanco

$12.00

tres tonos repo

$13.00

don lorenzo repo reserva

$15.00

Patron silver

$13.00

Patron repo

$15.00

Patron anejo

$16.00

hornitos repo

$12.00

hornitos black barrel

$13.00

Vida (mezcal)

$13.00

Sacro Imperial (mezcal)

$15.00

tequila Ocho blanco

$13.00

Tequila Ocho repo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho anejo

$16.00

Codigo (rosa)

$15.00

San Matias

$15.00

real de valle

$10.00

Chamacus blanco

$14.00

Chamacus repo

$15.00

Chamacus anejo

$16.00

Divino (mezcal)

$14.00

Divino tamarindo (mezcal)

$15.00

Aviation American

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Burnett's London Dry

$10.00

Greenbar City Bright

$13.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Seven Caves

$15.00

St. George Dry Rye

$15.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Well gin

$10.00

Campari

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Grand Manier

$14.00

Cointreu

$13.00

Fernet branca

$13.00

Fernet Mente

$13.00

Pimms

$13.00

St. germain

$13.00

Yeni Raki

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Luxardo

$13.00

St george absinth

$15.00

Absinth ordinair

$13.00

Park organic

$15.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

Korbel

$8.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Greenbar Crusoe Spiced

$12.00

Humboldt Organic Original

$15.00

Leblon Cachaca

$13.00

Montanya Oro

$15.00

Montanya Platino

$13.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$15.00

Ron Matusalem

$10.00

Seven Caves Barrel Aged

$15.00

Whaler's Original Dark

$8.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$16.00

N/A Beverages

Orange Juice

$11.00Out of stock

Blood Orange

$11.00

Lemonade

$10.00

Lemonade Raspberry

$10.00

Coke

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Lemon Berry Acai

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Soda Water

Soda refill

Employee topo chico

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$11.00Out of stock

Citrus Blast

$11.00

Surfwater

$5.00

Feijoa Lemonade

$10.00

Party Pitchers

Sandia Margarita Party Pitcher

$50.00

Mojito Lotus Lavender Party Pitcher

$50.00

Mojito Traditional Lime Party Pitcher

$50.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL SCW sangiovese

$26.00

BTL Laurier Pinot noir

$29.00

BTL Whole cluster Pinot noir

$47.00

BTL spellbound petite syrah

$29.00

BTL alexander valley syrah

$35.00

BTL Harlow ridge petite syrah

$26.00

BTL Camila Malbec

$32.00

BTL Finca Decero Malbec

$35.00

BTL Harlow Ridge cabernet

$29.00

BTL vino zaco tempernillo

$32.00

Red Wine Glass

Louis Jadot Rose

$9.00

whole cluster pino noir

$12.00

Spellbound petite syrah

$9.00

Alexander Valley Syrah

$11.00

Camila Malbec

$10.00

Finca Decero Malbec

$11.00

Harlow Ridge cabernet

$9.00

vino zaco tempernillo

$10.00

Rose wine

BTL Louis Jadot Rose btl

$30.00

BTL rose cab franc (bubbly)

$30.00

Louis Jadot Rose

$9.00

Rose cab franc (bubbly)

$9.00

White wine Bottle

A to Z pino gris BTL

$38.00

Momo Sauv blanc BTL

$35.00

White wine glass

A to Z pino gris

$12.00

Momo Sauv blanc

$11.00

Hawkes bay sauvignon blanc

Corkage fee

First bottle

$25.00

Any bottle after first

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Get ready for a true Cafe 21 experience, where amazing food, drinks as well as good company and beautiful ambiance are all part of the Cafe 21 way. Everything from our style of service, spices and techniques are true to the culture of Azerbaijan.

Website

Location

802 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Cafe21 image
Banner pic
Cafe21 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nicolosi's on 5th
orange starNo Reviews
815 5th avenue San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
GASLAMP LUMPIA FACTORY
orange starNo Reviews
423 F St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Double Deuce SD - 528 F St
orange starNo Reviews
528 F St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Karina's Cantina - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
755 5TH AVENUE SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tony’s Pizza - Gaslamp
orange starNo Reviews
433 E St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston