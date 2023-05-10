Cafe21
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Get ready for a true Cafe 21 experience, where amazing food, drinks as well as good company and beautiful ambiance are all part of the Cafe 21 way. Everything from our style of service, spices and techniques are true to the culture of Azerbaijan.
Location
802 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
