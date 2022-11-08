Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Cafe 275 (402)

275 Wyman Street

Waltham, MA 02451

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

MORNING STARTERS **Available 7:00-10:00AM**

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$6.49
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.39
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$4.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$4.99

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

TOAST (1)

TOAST (1)

$0.99
BAGEL

BAGEL

$2.49
ENGLISH MUFFIN

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$0.99

DELICATESSEN **Available 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM**

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$8.99

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

E TU BRUTE

E TU BRUTE

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$7.99

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Tomato & Avocado on Sourdough

GARDEN WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$7.59

Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Pepperjack, Spinach, Carrots & Hummus in a Spinach Wrap

THE GREENERY **Available 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM**

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$9.99
GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives & Cucumbers with Green Goddess Dressing | Cal: 390, Keyword: GODDESS

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE **Available 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM**

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$7.99

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

SPICY BBQ BACON BURGER

$7.49Out of stock

Our House Burger Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Fried Onion Strings Barbecue Sauce

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$7.49

Our House Burger Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

GRILLED CHICKENT B.L.A.T.

$7.49

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Green Leaf Lettuce, Oven Dried Tomato, Bacon, Herb Mayo, Avocado, Toasted Multigrain Bun

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.89
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$2.29
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.39
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.79
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.49
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Email cafe275@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Location

275 Wyman Street, Waltham, MA 02451

